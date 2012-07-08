A man waves a gun from his balcony to threaten anti-Institutional Revolutionary Party, or anti-PRI, protesters from the opposition movement Yosoy132 (I am 132) in Xalapa, in the Mexican state of Veracruz July 7, 2012. The man was detained and taken to a police station after threatening the protesters that were taking part in a march, local media reported. Thousands of protesters marched through the Mexican capital on Saturday against Pena Nieto, accusing him of buying votes and paying off TV networks for support. The demonstrators, including students, leftists, anarchists and union members, shouted slogans criticizing PRI and the electoral authority. REUTERS