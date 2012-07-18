Editor's Choice

A Catholic woman kneels as she prays in a small chapel in the village of Bai Gu Tun, located on the outkirts of the city of Tianjin, around 70 km (43 miles) south-east of Beijing July 17, 2012. Chinese Catholics number between 8-12 million, and are divided between a state-sanctioned church that has installed bishops without Vatican approval and an "underground" wing long wary of associating with the Communist Party-run church. China and the Vatican broke off formal diplomatic relations shortly after the Chinese Communists took power in 1949. Pope Benedict has, however, encouraged the two sides of the divided Chinese church to reconcile. However just last week, according to a Catholic online news service, a priest who quit China's state-sanctioned Catholic Church and was ordained auxiliary bishop of Shanghai with the approval of the pope, was taken away by officials after the ceremony and has not been heard from since. REUTERS/David Gray