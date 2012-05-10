Editor's Choice
A woman holds a picture of her grandson which was recovered from her demolished house at the slum settlement near the bank of Bagmati River, a day after 250 squatter homes which were built illegally, were demolished in Kathmandu, Nepal May 9, 2012. Around 1000 people living at the slum have become homeless and now are living in the park near the slum area. According to the High-power committee for Development of Integrated Bagmati Civilization, the landless squatters removed from the river bank of Bagmati will be relocated to Ichangunarayan. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An actress, playing the role of a priestess, releases a dove during the dress rehearsal for the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 9, 2012. The official lighting ceremony for the London Games will take place on May 10. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Russian servicemen take part in the Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2012. Russia celebrates the 67th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany on Wednesday. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys sit in front of girls and women as they look at a bonfire lit on the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba-Omer in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 9, 2012. Lag Ba-Omer marks the end of a plague that killed thousands of Jewish scholars in ancient times, as well as the anniversary of the death of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, who had rebelled against Roman rule and is believed to be the author of the Zohar, the core text of Kabbalah mysticism. Holiday traditions include lighting bonfires and cutting the hair of three-year-old boys for the first time. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Russian President Vladimir Putin pours tea for Sonya, 8, a patient of the Rogachev Federal Research and Clinical Center of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology during her visit to the Kremlin May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool
A firefighter empties sacks of burned onions after a fire broke out in a wholesale vegetable market on Tuesday night in Jammu May 9, 2012. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Police officers guard three detainees on suspicion of kidnapping HRN radio journalist and news coordinator Alfredo Villatoro in Tegucigalpa May 9, 2012. Villatoro was kidnapped early Wednesday while heading to his workplace, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Wrangler Nate Cummins takes the opportunity to ride by moonlight, the night before the "Super Moon" during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. The Mantle family, who own Montana Horses, held their last horse drive where they rounded up approximately 300 horses and drove the herd 35 miles from their winter range to the Mantle ranch. The horses will be picked up by leasers to be used as pack and trail horses at dude ranches and national parks. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man jumps to cross a gap in a path as a residential construction building is reflected in a river in Beijing May 4, 2012. China's eastern city of Yangzhou announced on Tuesday it would subsidise purchases of fully furnished homes, a move that appears to contravene Beijing's two-year campaign to curb speculation and rein in housing inflation. China's property market accounted for about 13 percent of gross domestic product in 2011 and the industry affects more than 40 other business sectors, making it pivotal to domestic economic activity. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
Cuban-American artist Jose Parla works on a creation on a building wall in Havana, for the upcoming 11th Havana Biennial contemporary art exhibition May 9, 2012. The project, titled "Wrinkles Of The City", involves combining French artist J.R's pictures of Cuban elderly people in the neighborhood with Parla's calligraphic messages, and then pasting them on walls around the city. The Havana Biennial is a major event for contemporary art, attracting artists and curators from all over the world and runs from May 11 to June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A waitress poses inside an egg-shaped dining booth at an A380 theme restaurant during a media event before its official opening in Chongqing municipality, April 25, 2012. Special Class, the name of the restaurant, is about 600 square metres in size, including the six private rooms, and can serve up to 110 customers, local media reported. The restaurant officially started business on May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A government employee wears a plastic bag over his head to shield himself from dyed water from a cannon used by Indian police to disperse a protest by the employees, in Srinagar May 9, 2012. Indian police on Wednesday used a water cannon and batons to disperse hundreds of government employees while detaining dozens as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which houses the office of Kashmir's chief minister and his colleagues, to demand their long pending arrears, employee union leaders said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Lucas Cruz Kanieski of Minas Tenis Club swims during his men's 1500m freestyle finals at the Brazilian Olympic Swimming Trials in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2012. This competition is the last chance for Brazilian swimmers to qualify for the 2012 London. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Palestinian children take part in a rally in Gaza City ahead of Nakba May 9, 2012. On May 15 Palestinians will mark "Nakba," or catastrophe, of Israel's founding in a 1948 war, when hundreds of thousands of their brethren fled or were forced to leave their homes. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Buddhist monk carries a bag with badges of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her brother, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, outside the Criminal Court in Bangkok May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Randy Jackson (C), dressed as Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, and Lenina Nadal (R) have a mock boxing match outside the Bank of America annual shareholders meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason E. Miczek
Atletico Madrid's Gabi (L) challenges Athletic Bilbao's Gaizka Toquero during their Europa League final soccer match at the National Arena in Bucharest May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo May 9, 2012. Toyota Motor Corp, Japan's top automaker, said on Wednesday it expects group-wide global sales to rise to 8.70 million vehicles in the business year to March 2013, from 7.352 million last business year. The company added that quarterly operating profit jumped more than five-fold to $3 billion and would treble in the current year as vehicle production roars back from post-disaster lows. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
General view of the set-up "Excentrique(s)" by French conceptual artist Daniel Buren for the Monumenta 2012 event in the nave of the "Grand Palais" in Paris May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Atletico Madrid players celebrate after defeating Athletic Bilbao to win the Europa League final soccer match at the National Arena in Bucharest May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People sit near a dying pelican at Pimentel beach in Chiclayo, May 6, 2012. Peru's government declared a health alert along its northern coastline after at least 1,200 birds and an estimated 800 dolphins have washed up dead in the same area in recent months. REUTERS/Heinz Plenge
Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game 5 of their first round NBA Western Conference basketball playoff game in Los Angeles, California, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at the Norman Porch of the Palace of Westminster for the State Opening of Parliament in London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Relatives of passengers of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft wait for information at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 9, 2012. The Russian Sukhoi passenger plane with 44 people on board, including businessmen and Russian envoys, went missing during a demonstration flight near a volcano on Indonesia's Java island on Wednesday, officials said. REUTERS/Supri
