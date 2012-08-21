Editor's choice
Rescuers and relatives stop a woman from committing suicide by jumping off a building in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China, August 14, 2012. The woman was rescued as she tried to commit suicide after killing her nephew following a family dispute,...more
Rescuers and relatives stop a woman from committing suicide by jumping off a building in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China, August 14, 2012. The woman was rescued as she tried to commit suicide after killing her nephew following a family dispute, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A man collects recyclable items at Managua's municipal garbage dump known as La Chureca in Managua August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man collects recyclable items at Managua's municipal garbage dump known as La Chureca in Managua August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People walk beside a damaged building in Old Havana, Cuba, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People walk beside a damaged building in Old Havana, Cuba, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Goats rest on a vintage truck at Caribou Crossing near Carcross in Yukon, Canada, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Goats rest on a vintage truck at Caribou Crossing near Carcross in Yukon, Canada, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Officials work at the scene of an explosion in the southeastern Turkish town of Gaziantep August 20, 2012. A car bomb believed to have been planted by Kurdish separatists exploded close to a police station in the southeastern Turkish city of...more
Officials work at the scene of an explosion in the southeastern Turkish town of Gaziantep August 20, 2012. A car bomb believed to have been planted by Kurdish separatists exploded close to a police station in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep on Monday, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens more, security sources said. Television footage showed a bus and the surrounding area ablaze with smoke billowing into the sky as firemen tried to fight the fire. Ambulances ferried casualties to hospital while anxious residents looked on. REUTERS/Ihlas/Habip Demirci
Lightning strikes over a house during a thunderstorm in the northern Swiss town of Muellheim August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Lightning strikes over a house during a thunderstorm in the northern Swiss town of Muellheim August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A youth jumps from a diving platform at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. Austria was hit by a heat wave with temperatures up to 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, according to Austria's...more
A youth jumps from a diving platform at Stadionbad, a public outdoor swimming pool, in Vienna August 20, 2012. Austria was hit by a heat wave with temperatures up to 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, according to Austria's national weather service agency ZAMG. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A man and his dogs cool off in the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague August 20, 2012. Temperatures are expected to rise up to 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, Czech Hydrometeorological Institute...more
A man and his dogs cool off in the Berounka river in the village of Dobrichovice, near Prague August 20, 2012. Temperatures are expected to rise up to 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, Czech Hydrometeorological Institute reported. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Hyundai Motor's in-house subcontracted workers hold sticks as they try to enter assembly lines to hold a sit-in protest, after the management and its private security contractors used fire extinguishers, water and shields to restrain them while...more
Hyundai Motor's in-house subcontracted workers hold sticks as they try to enter assembly lines to hold a sit-in protest, after the management and its private security contractors used fire extinguishers, water and shields to restrain them while policemen surround the plant of the automaker in Ulsan, about 410 km (256 miles) southeast of Seoul, late August 20, 2012. Hundreds of irregular workers of the car maker demonstrated to demand the company to turn in-house subcontracted workers into regular ones. They also demanded an apology from the company for what they claimed was a recent lynching incident of some leaders of the irregular workers' labour union, according to local media. The management denied about the lynching and said it would turn the in-house subcontracted workers into regular ones "in stages" but the workers demanded immediate regular employment, local media said. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter made up as a zombie attends a rally for A. Zombie as he announces his candidacy for President of the United States and kicks off his cross country bus tour in San Diego, California August 20, 2012. The "Zombie for President" campaign is...more
A supporter made up as a zombie attends a rally for A. Zombie as he announces his candidacy for President of the United States and kicks off his cross country bus tour in San Diego, California August 20, 2012. The "Zombie for President" campaign is organized by AMC Networks after satellite provider Dish Network dropped AMC channels earlier this year. Zombie's mission is to "find an alternative television provider" ahead of the October 14 third season premiere of AMC's highest-rated show "The Walking Dead". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ministry of Finance workers argue with riot police during a protest in front of the Finance Ministry in Asuncion, Paraguay, August 20, 2012. Workers from the finance ministry are protesting for better wages and to demand for new Finance Minister...more
Ministry of Finance workers argue with riot police during a protest in front of the Finance Ministry in Asuncion, Paraguay, August 20, 2012. Workers from the finance ministry are protesting for better wages and to demand for new Finance Minister Manuel Ferreira to better recognize the workers' union and the rights acquired by employees in previous years. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A latecomer climbs into the prayer hall of a crowded mosque for Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 20, 2012. Nepali Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of...more
A latecomer climbs into the prayer hall of a crowded mosque for Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 20, 2012. Nepali Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A couple enjoys a floating open-air swimming pool called "badboot" in the port of Antwerp August 20, 2012. The venue is located in a 120 metre-long (394 feet) former barge which can accommodate 600 people and consists of two swimming pools, two event...more
A couple enjoys a floating open-air swimming pool called "badboot" in the port of Antwerp August 20, 2012. The venue is located in a 120 metre-long (394 feet) former barge which can accommodate 600 people and consists of two swimming pools, two event venues and a restaurant with a lounge terrace. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Babu
Muslim women offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at a school ground in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Babu
Nepalese Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 20, 2012. Nepali Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu August 20, 2012. Nepali Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man sleeps on the pavement on top of fallen flower petals of Lapacho trees, Paraguay's national tree, in Asuncion August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A man sleeps on the pavement on top of fallen flower petals of Lapacho trees, Paraguay's national tree, in Asuncion August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
New Somali parliamentarians pray during an inauguration ceremony for members of Somalia's first parliament in 20 years in Mogadishu August 20, 2012, in this photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. Out of a...more
New Somali parliamentarians pray during an inauguration ceremony for members of Somalia's first parliament in 20 years in Mogadishu August 20, 2012, in this photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. Out of a total of 275 parliamentarians, 211 were sworn-in today at an open-air ceremony at Aden Abdulle International Airport in the Somali capital of Mogadishu. The Ministers of Parliament were selected by traditional elders and are scheduled to sit in the first session of parliament on August 21, where the process of selecting a speaker of parliament and a new president will begin after the current mandate of the UN-backed Transitional Federal Government (TFG) expired on Monday. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A waiter carries desserts past balloons for attendees hosted by first lady Michelle Obama at the first ever kids "State Dinner" in the East Room at the White House in Washington, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A waiter carries desserts past balloons for attendees hosted by first lady Michelle Obama at the first ever kids "State Dinner" in the East Room at the White House in Washington, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria, who have left their bases in the province of Homs in Central Syria, push a trolley with their luggage in a hotel in Damascus August 20, 2012. United Nations military observers left Damascus on...more
Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria, who have left their bases in the province of Homs in Central Syria, push a trolley with their luggage in a hotel in Damascus August 20, 2012. United Nations military observers left Damascus on Monday after a four-month mission in which they became helpless spectators of Syria's spiralling conflict, instead of monitoring a ceasefire between President Bashar al-Assad's forces and rebels. The mandate of the monitoring mission, known as UNSMIS, expired on Sunday night after diplomats at the United Nations said conditions for continuing operations had not been met. The last monitors are expected to be out of the country by Friday. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People take a dip in a black mud pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
People take a dip in a black mud pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Lifeguards (R) watch visitors crowding an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Lifeguards (R) watch visitors crowding an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl sits on a floor painting which creates a three dimension optical illusion at a shopping mall in Hong Kong August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A girl sits on a floor painting which creates a three dimension optical illusion at a shopping mall in Hong Kong August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.