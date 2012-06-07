Edition:
<p>A plastic mannequin to be used for undertaker service class is seen outside of the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>A man rests at his damaged house in Homs, Syria, June 5, 2012. REUTER/Waleed Fares/Handout </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>Luzmila Lopez (C) is congratulated by supporters outside her home, where she lives with her 11-year-old daughter, after learning that her eviction had been suspended, in Madrid, June 6, 2012. Lopez had her eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with her bank. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise passes the Statue of Liberty as it rides on a barge in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans against the government during a protest opposite the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>Members of a music group check a drum on a path amid fields as they pack up their instruments after giving a performance to greet the farmers at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>A woman is pictured with children in an alley of the old city of Sanaa, Yemen, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>A Thai fisherman catches freshwater white tilapia fish at a fish farm in Samut Prakarn province, Thailand, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>A Chinese tourist take pictures of the Oriental Pearl Tower at the financial district of Shanghai, June 5, 2012. Picture taken June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>Policemen smoke after a blast outside Taiyanggong Thermal Power Plant owned by the Jing Neng group, in Beijing, June 6, 2012. The blast ripped through the thermal power plant killing two women and injuring another, according to local authorities and witnesses. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>Baltimore Orioles outfielders Steve Pearce, Adam Jones and Endy Chavez celebrate after beating the Boston Red Sox in the tenth inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>A Ugandan soldier, serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia, sings a patriotic song during a visit by AMISOM Force Commander Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti to Ugandan soldiers serving with the AU operation in Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price</p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>Spectators watch the quarter-final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and his compatriot Nicolas Almagro during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>The planet Venus makes its transit across the Sun as seen from Kathmandu, Nepal, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>Israeli police officers detain youths taking part in a protest in Jerusalem after the rejection of a bill in parliament, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>President Obama walks up the stairs towards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington before departing for San Francisco, June 6, 2012. The clouds are reflected in the aircraft's engine cover. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>A woman walks at a barricade built with trees by coal miners on strike, at the National Highway 630 passing through the town of Flor de Acebos, near Oviedo in northern Spain, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures after shaking hands with China's Premier Wen Jiabao prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>A Palestinian firefighter gestures at the scene of an explosion in a market in Gaza City, June 6, 2012. Medics said one person was wounded seriously in the explosion when an oxygen tank blew up. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>A woman uses eclipse glasses to watch the planet Venus transiting across the sun, in Amman, Jordan, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>A man eats popsicle while sitting through a field littered with waste in a slum area of Karachi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>A supporter listens to Alexis Tsipras, head of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party, during a pre-election rally at Elefsina suburb, west of Athens, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>South Sudanese families wait for their flight at Khartoum airport, Sudan, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to Myanmar Muslims leaders at the National League for Democracy head office in Yangon, Myanmar, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Thursday, June 07, 2012

