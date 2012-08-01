Edition:
<p>Boys play basketball at a school that is submerged in floodwaters brought by tropical storm Saola at Almacen town in Bataan province, north of Manila July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

<p>Relatives cry beside the body of Aaqib Ahmad Bhat during his funeral in Shopian, south of Srinagar, July 31, 2012. Bhat, a 22-year-old youth who was supplying waters in tankers to a camp of India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and was beaten to death by the CRPF personnel after an argument over some issue, said the relatives and villagers. However, the police said that Bhat was killed in a road accident and are investigating the matter. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army carries an injured civilian after shelling by forces loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's district of Salah Edinne July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Russia's Ivan Nifontov celebrates after defeating Japan's Takahiro Nakai (white) during their men's -81kg bronze medal A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

<p>Police and wildlife rangers stand next to a dead humpback whale lying in a rock pool at Newport beach in Sydney August 1, 2012. Residents of Newport, a popular surfing beach in Sydney, woke to find the corpse of a 30-tonne humpback whale washed up in an ocean swimming pool. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

<p>Russia's Valeriy Shomin looks on as he discharges rounds from his rifle during the skeet men's qualification round at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

<p>A woman talks on her mobile phone at the trunk of her car as she waits for rescue on a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi province July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>South Korea's Choi Byungchul celebrates defeating Italy's Andrea Baldini during their men's individual foil bronze medal fencing match at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>A participant shouts as she is restrained by police during a protest to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution in Moscow July 31, 2012. Activists gather on the 31st day of the month to support Article 31 of the Russian constitution -- the right to free assembly. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez speaks with his Argentine counterpart Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner during a meeting to sign agreements between Venezuela and Argentina, at the Argentine Embassy in Brasilia July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

<p>Fleeing civilians walk past a member of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo's district of Salah Edinne July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

<p>Leona, 7, poses inside a labyrinth installation made up of 250,000 books titled "aMAZEme" by Marcos Saboya and Gualter Pupo at the Royal Festival Hall in central London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>South Korea's Jeongsik Won competes on the men's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

<p>An employee of the Mexican Health Secretary embraces a wrestler known as "El elegido" during an exhibition to mark the start of a campaign to fight obesity, in Mexico City July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>Britain's Husayn Rosowsky competes against Tunisia's Mohamed Samandi during their men's individual foil round of 64 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jew uses binoculars during a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

<p>China's Jiao Liuyang reacts after winning her women's 200m butterfly semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

<p>Bystanders look on as Solomon Canoen (L), 19, and Mohammed Albera, 25, practice boxing along a street in Benghazi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori </p>

<p>South Korea's Lee Sung Jin fires an arrow during the women's individual round of 16 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

<p>Venezuela's Junior Sanchez Rivero reacts after successful lift on the men's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

<p>Britain's Prince Harry holds a kangaroo mascot given by Australian athletes next to MP Tessa Jowell (L), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Mayor of the Olympic Village Sir Charles Allen (R), during a visit to the accommodation for British athletes in the Athletes Village at Olympic Park in Stratford, east London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

<p>South Africa's Chad le Clos (L) reacts to winning the men's 200m butterfly final, as Michael Phelps (R) of the U.S. swims away, during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

<p>A Syrian refugee plays with her child at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed </p>

<p>A girl looks through the window of a train as she waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

