Editor's Choice

Madame Tussauds employee Lisa Burton poses with a paintbrush on a new figure of Britan's Queen Elizabeth, produced in honor of her Diamond Jubilee in London May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man walks holding a red umbrella in center Sarajevo as heavy snow fall in the Bosnian capital, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A youth with his back painted with the colours of Syria's opposition flag marches during a demonstration demanding that relatives of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior army and police posts in Sanaa May 14, 2012. Saleh...more
A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. Around 2,500 refugees from Myanmar have put up camps on a land near New Delhi's airport to...more
Children carry a hand-made kite painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag at Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, ahead of Nakba May 14, 2012. On May 15 Palestinians will mark Nakba, or catastrophe, of Israel's founding in a...more
A Sunni Muslim gunman fires his rifle as others help an injured colleague during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. Two men were killed and at least 20 people were wounded in clashes...more
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith...more
German colonists Robert Matthusen and Helga Bohnau (L) pose as visitors for the opening ceremony of the Villa Baviera hotel, run by German colonists, the former Colonia Dignidad (Dignity Community), which used to be the location of a secretive German...more
Tattoo artist Dave Hurban displays an iPod Nano which he has attached to his wrists through magnetic piercings in his wrist in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Phoenix Coyotes' captain Shane Doan (C) leads the team while they stretch during their team practice in Glendale, Arizona May 14, 2012. The Coyotes are playing the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference hockey finals on Tuesday....more
South Sudanese waiting to be flown back to their country sit at Khartoum Airport May 14, 2012. The first batch of South Sudanese, who are among more than 12,000 South Sudanese stuck in Kosti port in White Nile State for up to a year, was flown back...more
British actor Sacha Baron Cohen gestures as he speaks to the audience before a preview of his latest movie "The Dictator" in Cologne May 14, 2012. "The Dictator" is Cohen's fourth comedy film featuring the story of Admiral General Aladeen, a dictator...more
Nepalese army personnel carry the body of one of the victims retrieved from the plane crash site, in Kathmandu, May 14, 2012. The Dornier aircraft owned by private Agni Air Company crashed while landing at a mountain airstrip in northwest Nepal on...more
Choristers leave St Paul's Cathedral after a Templeton Prize ceremony in London May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Somali policeman, Mohamed Nuur, sits next to Nawaal Abdi during their wedding in Hodan district of the capital Mogadishu May 14, 2012. Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab rebels, who once controlled the district before being driven off by AMISOM troops,...more
A carpenter cuts wood panels in front of a boat that he helps to construct at a boat yard in Karachi's Fish Harbour May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Palestinian girl holds a poster during a rally to show solidarity with prisoners held in Israeli jails, in Gaza City May 14, 2012. Egypt has brokered a deal aimed at ending a hunger strike by 1,600 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, a...more
Oklahoma City Thunder's Kevin Durant (L) dunks the ball over Los Angeles Lakers' Andrew Bynum (17) in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference semi-final playoffs series in Oklahoma City May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney
A man looks at a creation by Cuban artist Fabelo Hung while walking his dog along Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' during the 11th Biennial contemporary art exhibition May 14, 2012. The creation, a panoramic picture of the 'Malecon' with...more
New York Yankees base runner Russell Martin (L) attempts to break up a double play as Baltimore Orioles second base man Robert Andino (R) relays to first in the eighth inning of their MLB baseball game in Baltimore May 14, 2012. Andino's throw was...more
People attend a gathering marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol May 14, 2012. Dubbed "los indignados" (the indignant), the movement which spawned similar protests worldwide, has called...more
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses before he delivers the commencement address for the 2012 graduating class at Barnard College in New York May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Residents assist a man injured at the site of a double suicide bombing in Quetta May 14, 2012. Two soldiers were killed and several other wounded when a car bomb targeted a paramilitary convoy in the troubled southwestern city of Quetta on Monday,...more
Los Angeles Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick makes a save during the first period against the Phoenix Coyotes during Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference hockey finals in Glendale, Arizona May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
