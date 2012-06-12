Edition:
<p>Carmen Castilla (L-R), 77, her daughters Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, Carmen Aurora, 49, and Antonia, 44, (not pictured) try to get some sleep outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. Castilla and her daughters were evicted from their rental apartment on April 24 after her daughter Rosa, the sole breadwinner, lost her job and couldn't pay for the monthly rent. Social services provided them temporary lodging for 15 days, and after that they found themselves on the street. They all sleep cramped in a tiny space outside a store nearby. "Some people have given us mattresses so that we wouldn't have to sleep on the floor, but my mother has a hard time getting up from the floor level and she prefers to sleep on the chair, " says Rosa. As of now, the family survives on their mother's widow's pension, as well as the little money they get from their visually impaired sister Antonia's welfare allowance, and whatever Carmen Aurora can scrape by working as a concierge at a nearby building. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Carmen Castilla (L-R), 77, her daughters Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, Carmen Aurora, 49, and Antonia, 44, (not pictured) try to get some sleep outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. Castilla and her daughters were evicted from their rental apartment on April 24 after her daughter Rosa, the sole breadwinner, lost her job and couldn't pay for the monthly rent. Social services provided them temporary lodging for 15 days, and after that they found themselves on the street. They all sleep cramped in a tiny space outside a store nearby. "Some people have given us mattresses so that we wouldn't have to sleep on the floor, but my mother has a hard time getting up from the floor level and she prefers to sleep on the chair, " says Rosa. As of now, the family survives on their mother's widow's pension, as well as the little money they get from their visually impaired sister Antonia's welfare allowance, and whatever Carmen Aurora can scrape by working as a concierge at a nearby building. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (3) guards Boston Celtics' Rajon Rondo in the second quarter during Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball playoffs in Miami, Florida June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (3) guards Boston Celtics' Rajon Rondo in the second quarter during Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Finals NBA basketball playoffs in Miami, Florida June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>Survivor Yannis Sfoundouris (R) embraces fellow survivor Asimina Founta in front of the remains of those killed by Nazi troops, during ceremonies in a mausoleum on the eve of the 68th anniversary of the "Distomo massacre", committed by the Nazis during World War Two, in the village of Distomo, some 165 kms (103 miles) northwest of Athens June 9, 2012. On June 10, 1944, Waffen-SS troops of the 4th SS Polizei Panzergrenadier Division under the command of Fritz Lautenbach burned Distomo to the ground and killed 218 civilians, including women and children, in retaliation for an attack by partisans. Sfoundouris, who lost 32 of his relatives, was 13 years old, and Founta 11 years old, on the day of the massacre. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Survivor Yannis Sfoundouris (R) embraces fellow survivor Asimina Founta in front of the remains of those killed by Nazi troops, during ceremonies in a mausoleum on the eve of the 68th anniversary of the "Distomo massacre", committed by the Nazis during World War Two, in the village of Distomo, some 165 kms (103 miles) northwest of Athens June 9, 2012. On June 10, 1944, Waffen-SS troops of the 4th SS Polizei Panzergrenadier Division under the command of Fritz Lautenbach burned Distomo to the ground and killed 218 civilians, including women and children, in retaliation for an attack by partisans. Sfoundouris, who lost 32 of his relatives, was 13 years old, and Founta 11 years old, on the day of the massacre. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia poses with her trophy in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sindy Thomas/FFT/Pool </p>

Maria Sharapova of Russia poses with her trophy in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sindy Thomas/FFT/Pool

<p>A farmer works at a pig farm on the outskirts of Shenyang, Liaoning province June 9, 2012. China's annual consumer inflation cooled faster than forecast to two-year lows of 3 percent in May, helping explain the central bank's move to cut interest rates this week for the first time since the depths of the 2008/09 financial crisis. Food inflation, the top concern for shoppers and policymakers, moderated to 6.4 percent in May from April's 7 percent, as falling fruit and pork prices offset a jump in vegetable prices. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A farmer works at a pig farm on the outskirts of Shenyang, Liaoning province June 9, 2012. China's annual consumer inflation cooled faster than forecast to two-year lows of 3 percent in May, helping explain the central bank's move to cut interest rates this week for the first time since the depths of the 2008/09 financial crisis. Food inflation, the top concern for shoppers and policymakers, moderated to 6.4 percent in May from April's 7 percent, as falling fruit and pork prices offset a jump in vegetable prices. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>The Cathedral of Christ the Saviour is reflected in windows as artists place their bodies between a wall and a pillar during the "Bodies in Urban Spaces" event in Moscow June 9, 2012. The event, which was choreographed by Austrian artist Willi Dorner and hosted by the Garage Center for Contemporary Culture, involves a series of temporary art intrusions into urban architecture. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

The Cathedral of Christ the Saviour is reflected in windows as artists place their bodies between a wall and a pillar during the "Bodies in Urban Spaces" event in Moscow June 9, 2012. The event, which was choreographed by Austrian artist Willi Dorner and hosted by the Garage Center for Contemporary Culture, involves a series of temporary art intrusions into urban architecture. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A man stands outside a house in the Syrian hamlet of Mazraat al-Qubeir June 8, 2012, where opposition activists say at least 78 people were massacred on Wednesday. U.N. observers who on Friday visited the site of a reported massacre in the Syrian village saw indications that government forces had been there and traces of slaughter in some of the houses, the United Nations said. REUTERS/David Manyua/United Nations/Handout</p>

A man stands outside a house in the Syrian hamlet of Mazraat al-Qubeir June 8, 2012, where opposition activists say at least 78 people were massacred on Wednesday. U.N. observers who on Friday visited the site of a reported massacre in the Syrian village saw indications that government forces had been there and traces of slaughter in some of the houses, the United Nations said. REUTERS/David Manyua/United Nations/Handout

<p>Robby Mandel, 16, makes his way through a parking lot in the Warrington area of Pensacola, Florida, June 9, 2012. A storm moving across the U.S. Gulf Coast battered parts of Alabama and Florida with up to 18 inches (46 cm) of rain on Saturday with authorities in Pensacola, Florida, declaring a state of emergency and sending out boats to rescue residents of flooded homes. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger </p>

Robby Mandel, 16, makes his way through a parking lot in the Warrington area of Pensacola, Florida, June 9, 2012. A storm moving across the U.S. Gulf Coast battered parts of Alabama and Florida with up to 18 inches (46 cm) of rain on Saturday with authorities in Pensacola, Florida, declaring a state of emergency and sending out boats to rescue residents of flooded homes. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

<p>Los Angeles Kings' Jarret Stoll (28), and goalie Jonathan Quick (R) battle with New Jersey Devils' Adam Henrique (2nd R) during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool</p>

Los Angeles Kings' Jarret Stoll (28), and goalie Jonathan Quick (R) battle with New Jersey Devils' Adam Henrique (2nd R) during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool

<p>A Kashmiri woman travels in a boat in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A Kashmiri woman travels in a boat in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Wang Jinxiang, mother of blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng, cries as she talks about her son at their home in the village of Dongshigu in Shandong Province, located 600 km (370 miles) southeast of Beijing June 9, 2012. Wang described the details of her home detention with her son and the authorities' reprisals against their family after Chen Guangcheng's flight last month to the United States, where he is now living in New York with his wife and two children. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Wang Jinxiang, mother of blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng, cries as she talks about her son at their home in the village of Dongshigu in Shandong Province, located 600 km (370 miles) southeast of Beijing June 9, 2012. Wang described the details of her home detention with her son and the authorities' reprisals against their family after Chen Guangcheng's flight last month to the United States, where he is now living in New York with his wife and two children. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Jena Weiss of the Eastern conference pulls the shirt of Chloe Butler of the Western Conference during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match at Olympic Park in Sydney June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Jena Weiss of the Eastern conference pulls the shirt of Chloe Butler of the Western Conference during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match at Olympic Park in Sydney June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Argentina forward Lionel Messi (C, obscured) is surrounded by members of his squad while celebrating his third goal against Brazil during their international friendly soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 9, 2012. Messi sustained an injury to his leg after the barrier fell. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (C, obscured) is surrounded by members of his squad while celebrating his third goal against Brazil during their international friendly soccer match in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 9, 2012. Messi sustained an injury to his leg after the barrier fell. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Britain's Prince Philip waves to members of the media as he leaves the King Edward VII Hospital in London June 9, 2012. The husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth left hospital on the eve of his 91st birthday on Saturday, five days after he was taken ill during celebrations to mark the monarch's 60 years on the throne. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Britain's Prince Philip waves to members of the media as he leaves the King Edward VII Hospital in London June 9, 2012. The husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth left hospital on the eve of his 91st birthday on Saturday, five days after he was taken ill during celebrations to mark the monarch's 60 years on the throne. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A couple kisses while going up an escalator ahead of the 144th running of the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A couple kisses while going up an escalator ahead of the 144th running of the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the qualifying session of the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the qualifying session of the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

<p>A bird's nest is seen on a chain hanging in a kitchen of the Afghan security forces compound in the Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

A bird's nest is seen on a chain hanging in a kitchen of the Afghan security forces compound in the Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>French soccer players Adil Rami (L) Philippe Mexes (C) and Karim Benzema wear an ice packed vest during a training session at the team's training center in Kircha near Donetsk June 9, 2012. France will play its first match of the Euro 2012 soccer championships against England in Donetsk, Ukraine on June 11. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

French soccer players Adil Rami (L) Philippe Mexes (C) and Karim Benzema wear an ice packed vest during a training session at the team's training center in Kircha near Donetsk June 9, 2012. France will play its first match of the Euro 2012 soccer championships against England in Donetsk, Ukraine on June 11. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Dickie Simmons waves flags as he stands between Navy cadets and under guns aboard the battleship USS Iowa as it approaches its final berth in the Port of Los Angeles, where it will become a floating museum in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles, California June 9, 2012. The battleship USS Iowa served the U.S. for six decades, hosting U.S. presidents Franklin Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. The warship carried President Roosevelt across the Atlantic to his historic meeting with Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin during World War Two. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Dickie Simmons waves flags as he stands between Navy cadets and under guns aboard the battleship USS Iowa as it approaches its final berth in the Port of Los Angeles, where it will become a floating museum in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles, California June 9, 2012. The battleship USS Iowa served the U.S. for six decades, hosting U.S. presidents Franklin Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. The warship carried President Roosevelt across the Atlantic to his historic meeting with Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin during World War Two. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>A stray dog stands on a rubbish dump at the seafront in Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 9, 2012. The dump, located near schools, hospitals and apartment blocks in Lebanon's third biggest city, has partially collapsed into the Mediterranean sea several times. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho </p>

A stray dog stands on a rubbish dump at the seafront in Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 9, 2012. The dump, located near schools, hospitals and apartment blocks in Lebanon's third biggest city, has partially collapsed into the Mediterranean sea several times. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

<p>A soldier of Afghan National Army (ANA) looks from a roof as U.S. Army Captain John Meyer, commander of the Charlie company from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne Division, stands near an Afghan security forces compound in the Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A soldier of Afghan National Army (ANA) looks from a roof as U.S. Army Captain John Meyer, commander of the Charlie company from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne Division, stands near an Afghan security forces compound in the Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Buddhist women hold sharpened bamboo sticks as they guard their homes after fighting between Muslim and Buddhist communities in Sittwe June 9, 2012. Myanmar sent troops and naval vessels to the western state of Rakhine on Saturday after seven people died in the worst fighting in years between minority Muslim Rohingya and Buddhists. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Buddhist women hold sharpened bamboo sticks as they guard their homes after fighting between Muslim and Buddhist communities in Sittwe June 9, 2012. Myanmar sent troops and naval vessels to the western state of Rakhine on Saturday after seven people died in the worst fighting in years between minority Muslim Rohingya and Buddhists. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines punches at Timothy Bradley Jr. of the U.S. during their title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines punches at Timothy Bradley Jr. of the U.S. during their title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Cody, a one-year-old Cockaweenie, bails during the surfing competition of the Purina Incredible Dog Challenge in San Diego, California, in this Purina handout taken June 8, 2012. This canine sporting event features a variety of events including dog surfing, dog diving, freestyle flying disc, head-to-head weave poles, Jack Russell hurdle racing and agility. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Purina/Handout </p>

Cody, a one-year-old Cockaweenie, bails during the surfing competition of the Purina Incredible Dog Challenge in San Diego, California, in this Purina handout taken June 8, 2012. This canine sporting event features a variety of events including dog surfing, dog diving, freestyle flying disc, head-to-head weave poles, Jack Russell hurdle racing and agility. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/Purina/Handout

