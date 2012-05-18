Editor's Choice
Mejra Dzogaz prays near the graves of her two sons before the television broadcast of the court proceedings of former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic's in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 17, 2012. Mejra's husband, three sons and a grandson were killed during the Srebrenica massacre in 1995 by a Serbian army unit commanded by Mladic. The Bosnian Serb general made a throat-slitting gesture to a woman who lost her son, husband and brothers in the Srebenica massacre at the start of his trial on Wednesday for some of the worst atrocities in Europe since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Relatives of La Planta prison inmates cry during a protest outside the prison in Caracas, Venezuela May 17, 2012. Riots erupted at La Planta on April 30 after a plan for a massive escape was discovered by guards, and confrontations are still ongoing between the prisoners and officials, Iris Varela, the prisons minister, said. Relatives of inmates are protesting as they are not allowed to enter the prison to visit inmates, and they are also demanding that the riots in the prison stop. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A cinema goer watches a Bollywood film at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. Once a treasured luxury for the elite, Afghan cinemas are dilapidated and reflect an industry on the brink of collapse from conflict and financial neglect. Kabul's cinemas show Pakistani films in Pashto, American action films and Bollywood to rowdy, largely unemployed crowds in pursuit of any distraction from their drab surroundings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A graph is seen above a worker as he puts the finishing touches to a stage decoration for an investment funds awards dinner at the Madrid stock exchange May 17, 2012. Spain's benchmark IBEX index fell nearly 2 percent to its lowest level since mid-2003, as shares in Bankia slumped following a report in the El Mundo newspaper that its customers had withdrawn more than 1 billion euros from their accounts over the past week. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A man hiding behind a pile of sandbags lowers his head as sand is kicked up from bullets fired in his direction during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon May 17, 2012. A civilian died in fighting in Lebanon's port city of Tripoli on Wednesday night, security sources said, bringing the death toll to nine in five days of clashes in a city where sectarian tension has been growing over the revolt in neighbouring Syria. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Guests take photographs on the red carpet during arrivals for the screeing of the film "Baad El Mawkeaa", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Marathon runner Gladys Tejeda, the first Peruvian athlete who qualified for the 2012 London Olympic Games, runs during her training in the Andean province of Junin May 14, 2012. A private company will take Tejeda's mother Marcelina Pucuhuaranga, 69, to London as part of the "Thank you Mom" program. For Pucuhuaranga, who received her first passport, it will be the first time travelling out of Peru. The program will take about 120 mothers of different athletes around the world to attend the games. Tejeda, the youngest of nine children, returned to her hometown to visit her mother and to focus on training where she will run more than 20 km every day in the highlands (over 4,105 meters above sea level). REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa in this still image taken from a video obtained by Reuters May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV
A gay rights activist (R) clashes with an Orthodox Christian activist in Tbilisi, May 17, 2012. Dozens of gay rights activists marching on the streets to mark The International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHO) were stopped by Orthodox Christian activists. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An activist of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attacks a minibus on a picket during a strike in Dhaka May 17, 2012. BNP-led main opposition parties call for a nationwide strike in protest against the arrest of its 33 activists, including senior leaders, for alleged involvement in violence including setting fire to vehicles during general strikes last month, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
British Princess Anne looks at Greek President Karolos Papoulias during a meeting at the presidential palace in Athens May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School test their helmets before a parachute jump outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol May 17, 2012. The Yermolov state school in Stavropol, which was founded 10 years ago and admits children of any gender, follows a traditional Russian middle school syllabus as well as extra lessons on military education and physical training for its pupils. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A man dressed as Charlie Chaplin walks on the beach in Cannes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A worker helps construct a stand during preparations for the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 17, 2012. The shows will be open between May 22 and May 26. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
German riot police close an anti-austerity demonstration that was not allowed in front of Frankfurt's famous town hall "Roemer" in Frankfurt, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A girl searches through rubbish as a woman begs outside a mosque in the northern town of Sittwe, Myanmar May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spectators wrapped in blankets await the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette during the 65th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Four Paws doctor Dragos Gavrila (L) and a local volunteer (R) are reflected on the surgery table as they sterilise a cat inside a mobile clinic in Kiev in this handout picture taken on April 25, 2012. According to Dr. Amir Khalil, project manager of Four Paws Animal Welfare Foundation, the authorities have killed thousands of stray animals during the last year in Ukraine in order to clean up the streets for the EURO 2012 Football championship. In response, Four Paws International Animal Welfare Foundation met with Ukrainian minister for Ecology and Natural Resources, entering into an agreement for the implementation of a Stray Animal Care Program in Ukraine. Four Paws International has started working in the four host cities of the EURO 2012, Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Donetsk. The stray animals will be sterilised, vaccinated against rabies and released in the same area where they were caught in an effort to control the stray animal population. Local vets and students who have joined the Four Paws team as volunteers are also being trained to continue the project in the area after the EURO 2012 football championship. REUTERS/Mihai Vasile/Four Paws/Handout
Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis May 17, 2012. Greece formally hands over the Olympic flame to a London delegation led by Princess Anne and including David Beckham on Thursday at the Panathenaic stadium where the first modern Games were held in 1896. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A bedroom at a foreclosed home where squatters have been living is seen during a blight tour that activists say highlight how big banks are hurting local communities by failing to maintain their foreclosed properties in Los Angeles, California, May 17, 2012. Activists are calling on city leaders to enforce LA's blight ordinance that allows the city to collect $1,000 a day from banks that do not maintain their foreclosed homes, which activists say should be used to rebuild the neighborhoods. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
U.S. Olympic rowing hopeful Genevra "Gevvie" Stone works out in a gym in Boston, Massachusetts March 28, 2012. Stone, the top-ranked U.S. female single skuller, narrowly missed a spot in the 2008 U.S. team for Beijing - the kind of disappointment that can end a sporting career. Now 26, the rower has for two years fit a grueling training regime around medical school - rowing on Boston's Charles River at the crack of dawn, going to the gym or home for a nap before classes at Tufts University School of Medicine. Stone will try to fulfill her Olympic dream that was left in tatters four years ago as well as continue a family tradition this May 20-23 at the final Olympic qualifying regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman walks past riot policemen in La Paz May 17, 2012. Thousands of workers and students participated in an ongoing protest rally against Bolivia's President Evo Morales government demanding better labour and education policies. REUTERS/David Mercado
Tonia Couch (front) and Sarah Barrow of Britain compete in the women's 10m synchronized platform diving finals during the European Diving Championships and Synchronised Swimming 2012 in Eindhoven May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
Karla Fonseca, wife of journalist Alfredo Villatoro, touches his casket after delivering a speech during his funeral service in Tegucigalpa, Honduras May 17, 2012. Villatoro, a well-known media personality, was found shot in the head on Tuesday a week after being kidnapped, the latest attack on the media in the violent Central American nation. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
