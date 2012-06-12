Editor's choice
A boy selling cotton candy waits for customers on the streets of Kathmandu, Nepal, June 11, 2012. The boy, among other similar children, does not go to school, and earns around $2 per day selling cotton candy. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Brazil's Army soldiers patrol the Copacabana beach ahead of the Rio 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro June 11, 2012. The United Nations Rio 20 Conference on Sustainable Development summit will be held from 20 to 22 June. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes
A couple looks at the window of a closed store next to graffiti that reads "Thieves" on the wall of the savings bank Cajastur in Madrid June 11, 2012. Financial market euphoria over a European bailout for Spain's debt-stricken banks faded quickly on...more
A couple looks at the window of a closed store next to graffiti that reads "Thieves" on the wall of the savings bank Cajastur in Madrid June 11, 2012. Financial market euphoria over a European bailout for Spain's debt-stricken banks faded quickly on Monday as investors sounded the alarm over its impact on public debt and bondholders, and eyed the next risks in the euro zone's debt crisis. EU and German officials said Spain faces supervision by international lenders after the deal to lend Madrid up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion), contradicting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy who insisted the cash came without such strings. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Three soldiers from the United States' Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, sleep at Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A man walks past a damaged passenger bus which was hit by a bomb attack in Mastung, on the outskirts of Quetta June 11, 2012. A bomb blast near Mastung struck a passenger bus travelling from Quetta to Naushki early on Monday killing six people, local...more
Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the...more
Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the minds of detainees by teaching them the Koran, taking the men to mosques in Kabul to show people praying peacefully and proving their instigators were wrong. Suicide attacks, unknown in Afghanistan until 2004, have become particularly worrying as newly minted government forces take control of security ahead of the withdrawal of most foreign combat troops in 2014. They account for the highest number of deaths of civilians and military forces after roadside bombings. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Los Angeles Kings captian Dustin Brown hoists the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the New Jersey Devils during Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rafael Nadal of Spain (C) celebrates with staff members and family after winning the men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
French actor Francis Huster jokes as he poses during a photocall at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sweden's Markus Rosenberg (R) challenges Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi during their Group D Euro 2012 match at Olympic Stadium in Kyiv, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez greets supporters before registering his presidential bid with the electoral authorities in Caracas June 11, 2012. Chavez led his biggest rally since he was diagnosed with cancer a year ago, seeking to stage a show...more
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez greets supporters before registering his presidential bid with the electoral authorities in Caracas June 11, 2012. Chavez led his biggest rally since he was diagnosed with cancer a year ago, seeking to stage a show of strength on Monday as he heads into a re-election campaign to extend his 13 years of socialist rule. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Guests get together for drinks in the cabin of a boat during a downpour at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. The Boatel, an artist-run hotel built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at Marina 59 in Far Rockaway, offers a sanctuary from...more
Guests get together for drinks in the cabin of a boat during a downpour at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. The Boatel, an artist-run hotel built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at Marina 59 in Far Rockaway, offers a sanctuary from nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport and the buzz of New York City. Since opening last year, the hotel has been booked most weekends in the summer. A one-night stay costs $55 to $100, and profits go to support a small but thriving art community. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, in the midst of their ICESCAPE mission, retrieves supplies for some mid-mission fixes dropped by parachute from a C-130 in the Arctic Ocean in this July 12, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters...more
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, in the midst of their ICESCAPE mission, retrieves supplies for some mid-mission fixes dropped by parachute from a C-130 in the Arctic Ocean in this July 12, 2011 NASA handout photo obtained by Reuters June 11, 2011. Scientists punched through the sea ice to find waters richer in phytoplankton than any other region on earth. Phytoplankton, the base component of the marine food chain, were thought to grow in the Arctic Ocean only after sea ice had retreated for the summer. Scientists now think that the thinning Arctic ice is allowing sunlight to reach the waters under the sea ice, catalyzing the plant blooms where they had never been observed. REUTERS/Kathryn Hansen/NASA
Mexican telecommunications and retail tycoon Carlos Slim Helu receives business cards and answers questions after giving a speech on the impact of new technologies during a lecture organized by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research...more
Mexican telecommunications and retail tycoon Carlos Slim Helu receives business cards and answers questions after giving a speech on the impact of new technologies during a lecture organized by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva June 11, 2012. Picture taken with a circular fisheye lens. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
A student from the anti-PRI youth opposition movement "Yosoy132" ("I am 132") reacts during the presidential candidates' televised debate at Zocalo Square in Mexico City June 10, 2012. Mexico's presidential contenders lock horns for a final televised...more
A student from the anti-PRI youth opposition movement "Yosoy132" ("I am 132") reacts during the presidential candidates' televised debate at Zocalo Square in Mexico City June 10, 2012. Mexico's presidential contenders lock horns for a final televised debate on Sunday night with front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto under mounting pressure from student-led opposition. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Demonstrators help a fellow protester, who is lying down in front of Egypt's cabinet office, during a hunger strike in Cairo June 11, 2012. Around 60 activists are on the sixth day of a hunger strike demanding that former military man Ahmed Shafik is...more
Demonstrators help a fellow protester, who is lying down in front of Egypt's cabinet office, during a hunger strike in Cairo June 11, 2012. Around 60 activists are on the sixth day of a hunger strike demanding that former military man Ahmed Shafik is banned from running for president, and for the release of thousands of prisoners held by the military. The protesters say they will continue the hunger strike until June 14, when a court will rule on the validity of a law passed by parliament but not implemented that Mubarak-era officials be banned from participating in politics. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Coal miners roll a tyre down the street to a barricade during a protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector along National Highway 630 in Cinera, northern Spanish province of Leon June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miners roll a tyre down the street to a barricade during a protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector along National Highway 630 in Cinera, northern Spanish province of Leon June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at Centre County Court in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, June 11, 2012. Opening arguments in the child sex abuse trial of Sandusky start on Monday with the explosive case...more
Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at Centre County Court in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, June 11, 2012. Opening arguments in the child sex abuse trial of Sandusky start on Monday with the explosive case expected to center on the credibility of witnesses. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Myanmar Rohingya people ride in a rickshaw on a road north of the town of Sittwe May 18, 2012. Some 800,000 Rohingya live in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State under severe government restrictions that human rights monitors believe has fuelled the...more
Myanmar Rohingya people ride in a rickshaw on a road north of the town of Sittwe May 18, 2012. Some 800,000 Rohingya live in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State under severe government restrictions that human rights monitors believe has fuelled the current violence between predominantly Buddhist and Muslim communities that left a number of dead and houses burnt on both sides. Stateless Rohingya cannot freely travel or marry and have limited access to education and healthcare. The Rohingya are descended from South Asians and speak a regional dialect of Bengali. Most are stateless, recognised as citizens neither by Myanmar nor neighbouring Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People participate in a job fair in New York June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
England's Joleon Lescott (2nd R) scores against France during their Group D Euro 2012 match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Joel Sigfrid, a U.S. Army Specialist of 5-20 Infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne Division exercises at an Afghan security forces compound in Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov more
Free Syrian Army members, with covered faces and holding weapons, sit by the side of a street in Qaboun district, Damascus June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Wearing a shirt celebrating her brothers' escape from Alcatraz Island's federal prison, a sister of John and Clarence Anglin visits the former prison on Monday, June 11, 2012, in the San Francisco Bay. The Anglin brothers disappeared from the island...more
Wearing a shirt celebrating her brothers' escape from Alcatraz Island's federal prison, a sister of John and Clarence Anglin visits the former prison on Monday, June 11, 2012, in the San Francisco Bay. The Anglin brothers disappeared from the island on June 11, 1962, along with fellow inmate Frank Morris. REUTERS/Noah Berger
