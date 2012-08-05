Edition:
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after his friend was shot by Syrian Army soldiers during clashes in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>Kenya's Sally Jepkosgei Kipyego celebrates finishing second in the women's 10000m final during the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>A rescue team member tries to tie a rope around a whale shark, which died after being stranded on the Parangkusumo beach, near Yogyakarta August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo </p>

<p>(L-R) Susie Scanlan Kelley Hurley, Courtney Hurley and Maya Lawrence of the U.S. celebrate their victory at the end of the women's eppe team bronze medal fencing competition against Russia at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>A devotee climbs onto a wooden pole to retrieve a goat from a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Britain's Jessica Ennis celebrates winning her women's heptathlon 800m heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A participant demonstrates his skills using a water jetpack during a recreational sporting competition at an entertainment centre near the village of Pleshchenitsy, 70 km (44 miles) northeast of Minsk, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

<p>Britain's Jack Green reacts after falling during his men's 400m hurdles semi-final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva rests during her women's pole vault Group B qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Syrian refugee women mourn as they attend the funeral of five Free Syrian Army fighters, killed by Syrian security forces near Idlib province of Syria, in Yayladagi in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

<p>China's Wang Yihan returns a shot to compatriot Li Xuerui during their women's singles badminton gold medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his rifle as he walks through an apartment destroyed by a tank shell during clashes with Syrian Army soldiers in the Salah al- Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>China's Xu Lijia sails during the ninth race of the Laser Radial sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>Competitors ride in the track cycling men's omnium 30km points race at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A man walks inside a church as he takes part in festivities honouring the capital's patron saint, Saint Domingo of Guzman, in Managua August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

<p>Britain's Jessica Ennis competes in the women's heptathlon Group B long jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Participants of the Canal Parade pose as their boats passes through the canals as part of the annual gay pride parade in Amsterdam August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker </p>

<p>Great Britain's Peter Kirkbride reacts during his men's 94Kg group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

<p>Croatia's Domagoj Duvnjak (C) is challenged by Denmark's Thomas Mogensen and Rene Toft Hansen in their men's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica </p>

<p>Clarisse Cruz (R) of Portugal falls during her round 1 women's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>A bridge built over a stream leading to the river Tawi is damaged by flash floods on the outskirts of Jammu August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

<p>Russia's Tatyana Chernova competes during her women's heptathlon Group B long jump event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

<p>A police officer holds his gun as he stamps out a torch thrown by an activist of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) affiliated Youth Association Nepal during their torch rally to demand the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai in Kathmandu August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reacts to winning the women's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

