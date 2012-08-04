Editor's Choice
A man looks at a destroyed Syrian Army tank in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Athletes compete in the men's 400m hurdles heats as the Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A resident of a campsite known as "Romneyville" walks past an unmanned security checkpoint as he leaves the camp, in downtown Tampa, Florida August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A boy swims during a training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Ye Shiwen also trained, in Hangzhou, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Uighur resident receives traditional Chinese medical treatment to cure cervical spondylosis at a hospital in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Germany's David Storl reacts after his throw in the men's shot put final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang
South Korea's Jing Jihae takes a shot against France in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An aerial view shows illegal deforestation close to the Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, state of Para May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Eduardo Cisneros (L) and Luke Montgomery kiss on national "kiss-in" day at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hollywood, California, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A sticker is seen on glass door at the Jama Masjid Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Panama City August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Britain's Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh compete in the track cycling men's team pursuit first round heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) talks with Wang Jiarui (L), the head of the International Liaison Department of China's Communist Party, in Pyongyang August 2, 2012 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on August 3,...more
Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heat in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A girl jokes with her father by splashing water on him as he offers prayer during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, Festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene dance during the Red Cross Ball in Monte Carlo August 3, 2012. REUTERS
Chinese border guards help a tourist who got trapped near the beach as winds whip up waves in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 2, 2012. REUTERS
An employee walks past columns of steel as she works at a steel production factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 2, 2012. REUTERS
Belarus' Yana Maksimava lands on the mat after her jump during her women's heptathlon high jump Group A event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A cyclist rides past a graffiti which reads "Sorry! The lifestyle you ordered is currently out of stock", on an empty building in Poplar, east London August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Brazilian quadriplegic paralympic swimmer Ronystony Cordeiro, who was involved in an accident with his bicycle in 2004, prepares to swim during a training session at Banespa indoor swimming pool in Sao Paulo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more
Muslims pray at a mosque in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 3, 2012. REUTERS
The full moon rises through the Olympic Rings hanging beneath Tower Bridge during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
