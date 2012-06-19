Editor's choice
Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy kisses a picture of him during a celebration at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy said on Monday after his group declared him winner in a presidential race that he would be a president for all Egyptians and said he would not "seek revenge or settle scores." REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, accused of killing a Chinese student, Jun Lin, and sending his feet and hands in the mail to the offices of two Canadian political parties and two Vancouver schools, is escorted off a plane from Germany by Montreal police in Mirabel, June 18, 2012 in this handout photo. Magnotta, who is accused of first-degree murder, was arrested in a cyber cafe in Berlin two weeks ago. REUTERS/SPVM/Handout
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Shbat mourn during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip June 18, 2012. An Israeli air strike on the northern Gaza Strip killed two militants on a motorcycle, one of them Shbat. Islamic Jihad said they belonged to their group. The military said the strike was not linked to the earlier incident on the border with Egypt. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) and Sophie, Countess of Wessex (L) attend the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool
Rohingyas from Myanmar cry after being arrested by Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) while trying to get into Bangladesh, in Teknaf June 18, 2012. An unknown number of people fleeing sectarian violence in Myanmar's Rakhine region are adrift in boats on the Naf River and some have been turned back by Bangladeshi border authorities, according to the United Nations refugee agency. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Militiaman from the Ansar Dine Islamic group ride on an armed vehicle between Gao and Kidal in northeastern Mali, June 12, 2012. The leader of the Ansar Dine Islamic group in northern Mali has rejected any form of independence of the northern half of the country and has vowed to pursue plans to impose sharia law throughout the West African nation. Iyad Ag Ghali's stance could further deepen the rift between his group and the separatist Tuareg rebels of the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA) as both vie for the control of the desert region. REUTERS/Adama Diarra
A coal miner uses a plank to carry a burning tire to be used as a barricade in front of the main gate of the "Pozo Santiago" mine in Caborana, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 18, 2012. Spanish coal mining unions are taking part in a general strike in northern Spain mining areas to protest against government action to cut coal subsidies. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Children play at a pool during a press tour at Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro June 18, 2012. Non-governmental organisation (NGO) "Rio de Paz" (Peace Rio) promoted a press tour at Manguinhos slum to show their social and environmental problems ahead of the "Rio 20" United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development that will be held from June 20 to June 22. The words on the wall read "Faith in God". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man sits in front of an army tank damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 18, 2012. The Yemeni military last week said it had driven Islamist fighters from territory they had held for over a year, including Zinjibar, capital of Abyan province, and another city, Jaar. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi makes a speech after being awarded an Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin, Ireland June 18, 2012. Also pictured are Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty (L) and Bono from the rock band U2. REUTERS/David Moir
President Barack Obama (R) meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Los Cabos, Mexico, June 18, 2012. The leaders are in Los Cabos to attend the G20 summit. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy watch celebrations at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy said on Monday after his group declared him winner in a presidential race that he would be a president for all Egyptians and said he would not "seek revenge or settle scores." REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Lebanese soldiers stand by as refugees set items on fire during clashes at the Ain al Hilweh refugee camp near the port-city of Sidon in south Lebanon June 18, 2012. The clashes were in reaction to the death of a refugee at the Nahr al-Bared camp. A Palestinian was killed and several people, including three soldiers, were wounded on Monday in clashes at a refugee camp in northern Lebanon. The violence broke out at the Nahr al-Bared camp near the coastal city of Tripoli following the funeral of a refugee who had been killed by the military on Friday, according to a security official. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Spain's Jesus Navas (L) shoots to score a goal during their Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kashmiri Muslim man prays as balls thrown by children are seen near him during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar June 18, 2012. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Monday thronged to the Hazratbal shrine which houses what is believed to be a relic from the beard of Prophet Mohammed. The festival marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Ireland's Robbie Keane (R) challenges Italy's Federico Balzaretti during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the City stadium in Poznan, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A Jewish settler family walk past youths gathering tyres in preparation for protests ahead of Israel's planned evacuation in the Ulpana neighbourhood of the Beit El settlement near the West Bank city of Ramallah June 18, 2012. Israel's government plans to move 30 families in Ulpana, where the Supreme Court found that five apartment houses had been built illegally on private Palestinian land, to alternative housing in a nearby military zone. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Workers from a nearby North Korean restaurant walk along a footpath wearing traditional costumes in central Beijing June 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An investor takes a nap at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks at a post office destroyed during fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 18, 2012. The Yemeni military last week said it had driven Islamist fighters from territory they had held for over a year, including Zinjibar, capital of Abyan province, and another city, Jaar. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Spain supporters watch the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match between Croatia and Spain on a giant screen at a fan park in Malaga, southern Spain June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A message is painted on a truck near where the High Park fire has burned out, west of Fort Collins, in Colorado June 18, 2012. The fire has charred more than 85 square miles (200 square km) and sent a plume of smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air. The lightning-sparked blaze has destroyed 181 homes since it was reported June 9, ranking it as the most destructive wildfire on record in Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
