Survivor Panayiota Mario touches a glass panel with her mother's remains, along the remains of 218 other victims, during the 68th anniversary of the Nazi wartime Distomo massacre in the village of Distomo, some 165 km (103 miles) northwest of Athens, June 10, 2012. On June 10, 1944, during the German occupation of Greece in World War Two, Waffen-SS troops of the 4th SS Polizei Panzergrenadier Division under the command of Fritz Lautenbach, burned the village of Distomo to the ground and killed 218 civilians, including women and children, in retaliation for an attack by partisans. Mario was six on the day of the massacre. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis