Editor's Choice

<p>A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog fires at a Taliban position after they attacked the Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog fires at a Taliban position after they attacked the Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>France's President Francois Hollande arrives by hilicopter at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Nijrab in Kapisa May 25, 2012, where most French combat troops are stationed in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool </p>

France's President Francois Hollande arrives by hilicopter at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Nijrab in Kapisa May 25, 2012, where most French combat troops are stationed in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool

<p>German design collective Urbanscreen projects images onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House at the opening night of the Vivid Festival in Sydney May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

German design collective Urbanscreen projects images onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House at the opening night of the Vivid Festival in Sydney May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is tickled by his mother Holly (R) and his sister Allison at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012. Fragile X is the most common known genetic cause of autism. Picture taken April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Parker Roos, who suffers from Fragile X, is tickled by his mother Holly (R) and his sister Allison at the Fragile X Clinic and Research Program at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, April 11, 2012. Fragile X is the most common known genetic cause of autism. Picture taken April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Unemployed Antonia Rodriguez, 44, poses in the parking of the building where she is living in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain May 21, 2012. More than 30 struggling families are occupying an apartment in Seville in southern Spain that has been empty since it was finished three years ago. The building is one of hundreds of thousands of ghost constructions gathering dust all over Spain that banks and property developers are unable to sell. Most of the occupiers of the flats, which have brand-new wooden floors with sparkling double glazing, have been thrown out of their own homes by landlords or bailiffs after they defaulted on their mortgage or could not pay the rent. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Unemployed Antonia Rodriguez, 44, poses in the parking of the building where she is living in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain May 21, 2012. More than 30 struggling families are occupying an apartment in Seville in southern Spain that has been empty since it was finished three years ago. The building is one of hundreds of thousands of ghost constructions gathering dust all over Spain that banks and property developers are unable to sell. Most of the occupiers of the flats, which have brand-new wooden floors with sparkling double glazing, have been thrown out of their own homes by landlords or bailiffs after they defaulted on their mortgage or could not pay the rent. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

<p>U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of Afghan Local Police who was killed in the blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during the joint Tor Janda (Black Flag in Pashtu) operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of Afghan Local Police who was killed in the blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during the joint Tor Janda (Black Flag in Pashtu) operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Shoes belonging to missing people and victims of violence are seen during a protest at the Angel of Independence in Mexico City May 25, 2012. Relatives and friends of victims of the arson attack on the Casino Royale and of the victims who died in the fires of the News Divine Discotheque and the ABC Nursery, gathered to demand justice and an end to impunity from the federal government, local media reported. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

Shoes belonging to missing people and victims of violence are seen during a protest at the Angel of Independence in Mexico City May 25, 2012. Relatives and friends of victims of the arson attack on the Casino Royale and of the victims who died in the fires of the News Divine Discotheque and the ABC Nursery, gathered to demand justice and an end to impunity from the federal government, local media reported. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A man holding an umbrella, looks at banners with images of officials and Republican Guards who were killed in last year's assassination attempt on Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, on display outside al-Saleh mosque in Sanaa May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

A man holding an umbrella, looks at banners with images of officials and Republican Guards who were killed in last year's assassination attempt on Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, on display outside al-Saleh mosque in Sanaa May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Animal carer Simon McFee picks up a swan to have its wing dressed at the Swan Sanctuary in Shepperton, south west London May 25, 2012. The 5 acre (2 hectare) national waterfowl sanctuary lies on the site of an old gravel pit and consists of a hospital wing complete with operating theatre, a heated intensive care section and a recovery area with an exercise pond. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Animal carer Simon McFee picks up a swan to have its wing dressed at the Swan Sanctuary in Shepperton, south west London May 25, 2012. The 5 acre (2 hectare) national waterfowl sanctuary lies on the site of an old gravel pit and consists of a hospital wing complete with operating theatre, a heated intensive care section and a recovery area with an exercise pond. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A woman talks on her phone as she looks through a hole at the entrance of the British Colony of Gibraltar in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A woman talks on her phone as she looks through a hole at the entrance of the British Colony of Gibraltar in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>A man shouts during a protest against candidate Ahmed Shafiq at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A man shouts during a protest against candidate Ahmed Shafiq at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>An abseiler secures a giant canvas along the River Thames of a photograph showing Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Royal Family during the 1977 Silver Jubilee, London May 25, 2012. Queen Elizabeth will mark her Diamond Jubilee by travelling in a 1,000-boat regatta on the river on June 3. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

An abseiler secures a giant canvas along the River Thames of a photograph showing Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Royal Family during the 1977 Silver Jubilee, London May 25, 2012. Queen Elizabeth will mark her Diamond Jubilee by travelling in a 1,000-boat regatta on the river on June 3. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A man is lifted up by the crowd during the performance of Brazilian band 'Sepultura' at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Lisbon May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

A man is lifted up by the crowd during the performance of Brazilian band 'Sepultura' at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Lisbon May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>Revellers attend the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Revellers attend the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A Palestinian protester wears a gas mask as he looks through the slot of a hand-made shield during clashes with Israeli soldiers at a demonstration in the village of Kfar Qaddum against the nearby Jewish settlement of Qadomem, near the West Bank City of Nablus May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

A Palestinian protester wears a gas mask as he looks through the slot of a hand-made shield during clashes with Israeli soldiers at a demonstration in the village of Kfar Qaddum against the nearby Jewish settlement of Qadomem, near the West Bank City of Nablus May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Government employees shout slogans as they are detained by the Indian police during a protest by the employees outside the civil secretariat in Srinagar May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Government employees shout slogans as they are detained by the Indian police during a protest by the employees outside the civil secretariat in Srinagar May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Pilgrims sing and dance on their way to the shrine of Saint Pancras during the Saint Pancras pilgrimage in La Roda de Andalucia, southern Spain May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Pilgrims sing and dance on their way to the shrine of Saint Pancras during the Saint Pancras pilgrimage in La Roda de Andalucia, southern Spain May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) fire a mortar near the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout </p>

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) fire a mortar near the outskirts of the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Handout

<p>Abdul Razak Abdullah, 13, plays golf in Benghazi May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

Abdul Razak Abdullah, 13, plays golf in Benghazi May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

<p>Buranovskiye Babushki of Russia perform their song "Party For Everybody" during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Buranovskiye Babushki of Russia perform their song "Party For Everybody" during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Bhutanese archers react after hitting the target during a weekend traditional archery tournament at Changlimethang stadium May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Singye Wangchuk </p>

Bhutanese archers react after hitting the target during a weekend traditional archery tournament at Changlimethang stadium May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Singye Wangchuk

<p>Andy Lang (R) and Liam Reid dance together, wearing kilts while on their way to a wedding, as bagpiper Richard Macdonald plays in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland May 25, 2012. Supporters of independence for Scotland launched the 'Yes Campaign' on Friday with what they say is the biggest grassroots campaign in Scottish history, a move that could result in the demise of a 305-year-old union with England and the breakup of Britain. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Andy Lang (R) and Liam Reid dance together, wearing kilts while on their way to a wedding, as bagpiper Richard Macdonald plays in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland May 25, 2012. Supporters of independence for Scotland launched the 'Yes Campaign' on Friday with what they say is the biggest grassroots campaign in Scottish history, a move that could result in the demise of a 305-year-old union with England and the breakup of Britain. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>A supporter of the late Yugoslav Communist leader Josip Broz Tito arrives for Tito's 120th birth anniversary celebrations in Belgrade, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

A supporter of the late Yugoslav Communist leader Josip Broz Tito arrives for Tito's 120th birth anniversary celebrations in Belgrade, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, 18th Engineer Company, Task Force Arrowhead wakes from his bed on the back of an armoured truck at Forward Operating Base Mizan in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, 18th Engineer Company, Task Force Arrowhead wakes from his bed on the back of an armoured truck at Forward Operating Base Mizan in Afghanistan's Zabul Province May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Our best photos from last 24 hours.

May 24 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from last 24 hours.

May 23 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from last 24 hours.

May 22 2012

