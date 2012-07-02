Editor's Choice
U.S. Army soldiers (L-R) Private First Class Trent Pritchartt, Specialist Ben Purvis, and Sergeant William Mackenzie from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fire a 120mm mortar at insurgent positions inside of Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Spain's Fernando Torres (L) celebrates with his daughter Nora after defeating Italy to win the Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, Ukraine July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
U.S. gymnast Jordyn Wieber performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, California July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People throw confetti from their windows during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fifteen-month-old fire evacuee Jonathan Rawlins plays in his high chair at a Red Cross evacuation center in Colorado Springs, Colorado June 30, 2012. Rawlins' family took shelter in the school gymnasium with over a hundred others escaping the Waldo Canyon Fire nearby. Firefighters battling a deadly Colorado wildfire that ranks as the most destructive in state history have made enough headway to allow most residents forced to flee the blaze back into their homes, officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Support and medical personnel carry International Space Station (ISS) crew member Flight Engineer Don Pettit of NASA (C, front) shortly after the landing of Soyuz TMA-03M capsule in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan July 1, 2012. Pettit, together with Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos and Andre Kuipers of the European Space Agency, completed their six-and-a-half-month mission on the International Space Station, according to NASA. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
A firefighter carries a hose next to burning trees during a wildfire in Carlet near Valencia, Spain July 1, 2012. More than fifty thousand hectares had been burnt in wildfires in the Valencia region since Thursday, according to local media. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Supporters of opposition bloc Georgian Dream shout slogans during a rally in the town of Mtskheta outside Tbilisi, Georgia July 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People play in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York July 1, 2012. Much of the eastern United States sweltered under oppressive heat for at least the third straight day on Sunday, after violent storms that took a dozen lives and knocked out power to more than 3 million customers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A girl from Tawargha near Misrata, whose parents are accused to have been pro-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi during the revolution, takes refuge at a refugee shed in Tripoli July 1, 2012. Libyans head to the polls on July 7 to elect a national assembly in the nation's first election in a generation almost a year after ousting Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed rebellion. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Spain's Iker Casillas lifts up the trophy after defeating Italy to win the Euro 2012 final soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters set fire to piles of voting materials after storming the office of the national election commission in Benghazi July 1, 2012. Armed protesters calling for greater autonomy for Libya's east, stormed the national election commission in Benghazi on Sunday, burning materials and breaking computer equipment outside, less than a week before the North African country holds an election. About 300 men carried computers and ballot boxes from the building in Libya's second city and began crushing them while chanting pro-federalism slogans, a Reuters correspondent at the scene said. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Supporters of Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), celebrate at the party headquarters in Mexico City, July 1, 2012. Mexican opposition candidate Pena Nieto's campaign team claimed victory in the country's presidential election on Sunday after exit polls showed him winning by a comfortable margin. Pena Nieto, 45, led by between 8 and 11 percentage points in exit polls published by three of Mexico's main television networks after voting ended on Sunday night. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Spain soccer fans kiss as they watch a public screening of the Euro 2012 final soccer match between Spain and Italy in Madrid July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Ciudad Juarez July 1, 2012. Mexicans began voting for a new president on Sunday with the opposition party that dominated the country for most of the past century poised for a comeback after the ruling conservatives failed to provide strong growth or halt a brutal drugs war. The writing on the polling booth reads "The vote is free and secret". REUTERS/Jorge Luis Gonzalez
A girl plays with bubbles during a march of pro-democracy demonstrators in downtown Hong Kong July 1, 2012, during the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. New Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying was sworn into office on Sunday by Chinese President Hu Jintao for a five-year term in which he will confront challenges ranging from human rights to democracy after a tumultuous year of transition and protest. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Los Angeles Angels base runner Mike Trout scores a run as the throw gets away from Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia (R) during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Singer Mariah Carey speaks during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez carries a baby during a rally in Maracay, some 100 km (62 miles) west of Caracas July 1, 2012. President Chavez defied his health problems to join a massive rally while opposition rival Henrique Capriles took to the remotest corners of Venezuela at Sunday's formal launch of the presidential race. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The sun reflects off the club as Tiger Woods hits off on the seventh tee during the final round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A worker inspects an electrical pole in the new town named "New Morococha," in the andean city of Junin, June 18, 2012. High in the Andes mountain range, a Chinese mining company is now in the housing construction and demolition business as it works to relocate a Peruvian town that sits in the way of its $2.2 billion Toromocho copper mine. By late July, state-owned miner Chinalco says it will finish building a new city of paved roads and multi-story homes for 5,000 people currently living on the side of a giant red mountain of copper 15,000 feet (4,500 meters) above sea level. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Two boys walk behind a man past buildings damaged during the war between the forces of Muammar Gaddafi and rebel fighters aided by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in Sirte June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
An Afghan man has his eye scanned by a soldier from the 4th Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment during a patrol near Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Italy's goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Buffon leans against the goal post during their Euro 2012 final soccer match against Spain at the Olympic stadium in Kiev July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
