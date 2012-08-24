Editor's choice
A child stands in pouring rain in the slum of Susan's Bay in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, August 22, 2012. Sierra Leone's government has described the current cholera outbreak in the West African state as a "national emergency." At the height of...more
A child stands in pouring rain in the slum of Susan's Bay in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, August 22, 2012. Sierra Leone's government has described the current cholera outbreak in the West African state as a "national emergency." At the height of the wet season, over-populated areas with poor water and sanitation are exacerbating the spread of the disease. Some 170 deaths are reported since the start of the year. REUTERS/Simon Akam
Student protesters are hit by a jet of water as they clash with riot policemen during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 23, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting...more
Student protesters are hit by a jet of water as they clash with riot policemen during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 23, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk between graves before the funeral of Rabbi Abraham Haim Roth, spiritual leader of the Shomrei Emunim (Keepers of the Faith) Hasidic dynasty, at Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem August 23, 2012. According to local...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk between graves before the funeral of Rabbi Abraham Haim Roth, spiritual leader of the Shomrei Emunim (Keepers of the Faith) Hasidic dynasty, at Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem August 23, 2012. According to local media reports, the spiritual leader died last night at the age of 88. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman (R) looks at a bag of saline solution of her dog as another holds her dog in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's municipal government, which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of...more
A woman (R) looks at a bag of saline solution of her dog as another holds her dog in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's municipal government, which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. The city of Sao Paulo, home to three million domestic pets according to government statistics, opened Brazil's first public veterinary hospital in providing free care to cats and dogs belonging to poor families who are unable to pay for treatment. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The shadow of a woman is cast on the wall of a monastery as she looks on toward the Swayambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal August 23, 2012. The Swayambhunath Stupa is a collection of shrines and temples. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. South Africans...more
Mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. South Africans held a memorial service on Thursday at a platinum mine where police shot dead 34 strikers, bloodshed that revived memories of apartheid-era violence and laid bare workers' anger over enduring inequalities since the end of white rule.Some 500 people crammed into a marquee pitched at the platinum mine, near what has been dubbed the "Hill of Horror" where police shot dead 34 striking miners in the deadliest security incident since apartheid ended in 1994. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An inmate controls a ball during a soccer practice in Mexico City's Reclusorio Oriente prison August 22, 2012. The local government and sports authorities launched a program to encourage inmates to engage in activities like soccer, basketball,...more
An inmate controls a ball during a soccer practice in Mexico City's Reclusorio Oriente prison August 22, 2012. The local government and sports authorities launched a program to encourage inmates to engage in activities like soccer, basketball, volleyball and boxing in a bid to help them prepare for life after they leave prison. Some 150 inmates are taking part in the program, according to a government statement. REUTERS/Henry Romero
An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail lies on her bed in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is seeking re-election for a sixth term during November's general...more
An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail lies on her bed in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is seeking re-election for a sixth term during November's general election. Over 400,000 inmates have served time at Tent City. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An employee sleeps on a couch outside a bar at Houhai area in central Beijing, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A young girl looks at school stationery in a supermarket in Nice August 23, 2012. The new school year will start on September 4 in France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The Fernsehturm television tower is seen between pins that mark landmarks on a giant map of the city of Berlin drawn on the concrete square in front of the Berlin Cathedral, August 23, 2012. The 50 by 50 metre (164 by 164 feet) map, at a scale of...more
The Fernsehturm television tower is seen between pins that mark landmarks on a giant map of the city of Berlin drawn on the concrete square in front of the Berlin Cathedral, August 23, 2012. The 50 by 50 metre (164 by 164 feet) map, at a scale of 1:775, will be opened to public on August 25 as part of celebrations marking Berlin's 775th anniversary. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Gabriel Muniz, 11, plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, 274 kilometres (170 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro August 23, 2012. Despite being born with malformation of his feet, fourth grader Gabriel puts in hours into soccer...more
Gabriel Muniz, 11, plays soccer with schoolmates in Campos dos Goytacazes, 274 kilometres (170 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro August 23, 2012. Despite being born with malformation of his feet, fourth grader Gabriel puts in hours into soccer everyday in his neighbourhood. He aspires to be a professional soccer player just like his idol Argentina's Lionel Messi of Barcelona FC. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man sits on an electric motorcycle as he carries roses for sale to customers during Qixi festival at Houhai area, in central Beijing, August 23, 2012. The Qixi festival, also known as the Double Seven Festival, is the Chinese version of Valentine's...more
A man sits on an electric motorcycle as he carries roses for sale to customers during Qixi festival at Houhai area, in central Beijing, August 23, 2012. The Qixi festival, also known as the Double Seven Festival, is the Chinese version of Valentine's Day. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man begs for money on a sidewalk as a pedestrian walks past in downtown Shanghai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Free Syrian Army fighter shaves his beard inside a building squatted by the fighters in the center of Aleppo city, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Inuit woman takes a photo with a tablet during a community feast in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Riot policemen try to arrest a student protester during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Relatives and family members of miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine are comforted ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. Labour unrest in South Africa's...more
Relatives and family members of miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine are comforted ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. Labour unrest in South Africa's platinum belt spread on Wednesday, raising concerns that anger over low wages and poor living conditions could generate fresh violence after 34 striking miners were shot dead by police last week. The strike that started last week at Lonmin's Marikana mine has driven up platinum prices and stoked worries about investing in Africa's biggest economy, where chronic unemployment and income disparities threaten social stability. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Hamdi Harbaoui of Lokeren fights for the ball with Frantisek Sevinsky (R) of Viktoria Plzen during their Europa League play-off first leg match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Giant panda Yang Yang (L) and her cub Fu Hu (meaning lucky tiger) cuddle in their enclosure on Fu Hu's second birthday at the zoo in Vienna, August 23, 2012. The cub of pandas Yang Yang and Long Hui was born in the zoo on August 23, 2010. Fu Hu's...more
Giant panda Yang Yang (L) and her cub Fu Hu (meaning lucky tiger) cuddle in their enclosure on Fu Hu's second birthday at the zoo in Vienna, August 23, 2012. The cub of pandas Yang Yang and Long Hui was born in the zoo on August 23, 2010. Fu Hu's parents were transferred from China to Schoenbrunn Zoo in 2003, and are on loan to Austria by China for a period of 10 years. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Women wait with their dogs for medical examinations in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's municipal government, which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo...more
Women wait with their dogs for medical examinations in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's municipal government, which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Female farmers participate in a protest rally opposing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between South Korea and China in central Seoul August 23, 2012. They also demanded the withdrawal of the FTA between South Korea and the U.S. according to local...more
Female farmers participate in a protest rally opposing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between South Korea and China in central Seoul August 23, 2012. They also demanded the withdrawal of the FTA between South Korea and the U.S. according to local media. Fans read,"Government purchase agricultural products!" REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People walk across an intersection during heavy rain as Typhoon Tembin approaches Taiwan in Taipei August 23, 2012. Taiwan issued a warning for torrential rain and strong winds and put its military on standby as typhoon Tembin headed for the island's...more
People walk across an intersection during heavy rain as Typhoon Tembin approaches Taiwan in Taipei August 23, 2012. Taiwan issued a warning for torrential rain and strong winds and put its military on standby as typhoon Tembin headed for the island's east coast with winds of around 145 km/hour after soaking parts of the Philippines. REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung
The body of what local media said was a hitman is lit up by paramedics after a gunbattle in the municipality of Hostotipaquillo, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, August 23, 2012. At least nine people were killed, three of them policemen, when...more
The body of what local media said was a hitman is lit up by paramedics after a gunbattle in the municipality of Hostotipaquillo, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, August 23, 2012. At least nine people were killed, three of them policemen, when unknown assailants clashed with police forces late Wednesday on the road that connects Guadalajara and Nogales, local media reported. REUTERS/Macario Moreno
