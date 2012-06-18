An injured student lies on the street as Nepalese police personnel charge at students who try to break through their human shield during a torch rally demanding the immediate resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai in Kathmandu June 17, 2012. The protest, organized by various student organizations, demanded the scrapping of the election of the Constituent Assembly (CA), declared by the government for November 22, saying it was unconstitutional. The student organizations also demanded the immediate resignation of Bhattarai saying that the prime minister had declared the CA election without consulting Nepal's other parties. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar