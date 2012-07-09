Rodeo clown Dusty Barrett, 42, of Saratoga Springs, New York, looks through the gate into the arena at Cowtown Rodeo in Woodstown, New Jersey July 7, 2012. Barrett said he's been a rodeo clown for "all my life," getting his start at the age of two from his grand father. Cowtown Rodeo, now in its 57th season, is the oldest weekly running rodeo in the U.S. and features all seven rodeo events sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek