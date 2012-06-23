Editor's Choice
A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A member of the Afghan security uses a pair of binoculars near the site of an attack on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A local resident reacts at the site after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A local resident reacts at the site after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A racegoer takes a photograph on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A racegoer takes a photograph on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Relatives of Palestinian militant Basil Ahmed mourn during his funeral in al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip June 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Relatives of Palestinian militant Basil Ahmed mourn during his funeral in al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip June 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A peasant supporter of Paraguay's President Fernando Lugo waits outside the National Congress building before the start of Lugo's impeachment proceedings in Asuncion June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Valdez
A peasant supporter of Paraguay's President Fernando Lugo waits outside the National Congress building before the start of Lugo's impeachment proceedings in Asuncion June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Valdez
An albino baby Bennett's wallaby is carried by his mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
An albino baby Bennett's wallaby is carried by his mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The carcass of a crab is seen at a storage reservoir cracked by prolonged drought in Siheung, south of Seoul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
The carcass of a crab is seen at a storage reservoir cracked by prolonged drought in Siheung, south of Seoul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov ...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) takes part in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy and other protesters pray during a demonstration against the delay in the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) at Tahrir...more
Supporters of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy and other protesters pray during a demonstration against the delay in the Egyptian presidential results and against the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) at Tahrir square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A labourer empties a sack of rotten paddy crop at Khamano village in the northern Indian state of Punjab June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A labourer empties a sack of rotten paddy crop at Khamano village in the northern Indian state of Punjab June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Workers survey the monks' living quarters, that collapsed after workers tried to raise the area to avoid potential floods, in Ayutthaya, around 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Workers survey the monks' living quarters, that collapsed after workers tried to raise the area to avoid potential floods, in Ayutthaya, around 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Miami Heat's LeBron James (R) is double teamed by Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) and Derek Fisher during the third quarter in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miami Heat's LeBron James (R) is double teamed by Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) and Derek Fisher during the third quarter in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man swims in the polluted waters of a pond on the outskirts of Kolkata June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man swims in the polluted waters of a pond on the outskirts of Kolkata June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Egyptian flag flies over protesters sleeping during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Egyptian flag flies over protesters sleeping during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A police officer throws a chair onto a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A police officer throws a chair onto a pile of burning papers and office supplies after looting a building housing the legal department for disciplinary action against members of the police in La Paz June 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman takes pictures of the body of an attacker at a hotel on the outskirts of Kabul June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.