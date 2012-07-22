Edition:
<p>People rest outside the wreck of a house after a landslide destroyed the centre of the village of Sankt Lorenzen some 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Vienna July 21, 2012. Mudslides unleashed by torrential rains killed one man, wrecked houses and cut off villages in the Austrian province of Styria. About 360 people had to leave their homes in the town of Sankt Lorenzen for fear of more slides given unrelenting rainfall, authorities said. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

People rest outside the wreck of a house after a landslide destroyed the centre of the village of Sankt Lorenzen some 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Vienna July 21, 2012. Mudslides unleashed by torrential rains killed one man, wrecked houses and cut off villages in the Austrian province of Styria. About 360 people had to leave their homes in the town of Sankt Lorenzen for fear of more slides given unrelenting rainfall, authorities said. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez greets supporters during an election rally in Maracaibo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia </p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez greets supporters during an election rally in Maracaibo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

<p>Jean-Marie Runiga, political leader of the M23 rebel group, speaks at a news conference in Bunagana, eastern Congo, near the border with Uganda July 21, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Jean-Marie Runiga, political leader of the M23 rebel group, speaks at a news conference in Bunagana, eastern Congo, near the border with Uganda July 21, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. James Holmes, the suspect accused of a shooting rampage at a Denver- area premiere of the new "Batman" film, received a high volume of deliveries at work and home over the past four months, police said, parcels they believe contained ammunition and possibly bomb-making materials. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. James Holmes, the suspect accused of a shooting rampage at a Denver- area premiere of the new "Batman" film, received a high volume of deliveries at work and home over the past four months, police said, parcels they believe contained ammunition and possibly bomb-making materials. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>People prepare food to sell for iftar (breaking fast) at Chakbazaar during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

People prepare food to sell for iftar (breaking fast) at Chakbazaar during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain cycles during the individual time trial of the 19th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bonneval and Chartres, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain cycles during the individual time trial of the 19th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bonneval and Chartres, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>Adam Scott of Australia watches his putt on the sixth hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham &amp; St Annes, northern England July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Adam Scott of Australia watches his putt on the sixth hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Belgium's Queen Paola (L) tries to help King Albert II (R) to remove his sword which has been caught in a gutter outside the Saint-Gudule cathedral before a religious service (Te Deum) in Brussels July 21, 2012. Belgium celebrates its national day and its 182nd anniversary of independence on Saturday. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Belgium's Queen Paola (L) tries to help King Albert II (R) to remove his sword which has been caught in a gutter outside the Saint-Gudule cathedral before a religious service (Te Deum) in Brussels July 21, 2012. Belgium celebrates its national day and its 182nd anniversary of independence on Saturday. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. James Holmes, the man accused in a shooting rampage at a Denver-area premiere of the new "Batman" film, received a high volume of deliveries in recent months, police said on Saturday, parcels they believe contained ammunition and bomb-making materials and showed evidence of "calculation and deliberation." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. James Holmes, the man accused in a shooting rampage at a Denver-area premiere of the new "Batman" film, received a high volume of deliveries in recent months, police said on Saturday, parcels they believe contained ammunition and bomb-making materials and showed evidence of "calculation and deliberation." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Supporters of former intelligence chief Omar Suleiman mourn his death during a military funeral procession for Suleiman in the upscale neighborhood of Heliopolis July 21, 2012. Suleiman, who was fallen Egyptian president Mubarak's last deputy and one of his most trusted advisers, died aged 76 on July 19, 2012 from a rare disease affecting the heart and kidneys, according to the U.S. clinic where he was undergoing medical tests at the time. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Supporters of former intelligence chief Omar Suleiman mourn his death during a military funeral procession for Suleiman in the upscale neighborhood of Heliopolis July 21, 2012. Suleiman, who was fallen Egyptian president Mubarak's last deputy and one of his most trusted advisers, died aged 76 on July 19, 2012 from a rare disease affecting the heart and kidneys, according to the U.S. clinic where he was undergoing medical tests at the time. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Thrill seekers ride a fairground attraction overlooking the London Eye (L) and Houses of Parliament, next to the Thames river in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Thrill seekers ride a fairground attraction overlooking the London Eye (L) and Houses of Parliament, next to the Thames river in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>Pink Floyd co-founder and musician Roger Waters performs during the last show of his "The Wall" tour on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Pink Floyd co-founder and musician Roger Waters performs during the last show of his "The Wall" tour on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>Father Federico Lombardi, a Vatican spokesman, speaks during a news conference at the Vatican July 21, 2012. The pope's personal butler, who has been detained on suspicion of leaking documents alleging corruption in the Holy See, acted alone and was not part of any wider plot, his lawyer Carlo Fusco said on Saturday. Father Federico Lombardi, a Vatican spokesman, said the butler, Paolo Gabriele, had been released from preventive custody and placed under house arrest following a seven hour interrogation on Saturday. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Father Federico Lombardi, a Vatican spokesman, speaks during a news conference at the Vatican July 21, 2012. The pope's personal butler, who has been detained on suspicion of leaking documents alleging corruption in the Holy See, acted alone and was not part of any wider plot, his lawyer Carlo Fusco said on Saturday. Father Federico Lombardi, a Vatican spokesman, said the butler, Paolo Gabriele, had been released from preventive custody and placed under house arrest following a seven hour interrogation on Saturday. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>A Muslim woman adjusts her dress as she arrives to have Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A Muslim woman adjusts her dress as she arrives to have Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Ross Bradford loads his black powder, smooth bore flintlock during the 40th Annual Buffalo Shoot in Chilliwack, British Columbia July 21, 2012. Dressed in period clothing participants take part in festivities from rifle and pistol shooting to axe and knife throwing during the event. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Ross Bradford loads his black powder, smooth bore flintlock during the 40th Annual Buffalo Shoot in Chilliwack, British Columbia July 21, 2012. Dressed in period clothing participants take part in festivities from rifle and pistol shooting to axe and knife throwing during the event. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A damaged vehicle is seen on a street at Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

A damaged vehicle is seen on a street at Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>People compete in a canvas bag jumping event at the Hipster Olympics (Hipster Olympiade) in Berlin July 21, 2012. Twelve teams competed in unique sporting events associated with "hipster" fashion and culture during the second Hipster Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Peter )</p>

People compete in a canvas bag jumping event at the Hipster Olympics (Hipster Olympiade) in Berlin July 21, 2012. Twelve teams competed in unique sporting events associated with "hipster" fashion and culture during the second Hipster Olympics. REUTERS/Thomas Peter )

<p>Rescuers and residents stand next to a stranded car which is being pulled up from a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass amid heavy rainfall in Beijing, July 21, 2012. According to local media, a driver of another submerged car was confirmed dead in hospital after being pulled out critically injured at this street. The heaviest rain in 61 years that lashed Beijing Saturday have left at least four people dead and six others injured, cutting off traffic and also severely disrupted air traffic, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Rescuers and residents stand next to a stranded car which is being pulled up from a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass amid heavy rainfall in Beijing, July 21, 2012. According to local media, a driver of another submerged car was confirmed dead in hospital after being pulled out critically injured at this street. The heaviest rain in 61 years that lashed Beijing Saturday have left at least four people dead and six others injured, cutting off traffic and also severely disrupted air traffic, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman stands at the burned Nahibly refugee camp in Duekoue July 20, 2012. At least seven people were killed and dozens injured on Friday when angry mobs set fire to a U.N.-protected camp for civilians forced from their homes in western Ivory Coast, underscoring tensions in the zone. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman stands at the burned Nahibly refugee camp in Duekoue July 20, 2012. At least seven people were killed and dozens injured on Friday when angry mobs set fire to a U.N.-protected camp for civilians forced from their homes in western Ivory Coast, underscoring tensions in the zone. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man tries on a prayer cap to buy from a shop on the first day of Ramadan in Peshawar July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

A man tries on a prayer cap to buy from a shop on the first day of Ramadan in Peshawar July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>People walk on Millenium Bridge as it is lit up to celebrate the Olympics in London July 21, 2012. St. Paul Cathedral is seen in the background. REUTERS/Neil Hall </p>

People walk on Millenium Bridge as it is lit up to celebrate the Olympics in London July 21, 2012. St. Paul Cathedral is seen in the background. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>New York Mets center fielder Andres Torres makes an out in front of Mets left fielder Scott Hairston against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of their MLB National League baseball game at CitiField in New York, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

New York Mets center fielder Andres Torres makes an out in front of Mets left fielder Scott Hairston against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of their MLB National League baseball game at CitiField in New York, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Sand sculptor Matthew Sloboda sprays his sand castle with water during the annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest in New York July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Sand sculptor Matthew Sloboda sprays his sand castle with water during the annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest in New York July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Two boys sit on a bench outside removed from a primary school to make room for war displaced who fled fighting just north of Goma, July 21, 2012. The U.S. government said Saturday it will cut military aid to Rwanda for this year, citing evidence Kigali is supporting rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a significant step by one of Rwanda's staunchest allies. Rwanda has denied reports by United Nations experts and rights groups that it is backing eastern Congolese rebels, including the M23 group, which has seized parts of North Kivu province in fighting that has displaced over 260,000 people since April. REUTERS/Julia Sestier</p>

Two boys sit on a bench outside removed from a primary school to make room for war displaced who fled fighting just north of Goma, July 21, 2012. The U.S. government said Saturday it will cut military aid to Rwanda for this year, citing evidence Kigali is supporting rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a significant step by one of Rwanda's staunchest allies. Rwanda has denied reports by United Nations experts and rights groups that it is backing eastern Congolese rebels, including the M23 group, which has seized parts of North Kivu province in fighting that has displaced over 260,000 people since April. REUTERS/Julia Sestier

