Editor's Choice

Off-duty police officers and fire fighters protesting over government austerity measures are held back by police officers as they shout at the driver of a vehicle exiting the Parliament building in Madrid July 12, 2012. Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday he would raise the value-added tax by 3 percentage points to 21 percent as part of a large package of tax hikes and spending cuts aimed at trimming the public budget by 65 billion euros over the next 2-1/2 years. With the economy in recession, unemployment high and tax income falling, Spain is struggling to meet tough deficit cutting targets that it has agreed on with the European Union. REUTERS/Juan Medina