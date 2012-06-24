Edition:
Pictures | Sun Jun 24, 2012

<p>A wounded woman sits on a chair as another wounded man lies in a hospital in Gaza City, following an Israeli air strike June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>A woman is seen in a store during the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in the Brooklyn section of New York June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Rocks and sand bags are thrown into the air by a controlled detonation of an unexploded, Russian made, 82mm mortar round inside of FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Naked volunteers, numbering around 1700 people, pose for U.S. artist Spencer Tunick in downtown Munich June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>U.S. decathlete Ashton Eaton celebrates as he clears 5.30 meters in the decathlon pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Athletics Trials in Eugene, Oregon June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>A general view shows fireworks as supporters of former prime minister and current presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik shout slogan against the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy as they cheer for the Supreme Council for the Armed Forces (SCAF) in Cairo June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Enrique Pena Nieto (R), presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), is cheered by supporters during a rally at the Sergio Leon Chavez stadium in Irapuato,in the Mexican state of Guanajuato June 23, 2012. REUTERS/ Mario Armas</p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Toronto FC Ryan Johnson fights for the ball with New England Revolution Kevin Alston during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Toronto, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>A rider rears up on his horse surrounded by a cheering crowd in downtown Ciutadella, in the Spanish Balearic Island of Menorca, during traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas makes a save during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>A participant paints his face before taking part in a parade celebrating sexual diversity in Guadalajara June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>New Paraguayan President Federico Franco gives a thumbs-up sign at the end of an interview with Reuters at his office in the Presidential Palace in Asuncion June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Spain's Iker Casillas (C) makes a save during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>A hospital staff member covers the bodies of men who were killed by unidentified gunmen, at a hospital morgue in Quetta June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Runner Amy Hastings (L) lies on the ground at the finish line after winning the women's 10,000 meters run during the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Russian Cossacks perform a traditional dance with sables during the annual Mansky tourist three-day-long festival, dedicated to the opening of the amateur rafting season, near the Mana river near the settlement of Beret in the Siberian Taiga, about 75 km (47 miles) east of the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll (C) is tackled by New Zealand All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams (L) and Sam Cane during their international rugby test match in Hamilton June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Spain's Alvaro Arbeloa challenges France's Franck Ribery (front) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Coal miners walk along the N 630 road on the Pajares mountain pass on the second day of the "Marcha Negra" (Black March) from Mieres to Madrid, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Palestinians carry the body of six-year-old Ali Al-Shwaf during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (R) plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match against Pakistan in Galle June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>A racegoer walks past statues collectively titled "Uniting Two Societies" by W.J. Gredley on the fifth day of racing at Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>A woman hangs laundry in her yard near FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

<p>Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood rest during a sit-in protest against the military council at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Sunday, June 24, 2012

