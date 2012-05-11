Editor's Choice
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. Lag BaOmer marks the anniversary of the death of Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai approximately 1900 years ago....more
Orthodox Jews of the Satmar Hasidim celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer in the village of Kiryas Joel, New York, May 9, 2012. Lag BaOmer marks the anniversary of the death of Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai approximately 1900 years ago. Thousands of the Satmar, who are opposed on principle to the existence of the state of Israel, danced near a bonfire into the night. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Xian Xiyong, son of Li Jie'e, cries next to a police line after his mother jumped off a building and died at a demolition site of Yangji village in Guangzhou, Guangdong province May 10, 2012. Li Jie'e, a resident of Yangji village, jumped off a...more
Xian Xiyong, son of Li Jie'e, cries next to a police line after his mother jumped off a building and died at a demolition site of Yangji village in Guangzhou, Guangdong province May 10, 2012. Li Jie'e, a resident of Yangji village, jumped off a building and died on Thursday after her house was demolished on March 21, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team searching for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft, walks near Mount Salak near Bogor May 10, 2012. A rescue team found no survivors but several bodies on Thursday when it arrived at the wreckage of...more
An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team searching for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft, walks near Mount Salak near Bogor May 10, 2012. A rescue team found no survivors but several bodies on Thursday when it arrived at the wreckage of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane that crashed into Mount Salak during an exhibition flight with 45 people on board. REUTERTS/Beawiharta
A still image from video shows Britain's Prince Charles presenting a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
A still image from video shows Britain's Prince Charles presenting a special weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Shovels are seen at a ground breaking ceremony for Foxconn's new China headquarters building at the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 10, 2012. Foxconn Technology Group, which makes Apple Inc's products, is confident of achieving...more
Shovels are seen at a ground breaking ceremony for Foxconn's new China headquarters building at the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 10, 2012. Foxconn Technology Group, which makes Apple Inc's products, is confident of achieving a 10 percent growth in its revenues this year, chief Terry Gou said on Thursday, as it plans its new China headquarters in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
A boy, who was injured during a protest, is carried towards a nearby hospital during a general strike called by the Brahmin Chhetri Society in Kathmandu May 10, 2012. The society has imposed the general strike to demand that different caste and...more
A boy, who was injured during a protest, is carried towards a nearby hospital during a general strike called by the Brahmin Chhetri Society in Kathmandu May 10, 2012. The society has imposed the general strike to demand that different caste and ethnic groups are recognised within the new constitution, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The hands of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande are seen as he attends a ceremony at the Luxembourg Gardens to mark the abolition of slavery and to pay tribute to the victims of the slave trade in Paris May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Charles...more
The hands of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande are seen as he attends a ceremony at the Luxembourg Gardens to mark the abolition of slavery and to pay tribute to the victims of the slave trade in Paris May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Soldiers guard a platform to prevent it from falling apart while newlyweds have their group photo taken during a military mass wedding ceremony in Taipei May 10, 2012. 264 couples tied the knot together on Thursday, with Minister of National Defense...more
Soldiers guard a platform to prevent it from falling apart while newlyweds have their group photo taken during a military mass wedding ceremony in Taipei May 10, 2012. 264 couples tied the knot together on Thursday, with Minister of National Defense Kao Hua-chu as the witness for the ceremony. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A gymnast practices on the beam during the women's qualification event at the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Brussels May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A gymnast practices on the beam during the women's qualification event at the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Brussels May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two "terrorist explosions" which struck a southern district of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, state television...more
People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two "terrorist explosions" which struck a southern district of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
Greek actress Ino Menegaki (R), playing the role of High Priestess, lights the Olympic flame during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek actress Ino Menegaki (R), playing the role of High Priestess, lights the Olympic flame during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Hertha Berlin's Adrian Ramos (R) and Fortuna Duesseldorf's Jens Langeneke head for the ball during the German Bundesliga first division relegation soccer match in Berlin May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Hertha Berlin's Adrian Ramos (R) and Fortuna Duesseldorf's Jens Langeneke head for the ball during the German Bundesliga first division relegation soccer match in Berlin May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A sculpture of a dead Osama bin Laden called "He", created by Cuban artists Manolo Castro, Julio Lorente and Alberto Lorente, sits on display at an art exhibition during the 11th Havana Biennial May 10, 2012. The Havana Biennial is a major event for...more
A sculpture of a dead Osama bin Laden called "He", created by Cuban artists Manolo Castro, Julio Lorente and Alberto Lorente, sits on display at an art exhibition during the 11th Havana Biennial May 10, 2012. The Havana Biennial is a major event for contemporary art, attracting artists and curators from all over the world and runs from May 11 to June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Sacha Baron Cohen points a fake gun at Mohamed Al Fayed as they pose for photographers at the world Premiere of The Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in central London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Sacha Baron Cohen points a fake gun at Mohamed Al Fayed as they pose for photographers at the world Premiere of The Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in central London, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Somali government soldiers, dressed in Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) uniform and trained by the European Union Training Mission (EUTM) team, display the targets they shot during their passing out ceremony at Bihanga army training school 300km...more
Somali government soldiers, dressed in Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) uniform and trained by the European Union Training Mission (EUTM) team, display the targets they shot during their passing out ceremony at Bihanga army training school 300km (180 miles) west of the Uganda capital Kampala, May 10, 2012. The European Union Training Mission trained 603 Somalia soldiers for six months in urban combat skills in preparation for deployment back to Somalia to maintain peace and order. Somalia had been mired in violence, lacking effective central government since the 1991 overthrow of military dictator Mohammed Said Barre, resulting in clan-based fiefdoms in the country. REUTERS/James Akena
A employee poses with an oval shaped ruby and diamond ring and a rectangular cut sapphire and diamond ring from the Lily Safra collection during an auction preview at Christie's in Geneva May 10, 2012. The sapphire ring is expected to sell between...more
A employee poses with an oval shaped ruby and diamond ring and a rectangular cut sapphire and diamond ring from the Lily Safra collection during an auction preview at Christie's in Geneva May 10, 2012. The sapphire ring is expected to sell between CHF 420,000 and 500,000 (US$ 450,000-550,000) and the ruby ring between CHF 2,800,000 and 4,600,000 (US$ 3'00'000-5'000'000) when they go into auction May 18, 2012 in Geneva. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
A school girl tries to cover herself from tear gas as riot policemen clash with protesters in La Paz May 10, 2012. Thousands of workers and students participated in a protest rally on the second day of a strike called by the COB (Bolivian Workers...more
A school girl tries to cover herself from tear gas as riot policemen clash with protesters in La Paz May 10, 2012. Thousands of workers and students participated in a protest rally on the second day of a strike called by the COB (Bolivian Workers Union), who demanded President Evo Morales' government better labor policies. REUTERS/David Mercado
Texas Rangers first basemen Brandon Snyder (L) and Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus crash into one another as they miss a pop fly in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles in their first game of a doubleheader during their MLB American...more
Texas Rangers first basemen Brandon Snyder (L) and Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus crash into one another as they miss a pop fly in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles in their first game of a doubleheader during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith
A coach sits on a student's leg to help her stretch during a training session at a gymnastic course at Shenyang Sports School in Shenyang, Liaoning province May 9, 2012. Some 60 students, between the ages of 6 to 15, undergo a nine-year gymnastic...more
A coach sits on a student's leg to help her stretch during a training session at a gymnastic course at Shenyang Sports School in Shenyang, Liaoning province May 9, 2012. Some 60 students, between the ages of 6 to 15, undergo a nine-year gymnastic programme which includes foundation courses and gymnastic training courses at Shenyang Sports School, and those who are outstanding may be selected to join the national team, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Honour guards wait for the inauguration ceremony of Hungary's new president Janos Ader in Budapest, May 10, 2012. Ader takes over the largely ceremonial role for a five-year term after the recent resignation of Pal Schmitt, who was forced to quit...more
Honour guards wait for the inauguration ceremony of Hungary's new president Janos Ader in Budapest, May 10, 2012. Ader takes over the largely ceremonial role for a five-year term after the recent resignation of Pal Schmitt, who was forced to quit after a plagiarism scandal. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A protest leader gives directions to fellow protesters as they march during a demonstration to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior army and police posts, in Sanaa May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled...more
A protest leader gives directions to fellow protesters as they march during a demonstration to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior army and police posts, in Sanaa May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A security guard stands guard at a gate of the Chaoyang Hospital, where blind rights activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 10, 2012. Blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng and a family lawyer have accused local...more
A security guard stands guard at a gate of the Chaoyang Hospital, where blind rights activist Chen Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 10, 2012. Blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng and a family lawyer have accused local officials of detaining two of his relatives and hounding and harassing others in revenge for his recent escape from house arrest and for sparking an international furore. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. According to a...more
Members of the Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity team, which includes rover drivers and scientists, test out an engineering model of its next generation Mars rover, dubbed "Curiosity", in the desert near Baker, California May 10, 2012. According to a press release from NASA, the rover is 89 days away from its August appointment with Mars. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
An electoral worker sits beside a ballot box while waiting for voters during parliamentary elections at a polling station on the outskirts of Algiers May 10, 2012. Sceptical Algerians abstained in large numbers from a parliamentary election on...more
An electoral worker sits beside a ballot box while waiting for voters during parliamentary elections at a polling station on the outskirts of Algiers May 10, 2012. Sceptical Algerians abstained in large numbers from a parliamentary election on Thursday which the country's ruling elite hoped would help them claw back credibility after Arab Spring revolts left them looking out of touch. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.