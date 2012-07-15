Editor's Choice
The pack of riders cycles past a woman on a horse during the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles past a woman on a horse during the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
U.S. President Barack Obama is pictured during a heavy rain storm at a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. Obama travelled to Virginia on Saturday for campaign events. Rain drops on the front of the lens produced octagonal shapes...more
U.S. President Barack Obama is pictured during a heavy rain storm at a campaign rally in Glen Allen, Virginia, July 14, 2012. Obama travelled to Virginia on Saturday for campaign events. Rain drops on the front of the lens produced octagonal shapes in the image. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Attendees Emil Buenafe and Marisa Meyer finish up getting ready in their costumes of "Canti" and "Haruko" from the animated series "FLCL" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, California July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more
Attendees Emil Buenafe and Marisa Meyer finish up getting ready in their costumes of "Canti" and "Haruko" from the animated series "FLCL" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, California July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A couple embrace following the final running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. Several runners suffered light injuries in a run that lasted two minutes and thirty-three seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Eloy...more
A couple embrace following the final running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. Several runners suffered light injuries in a run that lasted two minutes and thirty-three seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Afghan men pause their work harvesting a wheat field to watch paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry walk past on a mission to investigate the source of several mortar rounds that landed on Combat Outpost...more
Afghan men pause their work harvesting a wheat field to watch paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry walk past on a mission to investigate the source of several mortar rounds that landed on Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya province July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kalex Moto2 rider Pol Espargaro (front) of Spain crashes with Motobi Moto2 rider Johann Zarco of France during the third practice session for the Italian motorcycling Grand Prix at Mugello circuit July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Kalex Moto2 rider Pol Espargaro (front) of Spain crashes with Motobi Moto2 rider Johann Zarco of France during the third practice session for the Italian motorcycling Grand Prix at Mugello circuit July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
An injured parachutist is assisted by medical staff in front of the reviewing stand at the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An injured parachutist is assisted by medical staff in front of the reviewing stand at the Place de la Concorde during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Protesters try to extinguish flames from a protester after he set himself on fire during a demonstration calling for social justice in Tel Aviv July 14, 2012. Some thousands of Israelis gathered in cities throughout the country to mark one year since...more
Protesters try to extinguish flames from a protester after he set himself on fire during a demonstration calling for social justice in Tel Aviv July 14, 2012. Some thousands of Israelis gathered in cities throughout the country to mark one year since the start of social protests demanding for more social welfare, local media reported. REUTERS/Ben Kelmer
An Afghan man walks at the site of attack in Samangan province July 14, 2012. A suicide bomber killed a prominent anti-Taliban politician and 22 other guests at a wedding reception in the northern Afghan province of Samangan on Saturday, officials...more
An Afghan man walks at the site of attack in Samangan province July 14, 2012. A suicide bomber killed a prominent anti-Taliban politician and 22 other guests at a wedding reception in the northern Afghan province of Samangan on Saturday, officials said. REUTERS/Stringer
People pray at a tree with a scar that residents claim looks like Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Mexican representation of the Virgin Mary, in West New York, New Jersey July 14, 2012. Hundreds of onlookers have gathered daily around makeshift shrines at...more
People pray at a tree with a scar that residents claim looks like Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Mexican representation of the Virgin Mary, in West New York, New Jersey July 14, 2012. Hundreds of onlookers have gathered daily around makeshift shrines at the base of the tree in the New Jersey town across the Hudson River. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A formation of military helicopters fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
A formation of military helicopters fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Mary Herring (C), 78, hugs a neighbor as Gayle Cooper (L), 66, looks on in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, California July 12, 2012. Developer Marc Luzzatto wants to relocate residents from the trailer park to make way for nearly 500...more
Mary Herring (C), 78, hugs a neighbor as Gayle Cooper (L), 66, looks on in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, California July 12, 2012. Developer Marc Luzzatto wants to relocate residents from the trailer park to make way for nearly 500 residences, office space, stores, cafes and yoga studios, close to where a light rail line is being built to connect downtown Los Angeles to the ocean. Village Trailer Park was built in 1951, and 90 percent of its residents are elderly, disabled or both, according to the Legal Aid Society. Many have lived there for decades in old trailers which they bought. The property is valued at as much as $30 million, according the LA Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Britain's David Haye celebrates his win over compatriot Dereck Chisora after scoring a fifth round knockout in their fight for the vacant WBO and WBA International Heavyweight Championship at Upton Park in London July 14, 2012. The pair were involved...more
Britain's David Haye celebrates his win over compatriot Dereck Chisora after scoring a fifth round knockout in their fight for the vacant WBO and WBA International Heavyweight Championship at Upton Park in London July 14, 2012. The pair were involved in an ugly brawl at a news conference in Munich last February following Chisora's defeat by WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko. The British Boxing Board of Control would not sanction Saturday's fight because neither boxer held a British licence. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla kneels down in front of a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. Padilla lost an eye after getting gored last October during a bullfight in Zaragoza, northern Spain....more
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla kneels down in front of a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2012. Padilla lost an eye after getting gored last October during a bullfight in Zaragoza, northern Spain. He made a comeback five months afterwards. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Tourists play in mud during the opening day of the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, July 14, 2012. About 2 to 3 million domestic and international tourists visit the beach during the...more
Tourists play in mud during the opening day of the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, July 14, 2012. About 2 to 3 million domestic and international tourists visit the beach during the annual festival, according to the festival organisation. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Cast member Elijah Wood (R) hugs co-star Andy Serkis at the beginning of a panel for "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, California July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elijah Wood (R) hugs co-star Andy Serkis at the beginning of a panel for "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, California July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. The Red Cross now views fighting in Syria as an internal armed conflict - a civil war in layman's terms - crossing a threshold experts say can help lay the ground for future prosecutions for war...more
A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. The Red Cross now views fighting in Syria as an internal armed conflict - a civil war in layman's terms - crossing a threshold experts say can help lay the ground for future prosecutions for war crimes. The independent humanitarian agency had previously classed the violence in Syria as localised civil wars between government forces and armed opposition groups in three flashpoints - Homs, Hama and Idlib. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Workers install a large convex mirror which reflects the Olympic Stadium at a sponsor's stand in Stratford, east London, July 14, 2012. The London 2012 Games are due to open in less than two weeks. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Workers install a large convex mirror which reflects the Olympic Stadium at a sponsor's stand in Stratford, east London, July 14, 2012. The London 2012 Games are due to open in less than two weeks. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Janieve Russell (R) of Jamaica competes to win the 400 m hurdles final as Shamier Little (L) of the U.S. falls down at the IAAF World Junior Championships at Lluis Company Olympic stadium in Barcelona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Janieve Russell (R) of Jamaica competes to win the 400 m hurdles final as Shamier Little (L) of the U.S. falls down at the IAAF World Junior Championships at Lluis Company Olympic stadium in Barcelona July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A Kiowa helicopter flies over the heads of paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry on a mission to investigate the source of several mortar rounds that landed on Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya...more
A Kiowa helicopter flies over the heads of paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry on a mission to investigate the source of several mortar rounds that landed on Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya province July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children of Tibetan Muslims living in exile in Kashmir, wearing tradition attires, wait for the arrival of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at their school in Srinagar July 14, 2012. The Dalai Lama, who is currently on a tour to Kashmir,...more
Children of Tibetan Muslims living in exile in Kashmir, wearing tradition attires, wait for the arrival of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at their school in Srinagar July 14, 2012. The Dalai Lama, who is currently on a tour to Kashmir, on Saturday paid a visit to the Tibetan Public School in old Srinagar city. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A double rainbow appears after a heavy monsoon storms over Nipton Road in Searchlight, Nevada, July 13, 2012. The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood watch through Saturday night, as rain and thunderstorms have rumbled into Southern...more
A double rainbow appears after a heavy monsoon storms over Nipton Road in Searchlight, Nevada, July 13, 2012. The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood watch through Saturday night, as rain and thunderstorms have rumbled into Southern Nevada. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Next Slideshows
24 Hours in Pictures - 13 Jul 2012
A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.