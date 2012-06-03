Edition:
<p>Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison on Saturday for ordering the killing of protesters during the uprising that swept him from power last year. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

<p>Soccer fans watch Uruguay play Venezuela in a World Cup qualifying soccer match in Montevideo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa </p>

<p>Relatives of Palestinian gunman Ahmed Nassir mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

<p>A Lebanese Sunni gunman (R) is injured by gunfire while trying to fire a rocket towards the Jabal Mohsen district, home to the minority Alawite sect, during clashes in Lebanon's northern port city of Tripoli, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim </p>

<p>San Antonio Spurs forward DeJuan Blair (45) gets to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Serge Ibaka (9) during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference basketball finals in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Smith/Poo </p>

<p>Villagers gather as a fishing boat arrives at the dock at a fishing village in Tanmen town, Hainan province, next to the South China Sea, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>A participant gathered for the celebration of the Feast of Testimonies of the 7th World Meeting of Families, takes a picture as Pope Benedict XVI arrives at the Bresso Park in Milan June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>Brazilian native Indian Zahy Guajajara checks her computer at the former Indian Museum where she lives, in Rio de Janeiro June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth (R) and Prince Philip view the horses from the parade ring before the Diamond Jubilee Coronation Cup race at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool </p>

<p>People look at a house badly damaged by land subsidence in Tanluo town of Nanning city, Guangxi province June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Contestant Zhu Wen competes during the 2nd China Pole Dance semi-final in Tianjin municipality, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A vintage Fiat 500 Cinquecento car is lifted by a crane for display, to mark the International Fiat 500 Meeting in the central Swiss town of Zug June 2, 2012. Picture taken June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

<p>Argentina's Lionel Messi (top) celebrates with teammate Gonzalo Higuain after he scored a goal against Ecuador during a World Cup qualifying soccer match in Buenos Aires June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

<p>Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is wheeled out of the courtroom after his trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. An Egyptian judge convicted Mubarak of complicity in the killings of protesters during the uprising that ended his 30-year rule and sentenced him on Saturday to life in prison. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A helicopter crosses dry creek beds as it makes an approach to a base in Kunar Province in eastern Afghanistan June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Contestant Yi Hui practices for the 2nd China Pole Dance semi-final in Tianjin municipality, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Racegoers watch the Red Devils parachute a Union flag at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

<p>Police close off an area at the Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall in Toronto, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

<p>Mandy Ellis wears a hat decorated with Union flags as she looks towards the London Eye June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Richard Gasquet of France reacts during his match against Tommy Haas of Germany during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>A labourer works at a road construction site in Quetta June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi gestures as she addresses people gathered to meet her at the Mae La refugee camp, where tens of thousands of her compatriots live, near Mae Sot at the Thailand-Myanmar border June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Burning street barricades are pictured before a demonstration of right-wing extremists in downtown Hamburg, northern Germany on June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer </p>

