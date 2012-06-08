Children wear stickers depicting Palestinian footballer Mahmoud Al-Sarsak in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 7, 2012, during a demonstration calling for Sarsak's release. Sarsak, 25, left the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2009 to play football in the West Bank but was arrested by Israeli security at the Erez crossing and has been detained for three years without trial on secret charges that he is an "unlawful combatant" linked to militant group Islamic Jihad, an allegation he denies. He is currently on a hunger strike since March 15, demanding an end to his "unjustified" detention. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa