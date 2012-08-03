Edition:
<p>A Femen movement protestor is detained by police officers during a naked protest in London August 2, 2012. Two topless women painted with the slogans "Olympic shame" and "No Sharia" protested in front of London's City Hall on Thursday to draw attention to what they called "bloody Islamist regimes" taking part in the Olympics. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>A young Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a school bench in a street in downtown Aleppo August 2, 2012. Behind him the graffiti reads "Ihsan Sadiq fighting group, Amr bin al-Aas brigade of the Free North." REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Australia's Daniel Kelly fights with Ukraine's Artem Bloshenko (blue) during their men's -100kg elimination round of 32 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Men shelter under umbrellas in the rain during a tide-watching trip to the Qiantang River in Haining, Zhejiang province, August 2, 2012. China's meteorological agency issued typhoon warnings on Thursday for the southern and eastern provinces as Typhoon Saola and Typhoon Damrey approach. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has told authorities to be on the highest alert. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

<p>Environmental activists measure a dead whale shark after it was stranded on the Pandansimo beach in Bantul, near the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

<p>A baby rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta) plays with a tiger cub at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Eight-year-old Fareeha swings a hammock with her feet, to comfort her brother, while selling plastic balloons along a sidewalk in Karachi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>Russia's Aliya Mustafina (R) embraces Victoria Komova after the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>China's Zhang Jike celebrates after defeating China's Wang Hao in their men's singles gold medal table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>Artists work on a giant city map of Berlin that is drawn on a concrete square in central Berlin, August 2, 2012. Eight artist paint the 50 by 50 metres (164 by 164 feet) large map at a scale of 1:775. The walk-on piece will be opened to the public on August 25 for the 775th anniversary celebration of the founding of Berlin. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>Firefighters and bystanders work to extinguish the flames from burning cars in front of the Nile City Towers during clashes between the police and an unknown mob from a nearby neighbourhood in Cairo August 2, 2012. REUTER/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

<p>Children climb trees as they play on the outskirts of Srinagar August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jew gestures during a protest in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem August 2, 2012, against a gay pride parade held nearby. Some 3000 people took part in Jerusalem's gay pride parade on Thursday. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>Prince William (C), his wife Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry cheer for the British team as they watch the track cycling event at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov serves to Taiwan's Chuang Chih-yuan in their men's singles bronze medal table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>A woman stands in front of an illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. Life in the remote Indian village of Meerwada used to grind to a standstill as darkness descended. Workers downed tools, kids strained to see their school books under the faint glow of aged kerosene lamps and adults struggled to carry out the most basic of household chores. The arrival of solar power last year has changed all that. On a humid evening splashed with rain, fans whirr, children sit cross-legged to swat up on their Hindi and delighted people can actually see what they are eating and drinking. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A devotee offers prayer during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, Festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 2, 2012. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads, also known as janai, for protection and purification during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A man carries cooking oil he received at a relief center for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Sanaa August 2, 2012. Around 8,000 of the IDPs who have fled fighting between Shi'ite rebels and government forces in northwestern Yemen have yet to return to their villages two years after the fighting ended. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Dancers wait to perform at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A doctor displays collected samples of the Ebola virus at the Centre for Disease Control in Entebbe, about 37km (23 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, August 2, 2012. Residents in western Uganda said on Thursday they were too scared to go shopping in local markets, visit churches or mosques or travel freely for fear of catching the Ebola virus which has already killed 16 people. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu</p>

<p>A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. At the Chen Jing Lun Sports School in the picturesque city of Hangzhou, the slogan, "Today's sports school student, tomorrow's Olympics stars", that greets all who enter the compound was a prescient greeting for one little girl 10 years ago. London Olympics double gold medallist Ye Shiwen. The 16-year-old's powerful performances at the London Aquatic Centre propelled her to gold medals in the 200 and 400 metres individual medley, and a world record in the longer distance. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Team USA throw a team mate into the water as they celebrate winning the gold medal at the women's eight finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. The team comprises of Erin Cafaro, Zsuzsanna Francia, Esther Lofgren, Taylor Ritzel, Meghan Musnicki, Eleanor Logan, Caroline Lind, Caryn Davies and Mary Whipple. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>A driver (R) argues with public health workers as they block traffic during a protest against government austerity measures in Madrid August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

