Civil Defence members extinguish fires on cars at the site of an explosion outside Syria's highest court in central Damascus June 28, 2012. The explosion tore through the car park outside the court on Thursday, torching at least 20 cars, a Reuters witness said, but it was not immediately known if there were any casualties. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
Some of the hundreds of totally destroyed homes are seen in the aftermath of the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 28, 2012. Cooler temperatures and lighter winds helped firefighters on Thursday in the battle against the fire, which has destroyed hundreds of homes and forced more than 35,000 people to flee. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Boys play in a portable swimming pool at Manshiyet Nasser shanty town in eastern Cairo June 28, 2012. The pool offers respite from the summer heat and is installed for children whose parents can't afford travelling to the northern Egypt beaches. For 1 Egypt pound ($0.16) children are allowed to play in the water for three hours. The area were the swimming pool is installed is named "Porto Dweiqat Um Ahmed". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi looks at the painting "L'eglise d'Auvers-sur-Oise, vue du chevet" (1890) by painter Vincent Van Gogh as she visits the Orsay museum in Paris June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi looks at the painting "L'eglise d'Auvers-sur-Oise, vue du chevet" (1890) by painter Vincent Van Gogh as she visits the Orsay museum in Paris June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool
A girl plays with a picture of presidential candidate Thora Arnorsdottir at the campaign headquarters in Reykjavik, June 28, 2012. Opinion polls ahead of Saturday's vote have shown a clear lead for President Olafur Grimsson, whose 16 years as president already make him one of Europe's longest-serving elected heads of state, over his main contender and local TV personality Arnorsdottir, 37. Iceland will hold the presidential elections on June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his second goal against Germany during their Euro 2012 semi-final match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his second goal against Germany during their Euro 2012 semi-final match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Private First Class Trent Pritchartt (L), Specialist Lance Doan (C), and Specialist Ben Purvis from the mortar platoon on Combat Outpost Nangalam fire 81mm mortar rounds at suspected insurgent positions in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sanaa Koubaa of Germany (L partially obscured) falls during the women's 3000 metres steeplechase semi-final at the European Athletics Championships in Helsinki June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves a two-day European Union leaders summit in Brussels early June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves a two-day European Union leaders summit in Brussels early June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Religious leaders lay on the ground and pray over a bible and a copy of the verdict on President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law outside the Supreme Court in Washington June 28, 2012. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Barack Obama's healthcare law on Thursday in an election-year triumph for him and fellow Democrats and a stinging setback for Republican opponents of the most sweeping overhaul of the unwieldy U.S. healthcare system in about a half century. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Martial arts master Chen Fusheng (R) teaches his student Rhyn Nasser of Australia Chinese Kung Fu at his family-run martial arts school, in Lixian Town, Daxing district of Beijing June 28, 2012. Chen, 63, started practicing Chinese martial arts as an orphan at the age of 8. Chen has taught more than 100 students from 23 countries since 2008 when he established the Lixian Fusheng International Martial Arts Club . Students pay $650 per month to learn Chen's "Ba Ji Zhan Dao" ("Eight Extremes Battlefield Style"), which evolved from traditional Chinese martial art techniques. The "Ba Ji Zhan Dao" is designed for use in both traditional fights and modern hand to hand combat scenarios, which includes knife fighting techniques, gun disarming techniques, and fighting off multiple opponents. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Guests look out from the elevated skyway of the Supertrees Grove at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore June 28, 2012. The 101-hectare gardens situated at the heart of Singapore's new downtown at Marina Bay, which have two greenhouses and 220,000 plants from almost every continent, was officially opened by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Police detain members of opposition parties as they take part in a protest against Ukrainian President Yanukovich, near presidential headquarters on Constitution Day in Kiev June 28, 2012. The man in the middle is holding a water pistol that he used to shoot at a portrait of President Yanukovich. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Germany fan reacts during the Euro 2012 semi-final match between Germany and Italy at a public screening of the match in Warsaw June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Italy's Riccardo Montolivo and Alessandro Diamanti (R front) celebrate as Antonio Cassano holds his baby at the end of their Euro 2012 semi-final match against Germany at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italy's Riccardo Montolivo and Alessandro Diamanti (R front) celebrate as Antonio Cassano holds his baby at the end of their Euro 2012 semi-final match against Germany at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
France's President Francois Hollande shares a laugh with European Parliament President Martin Schulz (L) during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 28, 2012. EU leaders meet on Thursday for their 20th summit since Europe's debt crisis began 2-1/2 years ago. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An Afghan boy leans in to pick up spent brass as Sergeant Andrew McMeley (L) and Specialist Sean O'Connor from the 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment watch artillery called in on insurgents they had engaged near the town of Manugay in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Madonna performs during a concert of her MDNA world tour at O2 World in Berlin, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Attendees take photographs during a keynote address at Google I/O Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Attendees take photographs during a keynote address at Google I/O Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Cypriots living in Greece clash with the police during a protest against the visit of leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli in Thessaloniki June 28, 2012. MHP's leader Bahceli visited the Turkish consulate which is the birthplace of Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
Suspects accused of being members of the Los Zetas drug cartel, look on during sentencing in the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City June 27, 2012. Thirty seven suspects of various nationalities accused of belonging to a group called "Los Zetas", are being sentenced in the Supreme Court on charges of kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of several people in Alta Verapaz and Peten, in the north of the country, according to local media. REUTERS/William Gularte
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Yunel Escobar makes a diving catch on a line drive hit by Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim batter Torii Hunter during the first inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Yunel Escobar makes a diving catch on a line drive hit by Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim batter Torii Hunter during the first inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
A boy swims near a boat carrying people on Phewa Lake in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 28, 2012. Phewa or Fewa Lake, located in the Pokhara Valley, is the second largest lake in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy swims near a boat carrying people on Phewa Lake in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 28, 2012. Phewa or Fewa Lake, located in the Pokhara Valley, is the second largest lake in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Contestants wait for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Contestants wait for the start of the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
