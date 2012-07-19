Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>A topless man sticks out his tongue at a driver as he climbs onto a van in the middle of a street in Hefei, Anhui province July 17, 2012. The man ran onto a busy street on Tuesday morning wearing only a pair of shorts, climbing onto cars and smashing windows with his bare fists. He was taken away to the hospital by policemen and doctors after smashing nearly 20 vehicles in half an hour. Police said there was no identification with the man, and he would go through psychiatric examination to determine whether he was mentally ill, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A topless man sticks out his tongue at a driver as he climbs onto a van in the middle of a street in Hefei, Anhui province July 17, 2012. The man ran onto a busy street on Tuesday morning wearing only a pair of shorts, climbing onto cars and smashing windows with his bare fists. He was taken away to the hospital by policemen and doctors after smashing nearly 20 vehicles in half an hour. Police said there was no identification with the man, and he would go through psychiatric examination to determine whether he was mentally ill, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Relatives of Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv mourn before his funeral procession in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood July 18, 2012. Elyashiv, one of Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewry's most influential rabbis, died in Jerusalem on Wednesday aged 102, hospital officials said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Relatives of Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv mourn before his funeral procession in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood July 18, 2012. Elyashiv, one of Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewry's most influential rabbis, died in Jerusalem on Wednesday aged 102, hospital officials said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A woman stares out of the window of her mud hut in the village of Fabe, near the site of one of the main seedlings nurseries of the Herakles palm oil farm plantation project, June 8, 2012. Expanding markets from Nigeria to China are fuelling a voracious appetite for more food. A big part of that demand will have to be met by palm oil, a low-cost fat coveted by food manufacturers and a mainstay of cooking across the tropics. Since 2000, world demand for palm oil has doubled. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun </p>

A woman stares out of the window of her mud hut in the village of Fabe, near the site of one of the main seedlings nurseries of the Herakles palm oil farm plantation project, June 8, 2012. Expanding markets from Nigeria to China are fuelling a voracious appetite for more food. A big part of that demand will have to be met by palm oil, a low-cost fat coveted by food manufacturers and a mainstay of cooking across the tropics. Since 2000, world demand for palm oil has doubled. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

<p>Workers sweep a carpet before the arrival of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Belarussian counterpart Mikhail Myasnikovich in Minsk July 18, 2012. Medvedev arrived in the Belarussian capital to take part in a summit of Russian and Belarussian governments. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Workers sweep a carpet before the arrival of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Belarussian counterpart Mikhail Myasnikovich in Minsk July 18, 2012. Medvedev arrived in the Belarussian capital to take part in a summit of Russian and Belarussian governments. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Louis Vuitton sunglasses are seen at the largest Louis Vuitton store in China, which is located in Shanghai, July 18, 2012. Louis Vuitton is courting China's wealthy with one-of-a-kind shoes and bags it is branding as unique works of art to reclaim its exclusive cachet in the luxury market. The French luxury brand, a unit of LVMH, is set to open its largest China store in Shanghai on Saturday, complete with a gilded spiral staircase and an invitation-only private floor where big spenders can get their hair done while dreaming up designs for custom bags. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Louis Vuitton sunglasses are seen at the largest Louis Vuitton store in China, which is located in Shanghai, July 18, 2012. Louis Vuitton is courting China's wealthy with one-of-a-kind shoes and bags it is branding as unique works of art to reclaim its exclusive cachet in the luxury market. The French luxury brand, a unit of LVMH, is set to open its largest China store in Shanghai on Saturday, complete with a gilded spiral staircase and an invitation-only private floor where big spenders can get their hair done while dreaming up designs for custom bags. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Plastic ducks are seen in a puddle during a practice round ahead of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham &amp; St Annes, northern England July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Plastic ducks are seen in a puddle during a practice round ahead of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Human Rights and Peace Society activists shout from a police vehicle after getting arrested during their sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai's official residence, condemning Bhattarai for failing to bring out the new constitution, in Kathmandu July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Human Rights and Peace Society activists shout from a police vehicle after getting arrested during their sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai's official residence, condemning Bhattarai for failing to bring out the new constitution, in Kathmandu July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth views an indoor exhibition featuring a beach scene while visiting Corporation Quay, in Sunderland, northern England July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL </p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth views an indoor exhibition featuring a beach scene while visiting Corporation Quay, in Sunderland, northern England July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL

<p>Toshinori Muto of Japan (R) stretches before a practice round ahead of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham &amp; St Annes, northern England July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Toshinori Muto of Japan (R) stretches before a practice round ahead of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army walks past a destroyed building in Azzaz, Aleppo province July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo </p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks past a destroyed building in Azzaz, Aleppo province July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews are seen through a door opening at Sha'are Zedek hospital in Jerusalem upon hearing that Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv had died July 18, 2012. Lithuanian-born Elyashiv, 102, a prominent leader in the ultra-Orthodox comminuty, died on Wednesday at the Jerusalem hospital. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jews are seen through a door opening at Sha'are Zedek hospital in Jerusalem upon hearing that Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv had died July 18, 2012. Lithuanian-born Elyashiv, 102, a prominent leader in the ultra-Orthodox comminuty, died on Wednesday at the Jerusalem hospital. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A protester takes cover from Egyptian security force after they fired tear gas to push back protesters trying to storm the Syrian Embassy in Cairo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A protester takes cover from Egyptian security force after they fired tear gas to push back protesters trying to storm the Syrian Embassy in Cairo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Canadian women's soccer team players Robyn Gayle (L) and Rhian Wilkinson look out the window from a double-decker bus as they arrive at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool </p>

Canadian women's soccer team players Robyn Gayle (L) and Rhian Wilkinson look out the window from a double-decker bus as they arrive at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

<p>Commuters dodge high wind and heavy rain during a thunderstorm in midtown Manhattan, in New York July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Commuters dodge high wind and heavy rain during a thunderstorm in midtown Manhattan, in New York July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A soldier trains a dog for military use during a training exercise in Ain il Rimeneh, Beirut, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir </p>

A soldier trains a dog for military use during a training exercise in Ain il Rimeneh, Beirut, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Workers hang from the side of a residential building as they repair a window in central Beijing July 17, 2012. Average home prices in China's 70 major cities fell 1.5 percent in June from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Wednesday, a fourth straight month of year-on-year decline. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Workers hang from the side of a residential building as they repair a window in central Beijing July 17, 2012. Average home prices in China's 70 major cities fell 1.5 percent in June from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data published on Wednesday, a fourth straight month of year-on-year decline. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Employees use irons on chair covers before a Louis Vuitton's news conference in Shanghai, July 18, 2012. Louis Vuitton is courting China's wealthy with one-of-a-kind shoes and bags it is branding as unique works of art to reclaim its exclusive cachet in the luxury market. The French luxury brand, a unit of LVMH, is set to open its largest China store in Shanghai on Saturday, complete with a gilded spiral staircase and an invitation-only private floor where big spenders can get their hair done while dreaming up designs for custom bags. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Employees use irons on chair covers before a Louis Vuitton's news conference in Shanghai, July 18, 2012. Louis Vuitton is courting China's wealthy with one-of-a-kind shoes and bags it is branding as unique works of art to reclaim its exclusive cachet in the luxury market. The French luxury brand, a unit of LVMH, is set to open its largest China store in Shanghai on Saturday, complete with a gilded spiral staircase and an invitation-only private floor where big spenders can get their hair done while dreaming up designs for custom bags. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Rescuers assist a survivor from a ferry tragedy, at the port of Zanzibar July 18, 2012. A ferry with more than 280 people on board, including some foreigners, sank off the east African coast of the Zanzibar archipelago on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people, the government said. The ferry, MV Skagit/Kalama, set sail from mainland Tanzania at around midday heading to Zanzibar, Tanzania's semi-autonomous archipelago and a popular tourist destination. Rescue boats and divers were searching for any remaining survivors on the mostly submerged vessel. REUTERS/Salma Said</p>

Rescuers assist a survivor from a ferry tragedy, at the port of Zanzibar July 18, 2012. A ferry with more than 280 people on board, including some foreigners, sank off the east African coast of the Zanzibar archipelago on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people, the government said. The ferry, MV Skagit/Kalama, set sail from mainland Tanzania at around midday heading to Zanzibar, Tanzania's semi-autonomous archipelago and a popular tourist destination. Rescue boats and divers were searching for any remaining survivors on the mostly submerged vessel. REUTERS/Salma Said

<p>Inmates perform for school children in Qunu, eastern cape, July 18, 2012. South Africans celebrated former president Nelson Mandela's 94th birthday on Wednesday with special events and charity work in what has become known as "Mandela Day".The former leader's birthday is used for a campaign that aims to inspire individuals to take action to help change the world for the better by asking people to give 67 minutes of their time painting schools, planting trees, visiting orphanages and old age homes to honour Mandela's 67 years of political activism. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Inmates perform for school children in Qunu, eastern cape, July 18, 2012. South Africans celebrated former president Nelson Mandela's 94th birthday on Wednesday with special events and charity work in what has become known as "Mandela Day".The former leader's birthday is used for a campaign that aims to inspire individuals to take action to help change the world for the better by asking people to give 67 minutes of their time painting schools, planting trees, visiting orphanages and old age homes to honour Mandela's 67 years of political activism. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Flames move towards houses in Funchal, on the Portuguese island of Madeira July 18, 2012. More than 1,000 firefighters are trying to extinguish forest fires in Portugal after temperatures rose up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several areas in the country. REUTERS/Duarte Sa </p>

Flames move towards houses in Funchal, on the Portuguese island of Madeira July 18, 2012. More than 1,000 firefighters are trying to extinguish forest fires in Portugal after temperatures rose up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several areas in the country. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

<p>An ostrich peers through acacia bushes in the Kisaju area of Kitengela, on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

An ostrich peers through acacia bushes in the Kisaju area of Kitengela, on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Clowns attend a mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City July 18, 2012. Hundreds of clowns took part in the annual pilgrimage event, to thank the Virgin of Guadalupe for helping them find work through the year, according to local media. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Clowns attend a mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City July 18, 2012. Hundreds of clowns took part in the annual pilgrimage event, to thank the Virgin of Guadalupe for helping them find work through the year, according to local media. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Smoke rises from burning NATO supply trucks in Samangan province, July 18, 2012. A bomb planted by the Taliban destroyed 22 NATO trucks carrying supplies to their forces in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban and police said on Wednesday. REUTERS/ Stringer</p>

Smoke rises from burning NATO supply trucks in Samangan province, July 18, 2012. A bomb planted by the Taliban destroyed 22 NATO trucks carrying supplies to their forces in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban and police said on Wednesday. REUTERS/ Stringer

<p>A worker repairs the runway at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok July 18, 2012. The reconstruction of the airport's runway started from June 11 and is expected to finish by July 31. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A worker repairs the runway at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok July 18, 2012. The reconstruction of the airport's runway started from June 11 and is expected to finish by July 31. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

