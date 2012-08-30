Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 30, 2012 | 7:50am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>Policemen gesture to a driver stranded in a car on a flooded road as waves are whipped up by typhoon Bolaven in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, August 28, 2012. Gales and downpours brought by typhoon Bolaven swept through parts of northeast China from Tuesday evening to Wednesday, flooding cities and delaying flights, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Policemen gesture to a driver stranded in a car on a flooded road as waves are whipped up by typhoon Bolaven in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, August 28, 2012. Gales and downpours brought by typhoon Bolaven swept through parts of northeast China...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Policemen gesture to a driver stranded in a car on a flooded road as waves are whipped up by typhoon Bolaven in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, August 28, 2012. Gales and downpours brought by typhoon Bolaven swept through parts of northeast China from Tuesday evening to Wednesday, flooding cities and delaying flights, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 24
<p>Kyle Taylor and his father Robert Taylor (R) seek shelter behind a bench along Beach Blvd. as Hurricane Isaac passes through Gulfport, Mississippi, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

Kyle Taylor and his father Robert Taylor (R) seek shelter behind a bench along Beach Blvd. as Hurricane Isaac passes through Gulfport, Mississippi, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Kyle Taylor and his father Robert Taylor (R) seek shelter behind a bench along Beach Blvd. as Hurricane Isaac passes through Gulfport, Mississippi, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Close
2 / 24
<p>A local man walks on the road in the village of Lapankuri, some 175 km east of Tbilisi, August 29, 2012. Georgian Interior Ministry forces shot dead 11 gunmen, and three of its own troops were killed in an operation to free hostages near the border with Russia, the ministry said on Wednesday. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

A local man walks on the road in the village of Lapankuri, some 175 km east of Tbilisi, August 29, 2012. Georgian Interior Ministry forces shot dead 11 gunmen, and three of its own troops were killed in an operation to free hostages near the border...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A local man walks on the road in the village of Lapankuri, some 175 km east of Tbilisi, August 29, 2012. Georgian Interior Ministry forces shot dead 11 gunmen, and three of its own troops were killed in an operation to free hostages near the border with Russia, the ministry said on Wednesday. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
3 / 24
<p>Tate Gallery frame conservation technician Adrian Moore inspects "The Lady of Shalott" at the Museum and Art Gallery in Birmingham, central England August 29, 2012. "The Lady of Shalott" painted by John William Waterhouse in 1888 will be part of the Love and Death exhibition which opens to the public on September 8. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Tate Gallery frame conservation technician Adrian Moore inspects "The Lady of Shalott" at the Museum and Art Gallery in Birmingham, central England August 29, 2012. "The Lady of Shalott" painted by John William Waterhouse in 1888 will be part of the...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Tate Gallery frame conservation technician Adrian Moore inspects "The Lady of Shalott" at the Museum and Art Gallery in Birmingham, central England August 29, 2012. "The Lady of Shalott" painted by John William Waterhouse in 1888 will be part of the Love and Death exhibition which opens to the public on September 8. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
4 / 24
<p>Casey Dellacqua of Australia serves to Li Na of China during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Casey Dellacqua of Australia serves to Li Na of China during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Casey Dellacqua of Australia serves to Li Na of China during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 24
<p>Ron Brock cuts Jeanne Kee's hair in front of his truck, covered in anti-abortion posters, outside of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida on August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews</p>

Ron Brock cuts Jeanne Kee's hair in front of his truck, covered in anti-abortion posters, outside of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida on August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Ron Brock cuts Jeanne Kee's hair in front of his truck, covered in anti-abortion posters, outside of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida on August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Andrews

Close
6 / 24
<p>A Syrian family rests in the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz August 29, 2012. The refugee flow to Turkey has grown as fighting has worsened around Syria's biggest city, Aleppo, split between rebels and Assad's forces in a street-by-street battle that has ground on for weeks. At the Azaz-Kilis crossing, the main route into Turkey from Aleppo, Syrians described dire conditions for refugees still trapped on the other side of the border. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A Syrian family rests in the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz August 29, 2012. The refugee flow to Turkey has grown as fighting has worsened around Syria's biggest city, Aleppo, split between rebels and Assad's forces in a street-by-street battle...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Syrian family rests in the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz August 29, 2012. The refugee flow to Turkey has grown as fighting has worsened around Syria's biggest city, Aleppo, split between rebels and Assad's forces in a street-by-street battle that has ground on for weeks. At the Azaz-Kilis crossing, the main route into Turkey from Aleppo, Syrians described dire conditions for refugees still trapped on the other side of the border. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
7 / 24
<p>University students attend military training in front of a library at Shanghai University in Shanghai August 28, 2012. Most Chinese university students are required to go through military training to heighten their patriotism and self-discipline when they enter universities in China. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

University students attend military training in front of a library at Shanghai University in Shanghai August 28, 2012. Most Chinese university students are required to go through military training to heighten their patriotism and self-discipline when...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

University students attend military training in front of a library at Shanghai University in Shanghai August 28, 2012. Most Chinese university students are required to go through military training to heighten their patriotism and self-discipline when they enter universities in China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
8 / 24
<p>A woman is held back by another woman as she reacts to the killing of several people at a crime scene in Monterrey August 29, 2012. Gunmen shot dead three men and a woman and left graffiti on a wall at the crime scene reading "Commander X20, at your orders, (signed) CDG (Gulf Cartel)", according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A woman is held back by another woman as she reacts to the killing of several people at a crime scene in Monterrey August 29, 2012. Gunmen shot dead three men and a woman and left graffiti on a wall at the crime scene reading "Commander X20, at your...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A woman is held back by another woman as she reacts to the killing of several people at a crime scene in Monterrey August 29, 2012. Gunmen shot dead three men and a woman and left graffiti on a wall at the crime scene reading "Commander X20, at your orders, (signed) CDG (Gulf Cartel)", according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
9 / 24
<p>A veterinarian hoses a car with disinfectant to prevent the spread of anthrax near the village of Druzhba in Russia's Altai region August 29, 2012. One person died and 10 more were hospitalised following an outbreak of the disease in the village on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin</p>

A veterinarian hoses a car with disinfectant to prevent the spread of anthrax near the village of Druzhba in Russia's Altai region August 29, 2012. One person died and 10 more were hospitalised following an outbreak of the disease in the village on...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A veterinarian hoses a car with disinfectant to prevent the spread of anthrax near the village of Druzhba in Russia's Altai region August 29, 2012. One person died and 10 more were hospitalised following an outbreak of the disease in the village on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Close
10 / 24
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti speak as they meet on the terrace of the Chancellery in Berlin, August 29, 2012. European leaders must improve co-ordination with Brussels and the European Central Bank over the next months as critical events loom, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Berlin on Wednesday. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Pool</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti speak as they meet on the terrace of the Chancellery in Berlin, August 29, 2012. European leaders must improve co-ordination with Brussels and the European Central Bank over...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti speak as they meet on the terrace of the Chancellery in Berlin, August 29, 2012. European leaders must improve co-ordination with Brussels and the European Central Bank over the next months as critical events loom, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Berlin on Wednesday. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Pool

Close
11 / 24
<p>Monica Cabbler poses for a friend with a camera in front of the American flag after President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at the Charlottesville nTelos Wireless Pavillion in Virginia, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Monica Cabbler poses for a friend with a camera in front of the American flag after President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at the Charlottesville nTelos Wireless Pavillion in Virginia, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Monica Cabbler poses for a friend with a camera in front of the American flag after President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at the Charlottesville nTelos Wireless Pavillion in Virginia, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 24
<p>Yawalapiti children play around a photographer during this year's Quarup, a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 17, 2012. This year the Yawalapiti tribe honoured two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Yawalapiti children play around a photographer during this year's Quarup, a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 17, 2012. This year the Yawalapiti...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Yawalapiti children play around a photographer during this year's Quarup, a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 17, 2012. This year the Yawalapiti tribe honoured two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
13 / 24
<p>A demonstrator flips through the air while taking part in a protest march during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A demonstrator flips through the air while taking part in a protest march during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A demonstrator flips through the air while taking part in a protest march during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
14 / 24
<p>Actress Kate Hudson and British musician Matt Bellamy arrive for the red carpet for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Actress Kate Hudson and British musician Matt Bellamy arrive for the red carpet for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Actress Kate Hudson and British musician Matt Bellamy arrive for the red carpet for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
15 / 24
<p>Republican vice presidential nominee Rep. Paul Ryan (C) waves with his sons Sam (L) and Charlie, his daughter Liza, his wife Janna and his mother Betty Douglas as they celebrate after he accepted the nomination during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Republican vice presidential nominee Rep. Paul Ryan (C) waves with his sons Sam (L) and Charlie, his daughter Liza, his wife Janna and his mother Betty Douglas as they celebrate after he accepted the nomination during the third session of the...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Republican vice presidential nominee Rep. Paul Ryan (C) waves with his sons Sam (L) and Charlie, his daughter Liza, his wife Janna and his mother Betty Douglas as they celebrate after he accepted the nomination during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 24
<p>The sun sets during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

The sun sets during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

The sun sets during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
17 / 24
<p>A Sardinian miner is pictured during a protest by miners blocking the entrance of Carbosulcis mine in Carbonia, west of Cagliari, August 29, 2012. A Sardinian miner slashed his wrist in front of television cameras on Wednesday as some 100 fellow workers stayed barricaded underground in a campaign to keep Italy's only coal pit open. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A Sardinian miner is pictured during a protest by miners blocking the entrance of Carbosulcis mine in Carbonia, west of Cagliari, August 29, 2012. A Sardinian miner slashed his wrist in front of television cameras on Wednesday as some 100 fellow...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Sardinian miner is pictured during a protest by miners blocking the entrance of Carbosulcis mine in Carbonia, west of Cagliari, August 29, 2012. A Sardinian miner slashed his wrist in front of television cameras on Wednesday as some 100 fellow workers stayed barricaded underground in a campaign to keep Italy's only coal pit open. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
18 / 24
<p>Policemen scuffle with protesters from the federation of the Japanese colonial period during a rally denouncing Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda near the Japanese embassy in Seoul August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Policemen scuffle with protesters from the federation of the Japanese colonial period during a rally denouncing Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda near the Japanese embassy in Seoul August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Policemen scuffle with protesters from the federation of the Japanese colonial period during a rally denouncing Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda near the Japanese embassy in Seoul August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
19 / 24
<p>Fireworks explode over the cauldron in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Fireworks explode over the cauldron in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Fireworks explode over the cauldron in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
20 / 24
<p>Yawalapiti men play bamboo flutes during the celebration of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Yawalapiti men play bamboo flutes during the celebration of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 14, 2012. ...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Yawalapiti men play bamboo flutes during the celebration of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
21 / 24
<p>A Syrian refugee girl looks out of her parents' tent at the Al Za'atri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria August 29, 2012. The pace of Syrian refugees reaching Za'atri camp in northern Jordan has doubled, with 10,200 arriving in the past week, heralding what could be a bigger mass movement, said Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). REUTERS/Ali Jarekji</p>

A Syrian refugee girl looks out of her parents' tent at the Al Za'atri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria August 29, 2012. The pace of Syrian refugees reaching Za'atri camp in northern Jordan has doubled, with...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A Syrian refugee girl looks out of her parents' tent at the Al Za'atri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria August 29, 2012. The pace of Syrian refugees reaching Za'atri camp in northern Jordan has doubled, with 10,200 arriving in the past week, heralding what could be a bigger mass movement, said Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
22 / 24
<p>Visitors walk through the "infinity room" before a public memorial service for U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio August 29, 2012. Armstrong, who took a giant leap for mankind when he became the first person to walk on the moon, has died at the age of 82, his family said on Saturday. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Visitors walk through the "infinity room" before a public memorial service for U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio August 29, 2012. Armstrong, who took a giant leap for mankind when he became the...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Visitors walk through the "infinity room" before a public memorial service for U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio August 29, 2012. Armstrong, who took a giant leap for mankind when he became the first person to walk on the moon, has died at the age of 82, his family said on Saturday. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
23 / 24
<p>A man walks in front of tyres set on fire by rioting youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. Kenya's prime minister said on Wednesday the country's enemies were behind the killing of a Muslim cleric that triggered riots he described as being conducted by an "underground organisation" to create divisions between Christians and Muslims. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man walks in front of tyres set on fire by rioting youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. Kenya's prime minister said on Wednesday the country's enemies were behind the killing of a Muslim cleric...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A man walks in front of tyres set on fire by rioting youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. Kenya's prime minister said on Wednesday the country's enemies were behind the killing of a Muslim cleric that triggered riots he described as being conducted by an "underground organisation" to create divisions between Christians and Muslims. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 29 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 28 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 27 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 26 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast