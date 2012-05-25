Editor's Choice

Buddhist monk and human rights defender and activist Loun Sovath (C) is taken away by religious officials with the help of police during a protest with land dispute protesters in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court May 24, 2012. Sovath, was told to leave the protest by religious officials who said that protesting was against Buddhist principles, before being taken away by police. The protest was calling for the release of 13 Boeung Kak lake residents who were arrested during violent clashes on May 22 when they tried to rebuild homes after forced evictions in 2010. REUTERS/Samrang Pring