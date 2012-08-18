An investigator touches his head as he stands at the crime scene where striking miners were shot on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. The killing by police of more than 30 striking platinum miners in the bloodiest security operation since the end of white rule cut to the quick of South Africa's psyche on Friday, with people and the media questioning its post-apartheid soul. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko