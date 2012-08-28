Tarsey Phelex, 33, a homeless man from Nigeria, lies on the floor after being shot in the leg by a Spanish police officer in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, August 27, 2012. Phelex was shot after an attempt to attack a policeman in Plaza Espana square according to local media. Phelex says he has worked in the construction sector in Spain since 1999 and for seven years, has sent money back to his family in Africa every month but since Spain entered an economic crisis, he has had no income and now depends on his family in Nigeria for financial assistance. Phelex was later taken to hospital in police custody. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo