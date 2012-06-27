A tribal fighter jumps off a truck on a road linking the Yemeni capital Sanaa with the oil-producing province of Marib June 26, 2012. The road was opened for the first time in more than a year this week, after the army and tribal fighters agreed to withdraw from positions along the route. Yemen's Republican Guard had skirmished with tribal groups in the area, blocking deliveries of gas and other products from Marib to the capital. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah