Editor's Choice

A girl plays with her brother as they search for usable items at junkyard near the Danyingone station in Yangon's suburbs May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
German riot police carry a demonstrator fully covered in paint as police clears the camp of occupy protestors in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man cleans a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi May 16, 2012. Pakistan and the United States appeared on the verge of clinching an agreement to reopen ground supply lines into...more
A man cleans a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi May 16, 2012. Pakistan and the United States appeared on the verge of clinching an agreement to reopen ground supply lines into Afghanistan, a U.S. official said, as Islamabad confirmed its president will attend a summit of NATO leaders this weekend in Chicago. Pakistan closed down the supply lines for the Afghan war effort following the NATO air strike in November that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A woman tries to impede the arrest of student protesters during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago May 16, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student recites the Koran at the school near the shrine of 15th-century Sufi scholar Abdel Salam al-Asmar in Zlitan city, about 160 km (90 miles) west of Tripoli March 13, 2012. In early March, word reached the keepers of the shrine, the most important of its kind in Libya, that ultra-conservative Salafis were on their way to destroy it as part of a campaign to wipe out any symbols they see as idolatrous. The attack never came. Students from all over Libya come to study Islamic law and to memorize the Islamic holy book, the Koran, at the university and school built around the shrine. Now, numbers are down as parents are afraid the Salafis will attack, according to a teacher. The struggle over the shrine is the story of Libya as it struggles to re-shape itself after Muammar Gaddafi's rule. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Members of the Russian Interior Ministry detain opposition activists near a protest camp, demonstrating against Russian President Vladimir Putin's presidency, which moved to a new location near the Barrikadnaya (Barricade) metro station from the site at Chistiye Prudy park, in central Moscow, May 16, 2012. Russian riot police broke up an Occupy-style protest against Putin on Wednesday, forcing dozens of people out of a central Moscow park where they had staged a sit-in round-the-clock for a week and detaining at least 15. Police converged on the site at Chistiye Prudy park at about 5:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) and told some 50 people who had spent the night to leave, citing a court order issued on Tuesday requiring them to clear the area. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An anti-government protester walks towards riot police, holding stones in her hands, during a protest asking for the release of human rights activists Nabeel Rajab and Zaynab al-Khawaja in the village of Sanabis west of Manama May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A man walks by two foreign beggars outside the building of the Central Bank of Greece in central Athens May 16, 2012. Greece's president spoke of "fear that could develop into panic" at the country's banks in the weeks before fresh elections that could precipitate Athens exit from the euro zone. Central bank head George Provopoulos said savers withdrew at least 700 million Euros on Monday, the president told party chiefs. "Mr. Provopoulos told me there was no panic, but there was great fear that could develop into a panic". REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pedestrian passes street art depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth on a disused advertising hoarding in the St. Paul's area of Bristol, south west England May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria wait at a hotel lobby in Damascus, before heading to areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A view of an illegal oil refinery is seen along the Ekulama creek outside the oil hub city Port Harcourt in Nigeria's Delta region May 16, 2012.Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil exporter but its production capacity has been slashed by thieves drilling into pipelines passing through winding creeks and waterways in the vast delta. The underground industry is thought to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Fisherman Lester Toothaker uses a dip net to fish for elver along a river near Portland, Maine, May 9, 2012. May 31 marks the end of what has become a Gold Rush for a small group of Maine fishermen - the 10-week season for catching juvenile eels known as elvers, whose price has increased nearly a hundred-fold over the past decade. REUTERS/Joel Page
A baby cries as Pope Benedict XVI strokes his cheeks after the weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Vultures are perched on top of graves at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
British actor Sacha Baron Cohen sits on a camel during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator" in Cannes May 16, 2012. "The Dictator" is Cohen's fourth comedy film featuring the story of Admiral General Aladeen, a dictator from the fictional North African country of the Republic of Wadiya. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Boys stand on an empty lot where a house once stood in Joplin, Missouri May 15, 2012. May 22 marks the one year anniversary of a deadly EF-5 tornado that ripped through the town, killing 161 people. The tornado damaged or destroyed about 7,500 homes and 500 other buildings, but the city is now well into a recovery mode that has spurred some segments of the local economy. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man walks at the Sidi Jubran shrine, which was destroyed by Salafists, in Zlitan city, about 160 km (90 miles) west of Tripoli March 13, 2012. The shrine's caretaker Faraj al-Shimi, who lives nearby, said he witnessed the desecration one afternoon when he heard the rumble of a tractor outside his house. According to al-Shimi, he saw 16 bearded Salafis carrying Kalashnikovs, who broke the tomb using a Caterpillar tractor. Salafis believe Islam should be followed in the simple, ascetic form practised by the Prophet Mohammed and his disciples. Any later additions to the faith - including tombs or lavish grave markings - are viewed by them as idolatry. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Cast member Bruce Willis poses during a photocall for the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman walks past Israeli artists, one of them Yuda Braun (R), in Jerusalem May 16, 2012. Braun says the "White Soldier", his artistic project launched in 2009, hopes to add to the discourse on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A young athlete from the provincial diving team rests on sponges during a training session at a training centre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic attends his trial at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) at The Hague May 16, 2012. Mladic, 70, appeared on Wednesday for his genocide trial looking confident, flashing a thumbs-up and clapping his hands as he entered the courtroom. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/Pool
Toronto FC's Terry Dunfield (R) kicks Vancouver Whitecaps' John Thorrington in the groin during the first half of the Amway Canadian Championship soccer final in Vancouver, British Columbia May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Real Madrid's Fabio Coentrao (R) challenges Kuwait's national team player Fahed Al Enizi during their friendly soccer match in Kuwait City May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tariq AlAli
A trader reacts on the floor at the Madrid Bourse May 16, 2012. European shares sank to new 2012 lows on Wednesday in a broad-based sell-off as concern over contagion from Greece gripped investors. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
