Members of the "Yosoy132" (I am 132) movement shout slogans and gesture during a demonstration demanding transparency in election results, in Mexico City July 2, 2012. Mexican leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would challenge the outcome of Sunday's election if results that he said were "plagued by irregularities" were confirmed. Obrador, opponent of Mexican President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto in the presidential race, has accused the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of buying votes, and said his camp would formally contest the results if they were confirmed. Alleging fraud, Lopez Obrador challenged the results six years ago when he narrowly lost to Felipe Calderon and launched protests that shut down the capital's main boulevard for weeks. His defiant posture has raised concerns he might again call his supporters onto the streets. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido