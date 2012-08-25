Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Aug 25, 2012 | 8:00am EDT

Editor's Choice

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 25, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
1 / 24
<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (R) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (R) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (R) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 24
<p>The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, August 25, 2012

The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 24
<p>Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he leaves the courtroom after the Oslo Court delivered the verdict of his trial in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix </p>

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he leaves the courtroom after the Oslo Court delivered the verdict of his trial in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he leaves the courtroom after the Oslo Court delivered the verdict of his trial in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

Close
4 / 24
<p>Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 24
<p>Residents of a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake voluntarily remain in their camp homes as tropical Storm Isaac bears down on Port au Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout </p>

Residents of a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake voluntarily remain in their camp homes as tropical Storm Isaac bears down on Port au Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Residents of a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake voluntarily remain in their camp homes as tropical Storm Isaac bears down on Port au Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout

Close
6 / 24
<p>Sunni Muslim gunmen climb a ladder to take cover during sectarian clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim </p>

Sunni Muslim gunmen climb a ladder to take cover during sectarian clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Sunni Muslim gunmen climb a ladder to take cover during sectarian clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
7 / 24
<p>Opposition activists and supporters hold a giant Ukrainian national flag during a procession to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine in central Kiev, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

Opposition activists and supporters hold a giant Ukrainian national flag during a procession to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine in central Kiev, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Opposition activists and supporters hold a giant Ukrainian national flag during a procession to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine in central Kiev, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Close
8 / 24
<p>Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
9 / 24
<p>Volunteers, staff, Tiger Woods of the U.S., Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland and Zach Johnson of the U.S. look for Johnsons ball which was lost in the rough on the 8th hole during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Volunteers, staff, Tiger Woods of the U.S., Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland and Zach Johnson of the U.S. look for Johnsons ball which was lost in the rough on the 8th hole during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black...more

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Volunteers, staff, Tiger Woods of the U.S., Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland and Zach Johnson of the U.S. look for Johnsons ball which was lost in the rough on the 8th hole during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
10 / 24
<p>Brides chat as they await authorization to enter the CERESO 3 prison in Ciudad Juarez August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Brides chat as they await authorization to enter the CERESO 3 prison in Ciudad Juarez August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Brides chat as they await authorization to enter the CERESO 3 prison in Ciudad Juarez August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
11 / 24
<p>Mexican marines stand next to a bullet-riddled armoured U.S. embassy SUV on a road near the town of Tres Marias, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez </p>

Mexican marines stand next to a bullet-riddled armoured U.S. embassy SUV on a road near the town of Tres Marias, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Mexican marines stand next to a bullet-riddled armoured U.S. embassy SUV on a road near the town of Tres Marias, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez

Close
12 / 24
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (C) are introduced by vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (C) are introduced by vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in...more

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (C) are introduced by vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 24
<p>Exhibits made of prosthetic limbs are displayed for the show 'Spare Parts' at The Rag Factory in London August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Exhibits made of prosthetic limbs are displayed for the show 'Spare Parts' at The Rag Factory in London August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Exhibits made of prosthetic limbs are displayed for the show 'Spare Parts' at The Rag Factory in London August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
14 / 24
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, August 25, 2012

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
15 / 24
<p>A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, August 25, 2012

A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
16 / 24
<p>Immigrants living in Greece take part in a rally in front of the parliament as they protest against racism attacks in Athens August 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Immigrants living in Greece take part in a rally in front of the parliament as they protest against racism attacks in Athens August 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Immigrants living in Greece take part in a rally in front of the parliament as they protest against racism attacks in Athens August 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
17 / 24
<p>Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy #2 (R) and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado #13 (L) dive for a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith </p>

Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy #2 (R) and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado #13 (L) dive for a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 24,...more

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy #2 (R) and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado #13 (L) dive for a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

Close
18 / 24
<p>Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in Manaus, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly </p>

Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in...more

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in Manaus, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
19 / 24
<p>Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Sears (L) celebrates his interception against the BC Lions with Brandon Stewart (C) and Jonathan Hefney during the first half of their CFL game in Winnipeg, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade </p>

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Sears (L) celebrates his interception against the BC Lions with Brandon Stewart (C) and Jonathan Hefney during the first half of their CFL game in Winnipeg, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Sears (L) celebrates his interception against the BC Lions with Brandon Stewart (C) and Jonathan Hefney during the first half of their CFL game in Winnipeg, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Close
20 / 24
<p>The body of Malta's former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff lies in state at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

The body of Malta's former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff lies in state at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Saturday, August 25, 2012

The body of Malta's former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff lies in state at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
21 / 24
<p>The body of a driver is seen next to overturned trucks and a collapsed bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

The body of a driver is seen next to overturned trucks and a collapsed bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Saturday, August 25, 2012

The body of a driver is seen next to overturned trucks and a collapsed bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
22 / 24
<p>Free Syrian Army fighter run away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

Free Syrian Army fighter run away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighter run away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
23 / 24
<p>Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) sit with Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik as the Oslo Court delivers the verdict of his trial in the Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool </p>

Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) sit with Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik as the Oslo Court delivers the verdict of his trial in the Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool more

Saturday, August 25, 2012

Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) sit with Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik as the Oslo Court delivers the verdict of his trial in the Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 24 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 23 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 22 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast