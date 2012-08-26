Edition:
<p>A woman wades through flood waters as she works to save her possessions from her flooded home in Port au Prince, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>A burnt car is see in the affected area after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Hector Silva </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army runs for cover during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner (L) challenges Francesco Modesto (C) and Massimo Gobbi (L) of Parma during their Serie A soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>A women walks at a market in Luanda, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>A plane carrying a banner which reads, "America is Better than Birtherism", flies behind U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Powell, Ohio August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford (8) is hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Alex Albright as defensive end Jason Hatcher (L) and defensive tackle Jay Ratliff (R) apply pressure in the first half of their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>A boy with his body painted like a tiger waits backstage before performing during festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam in the southern Indian city of Kochi August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>Groundsmen remove a raincover from the field after a rain delay during the third day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army holds an unexploded shell as he eats during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III dives for a first down on a run against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of their NFL preseason football game in Landover, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>A boy dives into the water from a recreational platform at Magaluf beach, a popular tourist destination on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>Three-month-old girl Shoni, sits under a mosquito net while taking shelter with her family under a bridge in Karachi August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>ART MotoGP rider Randy de Puniet of France reacts after he crashed during the qualifying practice session at the Czech Grand Prix in Brno August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>A supporter of Angola's main opposition UNITA party waves their flag during an election rally in Luanda August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>Germany's Robert Stieglitz react after the WBO Super Middleweight World Championship fight against his compatriot Arthur Abraham in Berlin August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>A man places flowers over crosses with names of victims of an arson attack at a casino, as he attends an event marking the anniversary of those who died, in Monterrey August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>People ride a taxi as strong winds blow palm trees in Havana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>Released hostage Hussein Omar, one of 11 Lebanese Shi'ite pilgrims abducted in Syria, hugs his mother upon his arrival at Beirut international airport August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>Stilt walkers take part in the 2012 Colombo Music Festival, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>Indianapolis Colts cornerback Korey Lindsey (R) loses his helmet while trying to cover Washington Redskins receiver Josh Morgan on his touchdown catch during the second half of their NFL preseason football game in Landover, Maryland, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>Apollo XI Astronauts Neil Armstrong (L), Michael Collins (C), and Buzz Aldrin laugh with President Richard Nixon aboard the USS Hornet, in this July 24, 1969 handout photo courtesy of the Richard Nixon Foundation. REUTERS/Richard Nixon Foundation/Handout </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>A woman works to recover her personal possession from her flattened home in a camp for displaced people in Port-Au-Prince, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout</p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

<p>Fire is seen after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo, in the Peninsula of Paraguana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Velasco </p>

Sunday, August 26, 2012

