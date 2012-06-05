Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 5, 2012 | 8:10am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>People run for safety as a helicopter hovers above the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood, Lagos, Nigeria, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

People run for safety as a helicopter hovers above the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood, Lagos, Nigeria, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

People run for safety as a helicopter hovers above the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood, Lagos, Nigeria, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
1 / 23
<p>A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
2 / 23
<p>An armed militia member walks in a deserted terminal building at Tripoli international airport, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny </p>

An armed militia member walks in a deserted terminal building at Tripoli international airport, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

An armed militia member walks in a deserted terminal building at Tripoli international airport, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close
3 / 23
<p>An ethnic Uighur woman is put on a drip as her child lies on the bed next to her at a hospital in Shaya county of Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An ethnic Uighur woman is put on a drip as her child lies on the bed next to her at a hospital in Shaya county of Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

An ethnic Uighur woman is put on a drip as her child lies on the bed next to her at a hospital in Shaya county of Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 23
<p>Two miners throw stones during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Two miners throw stones during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Two miners throw stones during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
5 / 23
<p>Children sit on top of a tricycle cab as they make their way to school along a main street in Tondo city, metro Manila, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

Children sit on top of a tricycle cab as they make their way to school along a main street in Tondo city, metro Manila, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Children sit on top of a tricycle cab as they make their way to school along a main street in Tondo city, metro Manila, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
6 / 23
<p>Surrounded by albatross chicks, musician 2nd Class Kevin Crasy, US Pacific Fleet, plays Taps at the end of the ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, on Midway Atoll, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marco Garcia</p>

Surrounded by albatross chicks, musician 2nd Class Kevin Crasy, US Pacific Fleet, plays Taps at the end of the ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, on Midway Atoll, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Surrounded by albatross chicks, musician 2nd Class Kevin Crasy, US Pacific Fleet, plays Taps at the end of the ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, on Midway Atoll, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Close
7 / 23
<p>Cuban farmhand Bienvenido Castillo, nicknamed Lilly, rests with his hands on his knee while doing chores on a neighbour's dairy farm in Aranguito near Havana, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Cuban farmhand Bienvenido Castillo, nicknamed Lilly, rests with his hands on his knee while doing chores on a neighbour's dairy farm in Aranguito near Havana, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Cuban farmhand Bienvenido Castillo, nicknamed Lilly, rests with his hands on his knee while doing chores on a neighbour's dairy farm in Aranguito near Havana, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
8 / 23
<p>A protester shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A protester shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A protester shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
9 / 23
<p>Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee concert, in London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee concert, in London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee concert, in London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
10 / 23
<p>People eat and drink during the Goldsmith Avenue Street Party to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in Ealing, west London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

People eat and drink during the Goldsmith Avenue Street Party to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in Ealing, west London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

People eat and drink during the Goldsmith Avenue Street Party to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in Ealing, west London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
11 / 23
<p>A police officer stands near the dead body of a man lying on a sofa at a drug rehabilitation center in the outskirts of Torreon, Mexico, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A police officer stands near the dead body of a man lying on a sofa at a drug rehabilitation center in the outskirts of Torreon, Mexico, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A police officer stands near the dead body of a man lying on a sofa at a drug rehabilitation center in the outskirts of Torreon, Mexico, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 23
<p>Father Andon (L) leads a training session at a boxing club in the city of Blagoevgrad, southwest of Sofia, Bulgaria, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Father Andon (L) leads a training session at a boxing club in the city of Blagoevgrad, southwest of Sofia, Bulgaria, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Father Andon (L) leads a training session at a boxing club in the city of Blagoevgrad, southwest of Sofia, Bulgaria, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
13 / 23
<p>Buddhists believers meditate during a ceremony on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

Buddhists believers meditate during a ceremony on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang more

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Buddhists believers meditate during a ceremony on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
14 / 23
<p>A soldier from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division does chin-ups at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division does chin-ups at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division does chin-ups at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
15 / 23
<p>Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry</p>

Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

Close
16 / 23
<p>A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
17 / 23
<p>The computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. Magnotta, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student in Montreal, was arrested in an internet cafe on Karl Marx Strasse, a busy shopping street running through the multi-cultural south-Berlin district, which is home to numerous Turkish and Lebanese cafes and snack bars. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

The computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. Magnotta, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student in Montreal, was arrested in an internet...more

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

The computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. Magnotta, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student in Montreal, was arrested in an internet cafe on Karl Marx Strasse, a busy shopping street running through the multi-cultural south-Berlin district, which is home to numerous Turkish and Lebanese cafes and snack bars. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
18 / 23
<p>Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia returns the ball to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia returns the ball to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia returns the ball to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
19 / 23
<p>Coal miners run during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, near Oviedo, northern Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Coal miners run during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, near Oviedo, northern Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Coal miners run during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, near Oviedo, northern Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
20 / 23
<p>Married Hindu women devotees tie sacred threads around a banyan tree (a divine wishing tree) in a ceremony considered to bring good luck during the Hindu religious festival of Vata Savitri Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Married Hindu women devotees tie sacred threads around a banyan tree (a divine wishing tree) in a ceremony considered to bring good luck during the Hindu religious festival of Vata Savitri Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 4,...more

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Married Hindu women devotees tie sacred threads around a banyan tree (a divine wishing tree) in a ceremony considered to bring good luck during the Hindu religious festival of Vata Savitri Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
21 / 23
<p>Charity fundraiser Denis Broderick carries the olympic torch across Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge near the village of Ballintoy in County Antrim, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Charity fundraiser Denis Broderick carries the olympic torch across Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge near the village of Ballintoy in County Antrim, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Charity fundraiser Denis Broderick carries the olympic torch across Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge near the village of Ballintoy in County Antrim, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
22 / 23
<p>Protesters wave Egypt's flags during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Protesters wave Egypt's flags during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Protesters wave Egypt's flags during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

Jun 04 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 03 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from last 24 hours.

Jun 02 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 01 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast