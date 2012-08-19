Editor's Choice
Striking miners march after they were addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. The bloody protest by South African miners that ended in a hail of police gunfire and 34 deaths this week could also wound the ruling ANC and its main labour ally, laying bare workers' anger over enduring inequalities in Africa's biggest economy. Thursday's shooting, bringing back memories of apartheid-era violence, underlined that after 18 years in power the African National Congress and its union partner have not been able to heal the fissures of income disparity, poverty and joblessness scarring the country. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Passengers help their friend to climb aboard an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka August 18, 2012. Millions of residents in Dhaka are travelling home from the capital city to celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
U.S. President Barack Obama wipes perspiration from his face as he speaks in a sweltering gym during a campaign stop at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy drinks milk beside his mother during a prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Manila's Luneta Park August 19, 2012. Thousands of Filipino Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr with morning prayers as part of an annual celebration marking the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting and prayer. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Morgue workers carry a bag containing an unidentified body into a grave at Divine Paradise cemetery in Tegucigalpa August 18, 2012. The bodies of 25 people, who were not claimed from the city morgue and were mostly killed in drug- and gang-related incidents, were buried at the cemetery on Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS Jorge Cabrera
New Zealand All Blacks' Israel Dagg (C) avoids the tackles of Australia's Wallabies' Anthony Fainga'a (L) and Rob Horne during their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match in Sydney August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A man from India's northeastern state tries to board an overcrowded train through the window before it leaves for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assured migrants from the northeast that they were safe as thousands fled Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities on Friday, fearing a backlash from violence against Muslims in Assam. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man dressed up as a zombie pretends to scare a mother and her son during an annual zombie walk in Queretaro, north of Mexico City August 18, 2012. Hundreds of people took part in the event on Saturday, now in its fourth year in Queretaro, to pay homage to the character typically depicted as the mindless walking dead with a penchant for human flesh and brains, made popular in movies, books and comics. REUTERS/Demian Chavez
Linus Sjoholm of Sweden competes in the Red Bull Joyride during Crankworx 2012 mountain bike festival in Whistler, British Columbia August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A man takes a photo of smoke rising from the site of an attack on the Political Security Agency building, the headquarters of the Yemeni intelligence services in the southern provinces, in the southern Yemeni city of Aden August 18, 2012. Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 14 Yemeni soldiers and security guards, and injured seven others, in a grenade attack on the intelligence service headquarters in the southern port city of Aden on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said. REUTERS
Yannick Granieri of France loses control while competing in the Red Bull Joyride during Crankworx 2012 mountain bike festival in Whistler, British Columbia August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Filipino Muslims reach out to collect free snacks distributed after a prayer session at an open complex to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, in Manila August 19, 2012. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children play under a shower in a public garden to cool off in the summer heat in Nice August 18, 2012. The French local authorities have warned of a heat wave during the weekend. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People from India's northeastern states sit inside a train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assured migrants from the northeast that they were safe as thousands fled Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities on Friday, fearing a backlash from violence against Muslims in Assam. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police stand guard as Muslims shout slogans while they protest against a rally of the nationalist Pro-Germany movement (not pictured) near a mosque in Berlin, August 18, 2012. The nationalist Pro-Germany movement has announced it will hold rallies in front of a number of mosques in Berlin on Saturday, saying it would display controversial Muhammed caricatures, drawing strong criticism from a number of Islam-friendly groups, German media reported. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Men stand under a tree overlooking graves at Divine Paradise cemetery in Tegucigalpa August 18, 2012. The bodies of 25 people, who were not claimed from the city morgue and were mostly killed in drug- and gang-related incidents, were buried at the cemetery on Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Calgary Stampeders' Demonte Bolden hits Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray (R) as he releases the ball during the second half of their CFL football game in Calgary, Alberta, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
A man from India's northeastern state rests while sitting on boxes as he waits for the train bound for the Assam state at a railway station in Kolkata August 18, 2012. Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assured migrants from the northeast that they were safe as thousands fled Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities on Friday, fearing a backlash from violence against Muslims in Assam. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Relatives offer crosses in tribute to victims in Monterrey August 18, 2012. Family members and friends gathered to commemorate the 54 victims who died in August 25, 2011 after gunmen of the Zetas drug cartel attacked the Casino Royale in Nuevo Leon's capital Monterrey, a wealthy city that increasingly has fallen prey to the ravages of drug cartels, local media reported. The relatives placed the crosses representing their loved ones outside the casino a week before the anniversary of the arson attack. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Members of the Free Syrian Army and residents try to extinguish a fire that they say was caused by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Damascus suburb of Saqba August 17, 2012. Picture taken August 17, 2012
Crosses with the names of victims of an arson attack are seen on the ground outside a casino in Monterrey August 18, 2012. Family members and friends gathered to commemorate the 54 victims who died in August 25, 2011 after gunmen of the Zetas drug cartel attacked the Casino Royale in Nuevo Leon's capital Monterrey, a wealthy city that increasingly has fallen prey to the ravages of drug cartels, local media reported. The relatives placed the crosses representing their loved ones outside the casino a week before the anniversary of the arson attack. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant of the U.S. poses with an electric guitar during a charity basketball game in Shanghai August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Passengers climb aboard a carriage of a train at a railway station in Lahore August 18, 2012. Thousands of residents are travelling home from Lahore and other parts of the country to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holidays. Pakistan will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on the third week of August. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Striking miners hold up their hands as they are addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. The bloody protest by South African miners that ended in a hail of police gunfire and 34 deaths this week could also wound the ruling ANC and its main labour ally, laying bare workers' anger over enduring inequalities in Africa's biggest economy. Thursday's shooting, bringing back memories of apartheid-era violence, underlined that after 18 years in power the African National Congress and its union partner have not been able to heal the fissures of income disparity, poverty and joblessness scarring the country. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
