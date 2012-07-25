Editor's choice
Bob Bowers of Madison, Wisconsin, weeps as names of AIDS victims are read aloud at the AIDS Memorial Quilt on the National Mall in Washington July 24, 2012. Bowers, who has been HIV positive for 30 years, has lost dozens of friends to AIDS. The international AIDS 2012 conference is currently being held in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rescuers transport a resident with a makeshift raft on a flooded street in Yongchuan district, Chongqing, China, July 23, 2012. Torrential rain has swept through 17 provincial areas since July 20, leaving 95 dead and another 45 missing, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Monday. Nearly 300,000 people from nine districts and counties in China's southwest Chongqing municipality have been affected by rainstorms as of Saturday according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese swimmers perform strength exercises at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez shows the pistols of independence hero Simon Bolivar during a ceremony to mark the his birthday in Caracas July 24, 2012. Chavez unveiled a 3D image of South America's 19th century independence hero Bolivar on Tuesday, based on bones he had exhumed two years ago to test a theory that Bolivar was murdered. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man protests against the supreme court's decision to reduce the sentences of members of militant group "Grupo Colina" in front of the Justice Palace in Lima, July 23, 2012. Peru's Supreme Court has cut the prison terms being served by members of an infamous government death squad, a ruling that critics said on Monday could be used to push for the release of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A brassiere from the late Middle Ages is pictured at the University of Innsbruck, archaeology department July 24, 2012. The textiles date back to the year 1440-1485 and were discovered in 2008 during renovations of the castle Lengberg in East Tyrol, according to the university. The decayed finds were pieced together recently. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
AC Milan's Mattia Valoti (R) is challenged by Schalke 04's Alexander Baumjohann during their friendly soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Public health workers shout slogans during a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid July 24, 2012. The sign reads "Hands up, this is a robbery". REUTERS/Juan Medina
A chihuahua named Bella leans on her owner the night before the Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic opens in Wise, Virginia July 19, 2012. RAM clinics bring free medical, dental and vision care to uninsured and under-insured people across the country and abroad. The Wise clinic was the 647th RAM expedition since 1985 and drew 1700 patients from 14 states, organizers said. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man rubs his eyes as he rests at the Zocalo square in Mexico City July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A diver trains at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Patients wearing military clothes relax after a parade held as part of Independence Day celebrations at the Larco Herrera psychiatric hospital in Lima July 24, 2012. The hospital, founded in 1917 and the biggest of its kind in Peru, currently houses more than 450 patients. Peru will celebrate its Independence Day on July 28. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A member of the group Traffic Psychologists fixes his clown nose in a toilet of a petrol station in preparation for his performance at a traffic light in Sao Paulo July 23, 2012. Traffic Psychologists is a non-profit non-governmental organization which aims to humanize traffic and reduce the level of stress caused to drivers. Sao Paulo has more than 7 million vehicles, according to figures from the state transport authority Detran. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky, a supporter of jailed members of female punk band "Pussy Riot", looks on with his mouth sewed up as he protests outside the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg, July 23, 2012. A court on Monday rejected a request to call President Vladimir Putin and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church to testify in the trial of three female punk rockers who derided Putin in a protest in the country's main cathedral, their lawyer said. REUTERS/Trend Photo Agency/Handout
Display panels of a store at Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district are seen taped together as part of safety measures in preparation for Typhoon Vicente, in Hong Kong July 24, 2012. A severe typhoon hit Hong Kong on Tuesday, disrupting business across the financial hub, with offices and the stock market to remain closed for at least part of the morning after the city raised its highest typhoon warning overnight. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A clown pretends to take a picture with a giant camera during the inauguration parade of the 4th Latin America Clown Congress in Guatemala City, July 24, 2012. According to local media, 200 clowns from Latin America participated during the congress. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Sailor Vu Van Ba (C) cries as he hugs his parents upon his arrival at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi July 24, 2012. Ba is one of 12 Vietnamese sailors who had been held by Somali pirates for more than 18 months. Their vessel was attacked in December 2010. REUTERS/Kham
A Syrian refugee woman reacts where she is staying temporarily with her relatives at a school in Wadi Khaled town, near the Syria border in north Lebanon July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
An employee holds a spanner as she works at the Krasnobrodskaya-Koksovaya coal-preparation plant owned by Kuzbassrazrezugol company, part of UMMC Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company, some 150 km (93 miles) south of the Siberian city of Kemerovo, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie fields a ground ball hit by Oakland Athletics batter Jemile Weeks during the second inning of their MLB American League game in Toronto July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
People ride with their belongings on a wooden bicycle as they flee from renewed fighting between Congolese army and M23 rebels near the eastern Congolese city of Goma July 24, 2012. Congolese rebels and government forces traded heavy weapons fire around two eastern villages on Friday, forcing thousands of civilians to flee towards the provincial capital days ahead of a regional summit due to tackle the rebellion. REUTERS/James Akena
Ghana's Vice-President John Dramani Mahama (C) sits after taking the oath of office as head of state, hours after the announcement of the death of Ghana's President John Atta Mills, in the capital Accra, July 24, 2012. Mills, who won international praise for presiding over a stable model democracy in Africa, died suddenly on Tuesday and his vice-president was quickly sworn in to replace him at the helm of the oil, gold and cocoa producer. Mahama, 53, will serve as caretaker president until the elections at the end of the year. REUTERS/Yaw Bibini
Swimmer Hayley Palmer of New Zealand trains at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Druze man uses binoculars as he looks towards Syria from part of an abandoned military outpost near the Druze village of Buqata in the Golan Heights July 24, 2012. The Syrian government is still in full control of its chemical weapons stockpiles, Israeli defence officials said on Tuesday, in an apparent bid to calm fears that a non-conventional war could be looming. Israel captured the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981 in a move not recognized internationally. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
