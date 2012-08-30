Editor's choice
Policemen gesture to a driver stranded in a car on a flooded road as waves are whipped up by typhoon Bolaven in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, August 28, 2012. Gales and downpours brought by typhoon Bolaven swept through parts of northeast China from Tuesday evening to Wednesday, flooding cities and delaying flights, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Kyle Taylor and his father Robert Taylor (R) seek shelter behind a bench along Beach Blvd. as Hurricane Isaac passes through Gulfport, Mississippi, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A local man walks on the road in the village of Lapankuri, some 175 km east of Tbilisi, August 29, 2012. Georgian Interior Ministry forces shot dead 11 gunmen, and three of its own troops were killed in an operation to free hostages near the border with Russia, the ministry said on Wednesday. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Tate Gallery frame conservation technician Adrian Moore inspects "The Lady of Shalott" at the Museum and Art Gallery in Birmingham, central England August 29, 2012. "The Lady of Shalott" painted by John William Waterhouse in 1888 will be part of the Love and Death exhibition which opens to the public on September 8. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Casey Dellacqua of Australia serves to Li Na of China during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ron Brock cuts Jeanne Kee's hair in front of his truck, covered in anti-abortion posters, outside of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida on August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews
A Syrian family rests in the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz August 29, 2012. The refugee flow to Turkey has grown as fighting has worsened around Syria's biggest city, Aleppo, split between rebels and Assad's forces in a street-by-street battle that has ground on for weeks. At the Azaz-Kilis crossing, the main route into Turkey from Aleppo, Syrians described dire conditions for refugees still trapped on the other side of the border. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
University students attend military training in front of a library at Shanghai University in Shanghai August 28, 2012. Most Chinese university students are required to go through military training to heighten their patriotism and self-discipline when they enter universities in China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman is held back by another woman as she reacts to the killing of several people at a crime scene in Monterrey August 29, 2012. Gunmen shot dead three men and a woman and left graffiti on a wall at the crime scene reading "Commander X20, at your orders, (signed) CDG (Gulf Cartel)", according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A veterinarian hoses a car with disinfectant to prevent the spread of anthrax near the village of Druzhba in Russia's Altai region August 29, 2012. One person died and 10 more were hospitalised following an outbreak of the disease in the village on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti speak as they meet on the terrace of the Chancellery in Berlin, August 29, 2012. European leaders must improve co-ordination with Brussels and the European Central Bank over the next months as critical events loom, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Berlin on Wednesday. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Pool
Monica Cabbler poses for a friend with a camera in front of the American flag after President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at the Charlottesville nTelos Wireless Pavillion in Virginia, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Yawalapiti children play around a photographer during this year's Quarup, a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 17, 2012. This year the Yawalapiti tribe honoured two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator flips through the air while taking part in a protest march during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Kate Hudson and British musician Matt Bellamy arrive for the red carpet for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Republican vice presidential nominee Rep. Paul Ryan (C) waves with his sons Sam (L) and Charlie, his daughter Liza, his wife Janna and his mother Betty Douglas as they celebrate after he accepted the nomination during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The sun sets during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A Sardinian miner is pictured during a protest by miners blocking the entrance of Carbosulcis mine in Carbonia, west of Cagliari, August 29, 2012. A Sardinian miner slashed his wrist in front of television cameras on Wednesday as some 100 fellow workers stayed barricaded underground in a campaign to keep Italy's only coal pit open. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Policemen scuffle with protesters from the federation of the Japanese colonial period during a rally denouncing Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda near the Japanese embassy in Seoul August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Fireworks explode over the cauldron in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Yawalapiti men play bamboo flutes during the celebration of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Syrian refugee girl looks out of her parents' tent at the Al Za'atri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria August 29, 2012. The pace of Syrian refugees reaching Za'atri camp in northern Jordan has doubled, with 10,200 arriving in the past week, heralding what could be a bigger mass movement, said Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Visitors walk through the "infinity room" before a public memorial service for U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio August 29, 2012. Armstrong, who took a giant leap for mankind when he became the first person to walk on the moon, has died at the age of 82, his family said on Saturday. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
A man walks in front of tyres set on fire by rioting youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. Kenya's prime minister said on Wednesday the country's enemies were behind the killing of a Muslim cleric that triggered riots he described as being conducted by an "underground organisation" to create divisions between Christians and Muslims. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
