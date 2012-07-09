Editor's Choice
A Vietnamese military officer (L) adjusts the hat of a honour guard member before a wreath-laying ceremony attended by Cuba's President Raul Castro (unseen) at the mausoleum of late Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi July 9, 2012. Castro is in Hanoi on a four-day official visit to Vietnam from July 7 to 10. REUTERS/Kham
A local resident looks at the debris of a house damaged by floods in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered investigators to find out if enough was done to prevent 144 people being killed in floods in southern Russia after flying to the region to deal with the first big disaster of his new presidency. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A Congolese rebel fighter walks past abandoned Congolese army boots in Bunagana, a town they overran near the Uganda border July 7, 2012. Rebels in Congo said on Friday they had seized the eastern town of Bunagana on the border with Uganda after days of fierce fighting with government troops during which a U.N. peacekeeper was killed and thousands of residents displaced. REUTERS/James Akena
Roger Federer of Switzerland holds the winners trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain (L) in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soldiers from Canada's Lord Strathcona's Horse stand ready for inspection at the Spruce Meadows North American event in Calgary, Alberta, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
The legs of Astana Pro Team rider Fredrik Kessiakoff of Sweden are seen on the podium after the eighth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Belfort and Porrentruy, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
An official runs from the spray as Red Bull Formula One drivers Mark Webber (C) of Australia team mate Sebastian Vettel of Germany (R) and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso of Spain (L) spray one another after taking the top three spots at the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, central England, July 8, 2012. Webber was first, Alonso was second and Vettel was third. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Revellers sleep on a bench after the second running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An undated handout photo distributed by the Syrian News Agency (SANA) on July 8, 2012, shows Syrian armed forces during a live ammunition exercise in an undisclosed location. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) sits with her sister Pippa Middleton on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Boston Red Sox right fielder Ryan Sweeny (R) slams into the wall trying to field a triple by New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez (not pictured) as Red Sox fielder Cody Ross runs in on to cover the play during the fifth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A recortador performs a pass during a contest at Pamplona's bullring on the third day of the San Fermin festival July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
An icon hangs on the wall, with dirt from the floods marked on it, in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region, southern Russia, July 8, 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered investigators to find out if enough was done to prevent 144 people being killed in floods in southern Russia after flying to the region to deal with the first big disaster of his new presidency. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
France's President Francois Hollande (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel smile after kissing each other during the 50th anniversary ceremony of the reconciliation meeting between former French president Charles de Gaulle and German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer after World War Two, in Reims July 8, 2012. The leaders of France and Germany joined in a symbolic celebration of unity on Sunday, hailing a relationship that has brought peace to Europe for 50 years but must now prove it can survive its most serious crisis to date. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders cycles past a horseman during the eighth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Belfort and Porrentruy, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Andy Murray of Britain falls during his men's singles final tennis match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Clive Rose/Pool
Pakistan's Junaid Khan (C) celebrates with Faisal Iqbal (L) and Asad Shafiq after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara during the first day of the third and final test cricket match, in Pallekele July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman sells drinking water near the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Mahmoud Jibril, head of the National Forces Alliance, wipes perspiration from his brow during a news conference at his party's headquarters in Tripoli July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rodeo clown Dusty Barrett, 42, of Saratoga Springs, New York, looks through the gate into the arena at Cowtown Rodeo in Woodstown, New Jersey July 7, 2012. Barrett said he's been a rodeo clown for "all my life," getting his start at the age of two from his grand father. Cowtown Rodeo, now in its 57th season, is the oldest weekly running rodeo in the U.S. and features all seven rodeo events sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Feet of homeless boys are pictured as they sleep at the premises of a temple in Kathmandu July 9, 2012. Children in the streets are increasing in numbers in Kathmandu, a growing problem in one of the world's poorest countries. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Saskatchewan Roughriders slotback Justin Harper receives a tackle from Edmonton Eskimos defensive back Rod Williams during first half CFL football game in Regina, Saskatchewan July 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Stobbe
A girl peers through a bullet riddled window of the African Inland Church (AIC) that was attacked in the northern Kenyan town of Garissa, July 8, 2012. Masked assailants launched simultaneous gun and grenade raids on two churches in a Kenyan town last Sunday, killing at least 17 people in the worst attack in the country since Kenya sent troops into Somalia to crush al Shabaab militants. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization holds a party flag as he takes part in a protest rally against the reopening of Nato supply lines, organized by the Defence of Pakistan Council, in Lahore, July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
