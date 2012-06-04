Edition:
<p>People gather near the engine of a plane, after it crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga disrict, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. There were no survivors among the 147 people on board a domestic passenger aircraft that crashed in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Sunday, an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told Reuters. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

People gather near the engine of a plane, after it crashed into a neighbourhood in Ishaga disrict, an outskirt of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, June 3, 2012. There were no survivors among the 147 people on board a domestic passenger aircraft that crashed in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Sunday, an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told Reuters. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles after the Derby horse race at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London June 2, 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles after the Derby horse race at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London June 2, 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles after the Derby horse race at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London June 2, 2012 during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A woman wraps her sleeping baby on her back after a talk with members of the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) about good sanitation and hygiene practices in Niomel, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A woman wraps her sleeping baby on her back after a talk with members of the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) about good sanitation and hygiene practices in Niomel, in the Guidimakha region,...more

A woman wraps her sleeping baby on her back after a talk with members of the Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action against hunger) about good sanitation and hygiene practices in Niomel, in the Guidimakha region, Mauritania June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>The Orvillecopter by Dutch artist Bart Jansen (back L) flies in a gallery as part of the KunstRAI art festival in Amsterdam June 3, 2012. Jansen said the Orvillecopter is part of a visual art project which pays tribute to his cat Orville, by making it fly after it was killed by a car. He built the Orvillecopter together with radio control helicopter flyer Arjen Beltman (back R). REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares </p>

The Orvillecopter by Dutch artist Bart Jansen (back L) flies in a gallery as part of the KunstRAI art festival in Amsterdam June 3, 2012. Jansen said the Orvillecopter is part of a visual art project which pays tribute to his cat Orville, by making...more

The Orvillecopter by Dutch artist Bart Jansen (back L) flies in a gallery as part of the KunstRAI art festival in Amsterdam June 3, 2012. Jansen said the Orvillecopter is part of a visual art project which pays tribute to his cat Orville, by making it fly after it was killed by a car. He built the Orvillecopter together with radio control helicopter flyer Arjen Beltman (back R). REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>Men cool down in a canal in the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

Men cool down in a canal in the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Men cool down in a canal in the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>A protester sits on a tree as others argue during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A protester sits on a tree as others argue during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A protester sits on a tree as others argue during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Boston Red Sox Kevin Youkilis gets hit by the pitch by Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Drew Hutchison (not seen) during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Boston Red Sox Kevin Youkilis gets hit by the pitch by Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Drew Hutchison (not seen) during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Boston Red Sox Kevin Youkilis gets hit by the pitch by Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Drew Hutchison (not seen) during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>The lower Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty are seen behind the Space Shuttle Enterprise, being transported on a barge to dock at Weeks Marine in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, for a four-day journey to the Intrepid Sea, Air &amp; Space Museum in New York June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

The lower Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty are seen behind the Space Shuttle Enterprise, being transported on a barge to dock at Weeks Marine in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, for a four-day journey to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in...more

The lower Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty are seen behind the Space Shuttle Enterprise, being transported on a barge to dock at Weeks Marine in Port Elizabeth, New Jersey, for a four-day journey to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Actress Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for best on-screen dirtbag for her role in "Horrible Bosses" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for best on-screen dirtbag for her role in "Horrible Bosses" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for best on-screen dirtbag for her role in "Horrible Bosses" at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A woman with Union Flag painted nails waits in the rain for the start of the river pageant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A woman with Union Flag painted nails waits in the rain for the start of the river pageant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A woman with Union Flag painted nails waits in the rain for the start of the river pageant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Spectators watch from Butlers Wharf, near Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee River Pageant along the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/POOL </p>

Spectators watch from Butlers Wharf, near Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee River Pageant along the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/POOL

Spectators watch from Butlers Wharf, near Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee River Pageant along the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/POOL

<p>Anti-riot policemen take shelter from the rain with their shields at the entrance of the juvenile correctional centre Las Gaviotas in Guatemala City, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Anti-riot policemen take shelter from the rain with their shields at the entrance of the juvenile correctional centre Las Gaviotas in Guatemala City, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Anti-riot policemen take shelter from the rain with their shields at the entrance of the juvenile correctional centre Las Gaviotas in Guatemala City, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (C) waves as he arrives for a speech to Syria's parliament in Damascus, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout </p>

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (C) waves as he arrives for a speech to Syria's parliament in Damascus, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (C) waves as he arrives for a speech to Syria's parliament in Damascus, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

<p>U.S. Army soldiers of Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk during a patrol as a full moon lights the sky in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 3, 2012. Picture taken with night vision device. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

U.S. Army soldiers of Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk during a patrol as a full moon lights the sky in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 3, 2012....more

U.S. Army soldiers of Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk during a patrol as a full moon lights the sky in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 3, 2012. Picture taken with night vision device. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Protesters wave as they gather and chant anti-military council slogans during a protest in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Protesters wave as they gather and chant anti-military council slogans during a protest in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters wave as they gather and chant anti-military council slogans during a protest in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Students have evening self-study class in a teaching building in Hefei, Anhui Province June 2, 2012. The National College Entrance Exam, or "Gaokao", is held in June every year. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Students have evening self-study class in a teaching building in Hefei, Anhui Province June 2, 2012. The National College Entrance Exam, or "Gaokao", is held in June every year. REUTERS/Stringer

Students have evening self-study class in a teaching building in Hefei, Anhui Province June 2, 2012. The National College Entrance Exam, or "Gaokao", is held in June every year. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to David Goffin of Belgium during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to David Goffin of Belgium during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to David Goffin of Belgium during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Protesters wave national flags as they gather and chant anti-military council slogans during a protest in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Protesters wave national flags as they gather and chant anti-military council slogans during a protest in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters wave national flags as they gather and chant anti-military council slogans during a protest in Cairo June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A man sleeps on a rickshaw van as boats wait to dock by the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A man sleeps on a rickshaw van as boats wait to dock by the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A man sleeps on a rickshaw van as boats wait to dock by the river Buriganga in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A man stands next to an installation depicting the 1989 pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A man stands next to an installation depicting the 1989 pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man stands next to an installation depicting the 1989 pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Canada's Andre Hainault (L) jumps for a header against Landon Donovan of the U.S. during the first half of their international friendly soccer match in Toronto June 3, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese </p>

Canada's Andre Hainault (L) jumps for a header against Landon Donovan of the U.S. during the first half of their international friendly soccer match in Toronto June 3, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Canada's Andre Hainault (L) jumps for a header against Landon Donovan of the U.S. during the first half of their international friendly soccer match in Toronto June 3, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club after his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club after his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club after his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

<p>A boy watches soldiers from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1/12 Infantry, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division during a patrol near Dokalam village in Kunar Province June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A boy watches soldiers from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1/12 Infantry, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division during a patrol near Dokalam village in Kunar Province June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A boy watches soldiers from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1/12 Infantry, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division during a patrol near Dokalam village in Kunar Province June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista (C), Colby Rasmus (R), and Rajai Davis celebrate defeating the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista (C), Colby Rasmus (R), and Rajai Davis celebrate defeating the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista (C), Colby Rasmus (R), and Rajai Davis celebrate defeating the Boston Red Sox in Toronto, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

