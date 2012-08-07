Edition:
<p>A young Somali girl running in front of an African Union Mission in Somalia(AMISOM) armed personnel carrier on the street behind Lido Beach in the Kaaraan District in the Somali capital Mogadishu, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price</p>

A young Somali girl running in front of an African Union Mission in Somalia(AMISOM) armed personnel carrier on the street behind Lido Beach in the Kaaraan District in the Somali capital Mogadishu, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

<p>A woman releases a balloon into the air during the 20th anniversary of the closure of the Omarska detention camp in Omarska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 6, 2012. Hundreds of former inmates released balloons with names of missing persons into the air during a ceremony marking its closure, commemorating around 800 people who died in the camp which housed approximately 5,000 people during the 1992 Bosnian War. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman releases a balloon into the air during the 20th anniversary of the closure of the Omarska detention camp in Omarska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 6, 2012. Hundreds of former inmates released balloons with names of missing persons into the air during a ceremony marking its closure, commemorating around 800 people who died in the camp which housed approximately 5,000 people during the 1992 Bosnian War. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>An Egyptian soldier stands guard at a checkpoint in Rafah city on the Egyptian border, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An Egyptian soldier stands guard at a checkpoint in Rafah city on the Egyptian border, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>China's Qin Kai performs a dive during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

China's Qin Kai performs a dive during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>The Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

The Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Randhir Singh (C) prays at the Sikh Temple Gurdwara Sri Sachkand Sahib in Roseville, California, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

Randhir Singh (C) prays at the Sikh Temple Gurdwara Sri Sachkand Sahib in Roseville, California, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

<p>Felix Sanchez of the Dominican Republic cries after receiving his gold medal during the men's 400m hurdles victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Felix Sanchez of the Dominican Republic cries after receiving his gold medal during the men's 400m hurdles victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A man sleeps at his shop in Kabul, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

A man sleeps at his shop in Kabul, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Grenada's Kirani James celebrates after winning the men's 400m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Grenada's Kirani James celebrates after winning the men's 400m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Karlha Magliocco of Venezuela (R) fights Marlen Esparza of the U.S. during their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Karlha Magliocco of Venezuela (R) fights Marlen Esparza of the U.S. during their quarterfinal Women's Fly (51kg) boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Police officers remove a protester of the "Occupy Frankfurt" camp near the Euro currency sign sculpture in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski </p>

Police officers remove a protester of the "Occupy Frankfurt" camp near the Euro currency sign sculpture in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

<p>Dominican Republic's Felix Sanchez (C) reacts after he won the men's 400m hurdles final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. Seen at right is second placed Michael Tinsley of the U.S.. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Dominican Republic's Felix Sanchez (C) reacts after he won the men's 400m hurdles final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. Seen at right is second placed Michael Tinsley of the U.S.. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>New Syrian refugees look out from their bus as they arrive at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

New Syrian refugees look out from their bus as they arrive at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Becky Holliday of the U.S. reacts during the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Becky Holliday of the U.S. reacts during the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Military academy cadets carry a statue of the Divino Salvador del Mundo during the Fiestas Agostinas in San Salvador, August 5, 2012. The festival, which runs from August 1- 6, is held to honour Divino Salvador del Mundo, the patron saint of San Salvador. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez </p>

Military academy cadets carry a statue of the Divino Salvador del Mundo during the Fiestas Agostinas in San Salvador, August 5, 2012. The festival, which runs from August 1- 6, is held to honour Divino Salvador del Mundo, the patron saint of San Salvador. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

<p>Great Britain's Crista Cullen plays the ball during their women's group A hockey match against Netherlands at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Great Britain's Crista Cullen plays the ball during their women's group A hockey match against Netherlands at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Mary Killman and Mariya Loroleva of the U.S. are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Mary Killman and Mariya Loroleva of the U.S. are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming duets technical routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A man walks past a mural of trees in Mexico City August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

A man walks past a mural of trees in Mexico City August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>China's Liu Xiang falls after crashing into the first hurdle during his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

China's Liu Xiang falls after crashing into the first hurdle during his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Belarus' Alim Selimau (in red) fights with Kazakhstan's Danyal Gajiyev on the repechage round 2 of the on the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Belarus' Alim Selimau (in red) fights with Kazakhstan's Danyal Gajiyev on the repechage round 2 of the on the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>In this image from NASA TV, shot off a video screen, one of the first images from the Curiosity rover is pictured of its wheel after it successfully landed on Mars. The video screen was inside the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) team inside the Spaceflight Operations Facility for NASA's Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy NASA TV</p>

In this image from NASA TV, shot off a video screen, one of the first images from the Curiosity rover is pictured of its wheel after it successfully landed on Mars. The video screen was inside the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) team inside the Spaceflight Operations Facility for NASA's Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover at Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy NASA TV

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Nelson Mandela, 94, former president of South Africa, at his home in Qunu, South Africa, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Nelson Mandela, 94, former president of South Africa, at his home in Qunu, South Africa, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

<p>People take part in an annual pilgrimage in tribute to the Virgin of Copacabana as they travel by boat across the Strait of Tiquina on the Titicaca lake, some 110 km (68 miles) north of La Paz August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

People take part in an annual pilgrimage in tribute to the Virgin of Copacabana as they travel by boat across the Strait of Tiquina on the Titicaca lake, some 110 km (68 miles) north of La Paz August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Mexico's Isabel Delgado Plancarte and Nuria Diosdado Garcia spit water during their performace in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Mexico's Isabel Delgado Plancarte and Nuria Diosdado Garcia spit water during their performace in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

