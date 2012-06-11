Editor's choice
An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe June 10, 2012. Northwest Myanmar was tense on Monday after sectarian violence engulfed its largest city at the weekend, with Reuters witnessing rival mobs of Muslims and Buddhists torching houses and police firing into the air to disperse crowds. REUTERS/Staff
Police rescue officers recover the bodies of victims of the helicopter crash in the Hualla Hualla area of Quispicanchis province in Cuzco, Peru, June 10, 2012. A Peruvian search team found on Saturday the wreckage of the helicopter that crashed on June 6, 2012 on an icy mountain 16,000 feet (4,900 m) high in the Andes, killing all 14 people aboard including tourists and businessmen from South Korea, Europe and Peru. The search for bodies was delayed because of severe storms in the treacherous terrain. REUTERS/Andina Agency/Handout
A woman pays her respect at the Lidice Memorial during a remembrance ceremony honouring the 70th anniversary of the destruction of Lidice village by Germans forces, in Lidice June 10, 2012. In 1942, German troops destroyed the village of Lidice in retaliation for the assassination of Reinhard Heydrich, Nazi "protector" of Bohemia and Moravia, by Czech resistance fighters. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A Croatian and Irish fans joke in front of a line of Polish policemen in Poznan, June 10, 2012, during the Group C Euro 2012 match between Croatia and Ireland. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Piotr Skornicki
Revellers play with tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Sutamarchan Province in Boyaca June 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A woman leaves her house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 10, 2012. The village of Zahara de la Sierra celebrated the feast of Corpus Christi (or Body of Christ in Latin) by covering the streets and facades of houses with the branches of trees and grass. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Buddhist monk looks from the window behind a policeman during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe June 10, 2012. Northwest Myanmar was tense on Monday after sectarian violence engulfed its largest city at the weekend, with Reuters witnessing rival mobs of Muslims and Buddhists torching houses and police firing into the air to disperse crowds. REUTERS/Staff
People watching a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day, argue with a demonstrator (L) as he tries to blow a horn during a protest against Spain's bailout at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ethnic Rakhine people get water from a firefighter truck to extinguish fire set to their houses during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe June 10, 2012. Northwest Myanmar was tense on Monday after sectarian violence engulfed its largest city at the weekend, with Reuters witnessing rival mobs of Muslims and Buddhists torching houses and police firing into the air to disperse crowds. REUTERS/Staff
Ireland's Sean St Ledger (R) holds jerjey of Croatia's Mario Mandzukic as they fight for ball during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the City stadium in Poznan, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A student from the anti-PRI youth opposition movement "Yosoy132" ("I am 132") sings the national anthem during a protest before the presidential candidates televised debate in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Boston Red Sox left fielder Darnell McDonald misses catching a double hit by Washington Nationals Danny Espinosa during the seventh inning of Inter League MLB action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Girls take in the view of the Vincent Thomas Bridge from a blast shield aboard the battleship USS Iowa during the ship's move to its final berth at the Port of Los Angeles, where it will become a floating museum, in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles, California June 9, 2012. The USS Iowa served the U.S. for six decades, hosting U.S. presidents Franklin Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. The warship carried President Roosevelt across the Atlantic to his historic meeting with Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin during World War Two. REUTERS/David McNew
Smoke fills the air over a small barn turning the sky orange as the High Park Fire burns near Laporte, Colorado June 10, 2012. The fire started on Saturday and was estimated at more than 14,000 acres on Sunday morning. At least 18 structures were lost or damaged due to the fire with more threatened and officials are searching for one person believed to be missing. The cause of the fire is unknown and it remains at zero percent containment. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty
Motocross riders wait for the start of the Red Bull Hare Scramble race during Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 10, 2012. . REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Spain's Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Arbeloa, Xabi Alonso, Sergio Busquets and Xavi Hernandez (L-R) form a defensive wall as Italy's Andrea Pirlo (not pictured) takes a free kick during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the city stadium in Gdansk, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Afghan boys look at a U.S. Army soldier of 5-20 Infantry Regiment attached to the 82nd Airborne Division, in Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Human rights activists, protesting against supporters of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and a Pinochet documentary film, are arrested, while supporters attend the film's launch inside a theatre in Santiago June 10, 2012. The film celebrates Pinochet's work when he was Chile's dictator. During Pinochet's dictatorship several leftist opponents were kidnapped and disappeared from 1973 to1990 , according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Souheil Duchene, 5, (2nd R) looks at his confiscated schoolbag next to his father Denis near the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve before the Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal June 10, 2012. Student protesting against announced plans to raise tuition fees, reportedly planned to overload the Montreal subway system that provides the main link to the circuit, in an attempt to disrupt the Canadian Grand Prix. A Guy Fawkes mask and paint were found in the bag of Souheil. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Survivor Panayiota Mario touches a glass panel with her mother's remains, along the remains of 218 other victims, during the 68th anniversary of the Nazi wartime Distomo massacre in the village of Distomo, some 165 km (103 miles) northwest of Athens, June 10, 2012. On June 10, 1944, during the German occupation of Greece in World War Two, Waffen-SS troops of the 4th SS Polizei Panzergrenadier Division under the command of Fritz Lautenbach, burned the village of Distomo to the ground and killed 218 civilians, including women and children, in retaliation for an attack by partisans. Mario was six on the day of the massacre. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Spain's Xabi Alonso challenges Italy's Andrea Pirlo (L) during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the city stadium in Gdansk, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Novak Djokovic of Serbia throws his racket during his men's singles final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
France's President Francois Hollande checks the time as he walks near bodyguards as he leaves a restaurant in Tulle June 10, 2012. France goes to the polls to elect deputies who will sit in the 577-seat National Assembly or lower house of parliament. REUTERS/Caroline Blumberg
Mourners perform final prayers during the funeral for teenage student Ahmed al-Dhuufairi in Riffa, south of Manama, June 10, 2012. Dhuufairi, died on Friday from his injuries sustained during an anti-government protest a few weeks ago. He was injured by a home-made explosive device when he tried to remove burning tyres set up by protesters, according to a police source. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
