Editor's Choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (R) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (R) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he leaves the courtroom after the Oslo Court delivered the verdict of his trial in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he leaves the courtroom after the Oslo Court delivered the verdict of his trial in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents of a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake voluntarily remain in their camp homes as tropical Storm Isaac bears down on Port au Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout
Residents of a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake voluntarily remain in their camp homes as tropical Storm Isaac bears down on Port au Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout
Sunni Muslim gunmen climb a ladder to take cover during sectarian clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Sunni Muslim gunmen climb a ladder to take cover during sectarian clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Opposition activists and supporters hold a giant Ukrainian national flag during a procession to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine in central Kiev, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Opposition activists and supporters hold a giant Ukrainian national flag during a procession to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine in central Kiev, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Volunteers, staff, Tiger Woods of the U.S., Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland and Zach Johnson of the U.S. look for Johnsons ball which was lost in the rough on the 8th hole during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black...more
Volunteers, staff, Tiger Woods of the U.S., Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland and Zach Johnson of the U.S. look for Johnsons ball which was lost in the rough on the 8th hole during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Brides chat as they await authorization to enter the CERESO 3 prison in Ciudad Juarez August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Brides chat as they await authorization to enter the CERESO 3 prison in Ciudad Juarez August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mexican marines stand next to a bullet-riddled armoured U.S. embassy SUV on a road near the town of Tres Marias, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez
Mexican marines stand next to a bullet-riddled armoured U.S. embassy SUV on a road near the town of Tres Marias, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (C) are introduced by vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in...more
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (C) are introduced by vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Exhibits made of prosthetic limbs are displayed for the show 'Spare Parts' at The Rag Factory in London August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Exhibits made of prosthetic limbs are displayed for the show 'Spare Parts' at The Rag Factory in London August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Immigrants living in Greece take part in a rally in front of the parliament as they protest against racism attacks in Athens August 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Immigrants living in Greece take part in a rally in front of the parliament as they protest against racism attacks in Athens August 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy #2 (R) and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado #13 (L) dive for a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 24,...more
Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy #2 (R) and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado #13 (L) dive for a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith
Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in...more
Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in Manaus, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Sears (L) celebrates his interception against the BC Lions with Brandon Stewart (C) and Jonathan Hefney during the first half of their CFL game in Winnipeg, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Sears (L) celebrates his interception against the BC Lions with Brandon Stewart (C) and Jonathan Hefney during the first half of their CFL game in Winnipeg, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
The body of Malta's former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff lies in state at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The body of Malta's former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff lies in state at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The body of a driver is seen next to overturned trucks and a collapsed bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
The body of a driver is seen next to overturned trucks and a collapsed bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Free Syrian Army fighter run away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Free Syrian Army fighter run away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) sit with Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik as the Oslo Court delivers the verdict of his trial in the Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool more
Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) sit with Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik as the Oslo Court delivers the verdict of his trial in the Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.