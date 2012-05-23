Editor's Choice

The silhouette of an Israeli boy is seen as he looks out from his home in Givat HaMatos on the southern fringes of Jerusalem's city limits May 17, 2012. Named after a plane that crashed there during the 1967 Six-Day War, Givat HaMatos may yet prove the place where Palestinian hopes of establishing a capital in Jerusalem also fall apart. Of all the obstacles blocking the way to peace between the Palestinians and Israelis, the status of Jerusalem is arguably the most intractable. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun