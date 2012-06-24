Editor's Choice
A wounded woman sits on a chair as another wounded man lies in a hospital in Gaza City, following an Israeli air strike June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A woman is seen in a store during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in the Brooklyn section of New York June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rocks and sand bags are thrown into the air by a controlled detonation of an unexploded, Russian made, 82mm mortar round inside of FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Naked volunteers, numbering around 1700 people, pose for U.S. artist Spencer Tunick in downtown Munich June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
U.S. decathlete Ashton Eaton celebrates as he clears 5.30 meters in the decathlon pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Athletics Trials in Eugene, Oregon June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A general view shows fireworks as supporters of former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik shout slogan against the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy as they cheer for the Supreme Council for the...more
Enrique Pena Nieto (R), presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), is cheered by supporters during a rally at the Sergio Leon Chavez stadium in Irapuato,in the Mexican state of Guanajuato June 23, 2012. ...more
Toronto FC Ryan Johnson fights for the ball with New England Revolution Kevin Alston during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Toronto, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A rider rears up on his horse surrounded by a cheering crowd in downtown Ciutadella, in the Spanish Balearic Island of Menorca, during traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas makes a save during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
New Paraguayan President Federico Franco gives a thumbs-up sign at the end of an interview with Reuters at his office in the Presidential Palace in Asuncion June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Spain's Iker Casillas (C) makes a save during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hospital staff member covers the bodies of men who were killed by unidentified gunmen, at a hospital morgue in Quetta June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Runner Amy Hastings (L) lies on the ground at the finish line after winning the women's 10,000 meters run during the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Russian Cossacks perform a traditional dance with sables during the annual Mansky tourist three-day-long festival, dedicated to the opening of the amateur rafting season, near the Mana river near the settlement of Beret in the Siberian Taiga, about...more
Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll (C) is tackled by New Zealand All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams (L) and Sam Cane during their international rugby test match in Hamilton June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Spain's Alvaro Arbeloa challenges France's Franck Ribery (front) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Coal miners walk along the N 630 road on the Pajares mountain pass on the second day of the "Marcha Negra" (Black March) from Mieres to Madrid, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Palestinians carry the body of six-year-old Ali Al-Shwaf during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (R) plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match against Pakistan in Galle June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A racegoer walks past statues collectively titled "Uniting Two Societies" by W.J. Gredley on the fifth day of racing at Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman hangs laundry in her yard near FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood rest during a sit-in protest against the military council at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
