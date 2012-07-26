Edition:
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (2nd L) and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (2nd L) and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (2nd L) and an unidentified woman visit the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground, which is nearing completion, in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA on July 25, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Two members of the full eight-person China synchronised swimming team train before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Two members of the full eight-person China synchronised swimming team train before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Two members of the full eight-person China synchronised swimming team train before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A man takes a nap on an inflatable sofa floating on a flooded street near the Yangtze River in Chongqing municipality, July 25, 2012. Torrential rain has swept through 17 provincial areas since July 20, leaving 95 dead and another 45 missing, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Monday. Nearly 300,000 people from nine districts and counties in China's southwest Chongqing municipality have been affected by rainstorms as of Saturday according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man takes a nap on an inflatable sofa floating on a flooded street near the Yangtze River in Chongqing municipality, July 25, 2012. Torrential rain has swept through 17 provincial areas since July 20, leaving 95 dead and another 45 missing, the...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A man takes a nap on an inflatable sofa floating on a flooded street near the Yangtze River in Chongqing municipality, July 25, 2012. Torrential rain has swept through 17 provincial areas since July 20, leaving 95 dead and another 45 missing, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Monday. Nearly 300,000 people from nine districts and counties in China's southwest Chongqing municipality have been affected by rainstorms as of Saturday according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman kneels at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. The man accused of the shooting rampage in a Denver-area screening of the latest "Batman" movie mailed a notebook detailing his plans to a psychiatrist days before the attack, FoxNews.com reported on Wednesday as the first funeral for the victims was held. . REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A woman kneels at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. The man accused of the shooting rampage in a Denver-area screening of the latest "Batman" movie mailed a notebook detailing his plans to a psychiatrist days before the attack, FoxNews.com reported on Wednesday as the first funeral for the victims was held.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A woman kneels at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. The man accused of the shooting rampage in a Denver-area screening of the latest "Batman" movie mailed a notebook detailing his plans to a psychiatrist days before the attack, FoxNews.com reported on Wednesday as the first funeral for the victims was held. . REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A man sleeps as a monkey and a goat, which perform for its owner, rest beside him on the street side of Karachi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

A man sleeps as a monkey and a goat, which perform for its owner, rest beside him on the street side of Karachi July 25, 2012.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A man sleeps as a monkey and a goat, which perform for its owner, rest beside him on the street side of Karachi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>A clown called Chisguetin applies make up during the 4th Latin American Clown Congress in Guatemala City, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A clown called Chisguetin applies make up during the 4th Latin American Clown Congress in Guatemala City, July 25, 2012.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A clown called Chisguetin applies make up during the 4th Latin American Clown Congress in Guatemala City, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Indian policemen detain an activist of left parties and allied organisation, during a protest in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad July 25, 2012. Hundreds of activists were detained on Wednesday by police as they tried to march towards the state secretariat in a protest against the hike in electricity tariffs and power-cuts in residential and commercial sectors of the city, activists said. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Indian policemen detain an activist of left parties and allied organisation, during a protest in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad July 25, 2012. Hundreds of activists were detained on Wednesday by police as they tried to march towards the state...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Indian policemen detain an activist of left parties and allied organisation, during a protest in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad July 25, 2012. Hundreds of activists were detained on Wednesday by police as they tried to march towards the state secretariat in a protest against the hike in electricity tariffs and power-cuts in residential and commercial sectors of the city, activists said. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>Patrons huddle for cover as windows are broken by demonstrators with chairs as police officers from Orange County move protesters away from Anaheim City Hall, where protestors were there to demonstrate against recent police shooting in Anaheim, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Patrons huddle for cover as windows are broken by demonstrators with chairs as police officers from Orange County move protesters away from Anaheim City Hall, where protestors were there to demonstrate against recent police shooting in Anaheim, California July 24, 2012.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Patrons huddle for cover as windows are broken by demonstrators with chairs as police officers from Orange County move protesters away from Anaheim City Hall, where protestors were there to demonstrate against recent police shooting in Anaheim, California July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner avoids a reporter's question as he departs after testimony regarding the annual report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 25, 2012. Geithner, under pressure for not doing enough to stop fraudulent manipulation of a key benchmark interest rate, told lawmakers on Wednesday he alerted the appropriate authorities "early on." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner avoids a reporter's question as he departs after testimony regarding the annual report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner avoids a reporter's question as he departs after testimony regarding the annual report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council before the House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 25, 2012. Geithner, under pressure for not doing enough to stop fraudulent manipulation of a key benchmark interest rate, told lawmakers on Wednesday he alerted the appropriate authorities "early on." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Sweden's Linda Sembrant (2) and Hedvig Lindahl (C) fight for the ball with South Africa's Portia Modise (bottom C) and Noko Matlou (11) during their women's Group F match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Coventry July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Sweden's Linda Sembrant (2) and Hedvig Lindahl (C) fight for the ball with South Africa's Portia Modise (bottom C) and Noko Matlou (11) during their women's Group F match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Coventry July 25, 2012.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Sweden's Linda Sembrant (2) and Hedvig Lindahl (C) fight for the ball with South Africa's Portia Modise (bottom C) and Noko Matlou (11) during their women's Group F match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Coventry July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

<p>Girls play in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. More than 12 million Mexicans have joined the ranks of the poor since former president Vicente Fox left office six years ago, making poverty a top issue in the July 1 presidential vote. The election winner, Enrique Pena Nieto, has said he will bring jobs, education and clean water to wide swaths of the country where poverty is a stubborn reminder of successive governments' failure to unlock Mexico's full economic potential. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Girls play in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. More than 12 million Mexicans have joined the ranks of the poor since former president Vicente Fox left office six years ago, making poverty a top issue in the July 1 presidential vote. The election...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Girls play in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. More than 12 million Mexicans have joined the ranks of the poor since former president Vicente Fox left office six years ago, making poverty a top issue in the July 1 presidential vote. The election winner, Enrique Pena Nieto, has said he will bring jobs, education and clean water to wide swaths of the country where poverty is a stubborn reminder of successive governments' failure to unlock Mexico's full economic potential. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>The audience reacts to U.S. President Barack Obama's speech during the 2012 National Urban League Conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

The audience reacts to U.S. President Barack Obama's speech during the 2012 National Urban League Conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans July 25, 2012.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

The audience reacts to U.S. President Barack Obama's speech during the 2012 National Urban League Conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords reacts during the speech of her husband Mark Kelly, NASA astronaut and commander of mission STS-134 at the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) Payload Operations and Command Center (POCC) at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin near Geneva July 25, 2012. The astronauts' visit to the CERN marks the 14th month anniversary of the installation of the cosmic ray detector on the International Space Station (ISS) by the astronauts during the last mission of the space shuttle Endeavour, code-named STS-134, when they flew the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer for the European Organization for Nuclear Research to the ISS. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

Former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords reacts during the speech of her husband Mark Kelly, NASA astronaut and commander of mission STS-134 at the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) Payload Operations and Command Center (POCC) at the European...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords reacts during the speech of her husband Mark Kelly, NASA astronaut and commander of mission STS-134 at the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) Payload Operations and Command Center (POCC) at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin near Geneva July 25, 2012. The astronauts' visit to the CERN marks the 14th month anniversary of the installation of the cosmic ray detector on the International Space Station (ISS) by the astronauts during the last mission of the space shuttle Endeavour, code-named STS-134, when they flew the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer for the European Organization for Nuclear Research to the ISS. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

<p>Hikers walk on the Jungfraufirn, the upper ice field of the Aletschgletscher glacier near the Jungfraujoch, which is 3454 m tall (11333 ft), in Bernese Oberland July 25, 2012. The Aletschgletscher glacier is the longest in the Alps. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Hikers walk on the Jungfraufirn, the upper ice field of the Aletschgletscher glacier near the Jungfraujoch, which is 3454 m tall (11333 ft), in Bernese Oberland July 25, 2012. The Aletschgletscher glacier is the longest in the Alps.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Hikers walk on the Jungfraufirn, the upper ice field of the Aletschgletscher glacier near the Jungfraujoch, which is 3454 m tall (11333 ft), in Bernese Oberland July 25, 2012. The Aletschgletscher glacier is the longest in the Alps. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers place sandbags to block a breaching dyke after heavy rainfalls hit the Fangshan district of Beijing, July 25, 2012. The Chinese capital's heaviest rainstorm in six decades killed at least 37 people, flooded streets and stranded 80,000 people at the main airport, state media and the government said on Sunday. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers place sandbags to block a breaching dyke after heavy rainfalls hit the Fangshan district of Beijing, July 25, 2012. The Chinese capital's heaviest rainstorm in six decades killed at least 37 people, flooded streets and stranded 80,000 people at the main airport, state media and the government said on Sunday.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers place sandbags to block a breaching dyke after heavy rainfalls hit the Fangshan district of Beijing, July 25, 2012. The Chinese capital's heaviest rainstorm in six decades killed at least 37 people, flooded streets and stranded 80,000 people at the main airport, state media and the government said on Sunday. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Families fleeing renewed fighting between the government and M23 rebels near Kibumba walk toward the eastern Congolese city of Goma July 25, 2012. Congolese rebels and government forces traded heavy weapons fire around two eastern villages on Friday, forcing thousands of civilians to flee towards the provincial capital days ahead of a regional summit due to tackle the rebellion. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Families fleeing renewed fighting between the government and M23 rebels near Kibumba walk toward the eastern Congolese city of Goma July 25, 2012. Congolese rebels and government forces traded heavy weapons fire around two eastern villages on Friday, forcing thousands of civilians to flee towards the provincial capital days ahead of a regional summit due to tackle the rebellion.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Families fleeing renewed fighting between the government and M23 rebels near Kibumba walk toward the eastern Congolese city of Goma July 25, 2012. Congolese rebels and government forces traded heavy weapons fire around two eastern villages on Friday, forcing thousands of civilians to flee towards the provincial capital days ahead of a regional summit due to tackle the rebellion. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>A Kayapo Indian takes a dip in the Sao Miguel River during the "Meeting of Traditional Cultures of Chapada dos Veadeiros" in a multiethnic village in Goias July 25, 2012. The annual event, currently in its 12th edition, celebrates Brazilian popular culture and the intersection between the various manifestations of traditional culture around the Midwest and across the country. It lasts from July 20-28. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Kayapo Indian takes a dip in the Sao Miguel River during the "Meeting of Traditional Cultures of Chapada dos Veadeiros" in a multiethnic village in Goias July 25, 2012. The annual event, currently in its 12th edition, celebrates Brazilian popular...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A Kayapo Indian takes a dip in the Sao Miguel River during the "Meeting of Traditional Cultures of Chapada dos Veadeiros" in a multiethnic village in Goias July 25, 2012. The annual event, currently in its 12th edition, celebrates Brazilian popular culture and the intersection between the various manifestations of traditional culture around the Midwest and across the country. It lasts from July 20-28. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A model with physical disabilities looks into a mirror before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A model with physical disabilities looks into a mirror before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A model with physical disabilities looks into a mirror before a "Fashion week chance" show in Kiev July 25, 2012. Ukrainian fashion designers presented haute couture collections for women with physical disabilities at a special show in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Former Philippines President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (R) waves to supporters as she answers media queries while her convoy makes its way to her house in Quezon City, Metro Manila July 25, 2012. Arroyo, a key target in the government's anti-corruption fight, was granted bail on election fraud charges on Wednesday and walked out of an army hospital where she had been detained since December. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Former Philippines President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (R) waves to supporters as she answers media queries while her convoy makes its way to her house in Quezon City, Metro Manila July 25, 2012. Arroyo, a key target in the government's anti-corruption...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Former Philippines President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (R) waves to supporters as she answers media queries while her convoy makes its way to her house in Quezon City, Metro Manila July 25, 2012. Arroyo, a key target in the government's anti-corruption fight, was granted bail on election fraud charges on Wednesday and walked out of an army hospital where she had been detained since December. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A village woman affected by the ethnic riots, cries after her house was burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. Security forces patrolled deserted streets on Wednesday after days of ethnic riots in Assam killed at least 36 people, forced tens of thousands to flee their razed homes and shut down road and rail transport. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A village woman affected by the ethnic riots, cries after her house was burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. Security forces patrolled deserted streets on Wednesday after...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A village woman affected by the ethnic riots, cries after her house was burnt during violence, at a relief camp at Goshaigaon town, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 25, 2012. Security forces patrolled deserted streets on Wednesday after days of ethnic riots in Assam killed at least 36 people, forced tens of thousands to flee their razed homes and shut down road and rail transport. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>An activist takes a photo of smoke rising from Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

An activist takes a photo of smoke rising from Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 24, 2012.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

An activist takes a photo of smoke rising from Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

<p>Alex Morgan (13) of the U.S. celebrates with team mate Megan Rapinoe (top) after scoring a goal against France during their women's Group G match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland July 25, 2012. The U.S. beat France 4-2. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Alex Morgan (13) of the U.S. celebrates with team mate Megan Rapinoe (top) after scoring a goal against France during their women's Group G match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland July 25, 2012. The U.S. beat France 4-2.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Alex Morgan (13) of the U.S. celebrates with team mate Megan Rapinoe (top) after scoring a goal against France during their women's Group G match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland July 25, 2012. The U.S. beat France 4-2. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare (C) runs from his supporters after paying respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat, ahead of his protest against corruption in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare (C) runs from his supporters after paying respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat, ahead of his protest against corruption in New Delhi July 25, 2012.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare (C) runs from his supporters after paying respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat, ahead of his protest against corruption in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>A woman farmer works in a paddy field in the eastern Indian state of Orissa July 25, 2012. Rice is the main summer-sown crop in the country. Sowing is over in 14.46 million hectares compared to 16.13 million hectares a year earlier. Poor rainfall has affected sowing in West Bengal, Orissa and the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman farmer works in a paddy field in the eastern Indian state of Orissa July 25, 2012. Rice is the main summer-sown crop in the country. Sowing is over in 14.46 million hectares compared to 16.13 million hectares a year earlier. Poor rainfall has affected sowing in West Bengal, Orissa and the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A woman farmer works in a paddy field in the eastern Indian state of Orissa July 25, 2012. Rice is the main summer-sown crop in the country. Sowing is over in 14.46 million hectares compared to 16.13 million hectares a year earlier. Poor rainfall has affected sowing in West Bengal, Orissa and the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. REUTERS/Stringer

