Editor's choice
A boy cries as he is circumcised by a doctor during a mass circumcision in Medan, located in Indonesia's North Sumatra province July 4, 2012. About 116 boys participated in a free mass circumcision provided by a local foundation during the school...more
A boy cries as he is circumcised by a doctor during a mass circumcision in Medan, located in Indonesia's North Sumatra province July 4, 2012. About 116 boys participated in a free mass circumcision provided by a local foundation during the school holidays. REUTERS/Ronni Bintang
Firefighter Alex Abols monitors fire on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. Over 800 firefighters are working 15 hour shifts battling the fire that has exceeded 56,000 acres, according to fire information...more
Firefighter Alex Abols monitors fire on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. Over 800 firefighters are working 15 hour shifts battling the fire that has exceeded 56,000 acres, according to fire information services. Record fire danger and long stretches of the red flag warning days have made it challenging to control. The crews are working and sleeping in close proximity to the fire in an effort to contain it. The blaze, burning in dead and thick stands of timber, started on June 24 and is currently 15 percent contained. Recently firefighting crews from as far away as Alaska have arrived to fight it. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to...more
Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A group of young people parody U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's last name by intentionally misspelling it as R-MONEY as they march in a Fourth of July parade in Takoma Park, Maryland July 4, 2012. Millions of Americans headed for...more
A group of young people parody U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's last name by intentionally misspelling it as R-MONEY as they march in a Fourth of July parade in Takoma Park, Maryland July 4, 2012. Millions of Americans headed for parades and fireworks shows on Wednesday to mark a sweltering Fourth of July holiday, some even celebrating as the nation's founders did - without electricity. Parts of Takoma Park, a suburb of Washington, D.C., remained without power during the parade. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A truck driver sleeps on the roof of a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces in Afghanistan, parked with hundreds of others at a roadside in Karachi July 4, 2012. Pakistan and the U.S. reached...more
A truck driver sleeps on the roof of a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces in Afghanistan, parked with hundreds of others at a roadside in Karachi July 4, 2012. Pakistan and the U.S. reached a deal on Tuesday to reopen land routes that NATO uses to supply troops in Afghanistan, ending a seven-month crisis that damaged ties between the two countries and complicated the U.S.-led Afghan war effort. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Participants rest before a scientific seminar to deliver the latest update in the search for the Higgs boson at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin, near Geneva July 4, 2012. Scientists hunting the elusive subatomic...more
Participants rest before a scientific seminar to deliver the latest update in the search for the Higgs boson at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin, near Geneva July 4, 2012. Scientists hunting the elusive subatomic "Higgs" particle will unveil findings on Wednesday that take them nearer to understanding how the Big Bang at the dawn of time gave rise to stars, planets and even life. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
France's member of the European Parliament Rachida Dati takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
France's member of the European Parliament Rachida Dati takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Francisco of the Spanish company El Cobrador del Frac (The Debt Collector in Top Hat and Tails) rings the doorbell of a house in Pozuelo de Alarcon, outside Madrid July 4, 2012. The company specialises in sending men dressed in tailcoats to make...more
Francisco of the Spanish company El Cobrador del Frac (The Debt Collector in Top Hat and Tails) rings the doorbell of a house in Pozuelo de Alarcon, outside Madrid July 4, 2012. The company specialises in sending men dressed in tailcoats to make debtors pay up. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
An opposition activist attacks riot police during a rally to protest against a Russian language bill passed by parliament in Kiev July 4, 2012. Hundreds of protesters clashed with riot police in central Kiev and Ukraine's parliament speaker offered...more
An opposition activist attacks riot police during a rally to protest against a Russian language bill passed by parliament in Kiev July 4, 2012. Hundreds of protesters clashed with riot police in central Kiev and Ukraine's parliament speaker offered to resign on Wednesday amid uproar after a move to boost the status of the Russian language in the former Soviet republic. Riot police fired tear gas and used batons to push back protesters, who had massed in front of a building where President Viktor Yanukovich was due to hold a news briefing. The bill would upgrade the status of Russian in the former Soviet republic. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
A helicopter drops water on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A helicopter drops water on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A clown pretends to stop traffic during an international clown festival in San Salvador July 4, 2012. Every year clowns from Mexico, Colombia and the U.S. meet in San Salvador to exchange make-up tips and the latest tricks and jokes. REUTERS/Ulises...more
A clown pretends to stop traffic during an international clown festival in San Salvador July 4, 2012. Every year clowns from Mexico, Colombia and the U.S. meet in San Salvador to exchange make-up tips and the latest tricks and jokes. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in their men's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in their men's quarter-final match at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R), a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", talks to an acquaintance as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow July 4, 2012. Three members of the all-woman punk band "Pussy Riot" were detained on February...more
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R), a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", talks to an acquaintance as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow July 4, 2012. Three members of the all-woman punk band "Pussy Riot" were detained on February 21, 2012, after they stormed into Moscow's main cathedral to sing a protest song against Vladimir Putin and criticised the Russian Orthodox Church's support for Putin. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Spain's Queen Sofia reacts as she welcomed by school children upon her arrival at the Camalig Evacuation Center for Natural Disasters, which is funded by a Spanish government agency, during her visit to Legaspi city, south of Manila July 4, 2012....more
Spain's Queen Sofia reacts as she welcomed by school children upon her arrival at the Camalig Evacuation Center for Natural Disasters, which is funded by a Spanish government agency, during her visit to Legaspi city, south of Manila July 4, 2012. Queen Sofia is on a five-day visit to the Philippines and will personally inspect projects funded by Agencia Espanola de Cooperacion International para el Desarrollo (AECID). REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A beached humpback whale lies on the shore near Puerto Eten, 23 km (14 miles) south of Chiclayo, Peru, July 3, 2012. Government specialists collected samples from the 7-metre (23 feet), 3-ton cetacean yesterday to determine the cause that led it to...more
A beached humpback whale lies on the shore near Puerto Eten, 23 km (14 miles) south of Chiclayo, Peru, July 3, 2012. Government specialists collected samples from the 7-metre (23 feet), 3-ton cetacean yesterday to determine the cause that led it to be stranded on the shore, according to local media. REUTERS/Heinz Plenge
Majdah al-Fallah, candidate for the Justice and Construction Party, the political arm of the Libyan Muslim Brotherhood, waits at the door of a house during her election campaign in Tripoli July 4, 2012. Libyans head to the polls on July 7 to elect a...more
Majdah al-Fallah, candidate for the Justice and Construction Party, the political arm of the Libyan Muslim Brotherhood, waits at the door of a house during her election campaign in Tripoli July 4, 2012. Libyans head to the polls on July 7 to elect a national assembly in the nation's first election in a generation almost a year after ousting Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed rebellion. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) looks at Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti during a meeting at Villa Madama in Rome July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) looks at Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti during a meeting at Villa Madama in Rome July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 in Berlin, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 in Berlin, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Vitali Klitschko (C), heavyweight boxing champion and leader of Ukrainian political party UDAR, hides his face while walking away after police fired teargas during a rally held to protest against a Russian language bill passed by parliament in Kiev...more
Vitali Klitschko (C), heavyweight boxing champion and leader of Ukrainian political party UDAR, hides his face while walking away after police fired teargas during a rally held to protest against a Russian language bill passed by parliament in Kiev July 4, 2012. Police fired teargas and used batons to disperse hundreds of protesters in Kiev on Wednesday and Ukraine's parliament speaker offered to quit after the passing of a law to boost the status of the Russian language in the former Soviet republic. REUTERS/Stringer
Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court for the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan...more
Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court for the men's quarter-final match between Andy Murray of Britain and David Ferrer of Spain at the Wimbledon championships in London July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man pulls the tail of a bull to stop it as local villagers watch during a bullfighting festival at Tucheng village in Gao'an, Guizhou province, China, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man pulls the tail of a bull to stop it as local villagers watch during a bullfighting festival at Tucheng village in Gao'an, Guizhou province, China, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool
A coal miner burns a wood barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner burns a wood barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.
24 Hours in Pictures - 30 Jul 2012
A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.