Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Sep 2, 2012 | 2:15am EDT

Editor's Choice

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to thousands of supporters at a campaign event at the Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to thousands of supporters at a campaign event at the Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Sunday, September 02, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to thousands of supporters at a campaign event at the Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
1 / 24
<p>Felix Sturm (R) of Germany punches Daniel Geale of Australia during their WBA and IBF middleweight World Championship boxing fight in Oberhausen September 1, 2012. Geale won the fight by points. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Felix Sturm (R) of Germany punches Daniel Geale of Australia during their WBA and IBF middleweight World Championship boxing fight in Oberhausen September 1, 2012. Geale won the fight by points. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Felix Sturm (R) of Germany punches Daniel Geale of Australia during their WBA and IBF middleweight World Championship boxing fight in Oberhausen September 1, 2012. Geale won the fight by points. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
2 / 24
<p>Policemen arrest a man during a protest against Michelle Martin, the ex-wife and accomplice of child murderer Marc Dutroux, whose crimes horrified Belgium in the 1990s, near the Clarisses Convent in Malonne, September 1, 2012. Martin arrived at the convent late in the evening on August 28, 2012. Martin was freed after having served 16 years of her 30 year jail term, a Belgian court ruled on August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule</p>

Policemen arrest a man during a protest against Michelle Martin, the ex-wife and accomplice of child murderer Marc Dutroux, whose crimes horrified Belgium in the 1990s, near the Clarisses Convent in Malonne, September 1, 2012. Martin arrived at the...more

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Policemen arrest a man during a protest against Michelle Martin, the ex-wife and accomplice of child murderer Marc Dutroux, whose crimes horrified Belgium in the 1990s, near the Clarisses Convent in Malonne, September 1, 2012. Martin arrived at the convent late in the evening on August 28, 2012. Martin was freed after having served 16 years of her 30 year jail term, a Belgian court ruled on August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Close
3 / 24
<p>A boy swims in the Triveni River at Panauti in Kavre, on the outskirts of Nepal's capital Kathmandu September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A boy swims in the Triveni River at Panauti in Kavre, on the outskirts of Nepal's capital Kathmandu September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Sunday, September 02, 2012

A boy swims in the Triveni River at Panauti in Kavre, on the outskirts of Nepal's capital Kathmandu September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 24
<p>Evan O'Hanlon of Australia (L) celebrates winning the men's 100m T38 classification final in a world record time at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Evan O'Hanlon of Australia (L) celebrates winning the men's 100m T38 classification final in a world record time at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Evan O'Hanlon of Australia (L) celebrates winning the men's 100m T38 classification final in a world record time at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
5 / 24
<p>St.Tammany officials inspect lock two of the Pearl River Navigational Cana after Hurricane Isaac in Bush, Louisiana, September 1, 2012. St. Tammany officials opened a valve on lock two to relieve pressure on the Pearl River Navigational Canal. REUTERS/Roy Snyder/St. Tammany Parish/Handout</p>

St.Tammany officials inspect lock two of the Pearl River Navigational Cana after Hurricane Isaac in Bush, Louisiana, September 1, 2012. St. Tammany officials opened a valve on lock two to relieve pressure on the Pearl River Navigational Canal....more

Sunday, September 02, 2012

St.Tammany officials inspect lock two of the Pearl River Navigational Cana after Hurricane Isaac in Bush, Louisiana, September 1, 2012. St. Tammany officials opened a valve on lock two to relieve pressure on the Pearl River Navigational Canal. REUTERS/Roy Snyder/St. Tammany Parish/Handout

Close
6 / 24
<p>A Syrian Air Force fighter jet launches missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A Syrian Air Force fighter jet launches missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Sunday, September 02, 2012

A Syrian Air Force fighter jet launches missiles at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
7 / 24
<p>Fireworks explode above St. Basil's cathedral during the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" in Red Square in Moscow, September 1, 2012. Military bands from different countries participate in the annual tattoo starting from 1 to 8 of September. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Fireworks explode above St. Basil's cathedral during the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" in Red Square in Moscow, September 1, 2012. Military bands from different countries participate in the annual tattoo starting from 1 to 8...more

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Fireworks explode above St. Basil's cathedral during the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" in Red Square in Moscow, September 1, 2012. Military bands from different countries participate in the annual tattoo starting from 1 to 8 of September. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
8 / 24
<p>Riot police stand guard beside a police bus as protesters take part in a protest march against Mexican President Felipe Calderon's administration for failing to curb organised crime, outside the National Congress building, in Mexico City September 1, 2012. Hundreds of protesters on Saturday held the rally prior to Calderon's delivery of an annual report on the opening of a new year of legislative session in the National Congress. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Riot police stand guard beside a police bus as protesters take part in a protest march against Mexican President Felipe Calderon's administration for failing to curb organised crime, outside the National Congress building, in Mexico City September 1,...more

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Riot police stand guard beside a police bus as protesters take part in a protest march against Mexican President Felipe Calderon's administration for failing to curb organised crime, outside the National Congress building, in Mexico City September 1, 2012. Hundreds of protesters on Saturday held the rally prior to Calderon's delivery of an annual report on the opening of a new year of legislative session in the National Congress. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
9 / 24
<p>USC Trojans cornerback Brian Baucham (R) breaks up a pass intended for Hawaii Warriors wide receiver Chris Gant during the first half of their NCAA football game in Los Angeles September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

USC Trojans cornerback Brian Baucham (R) breaks up a pass intended for Hawaii Warriors wide receiver Chris Gant during the first half of their NCAA football game in Los Angeles September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, September 02, 2012

USC Trojans cornerback Brian Baucham (R) breaks up a pass intended for Hawaii Warriors wide receiver Chris Gant during the first half of their NCAA football game in Los Angeles September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 24
<p>Dance students practice a move during a training session at a pole dancing club in Wuhan, Hubei province August 31, 2012. Picture taken August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Dance students practice a move during a training session at a pole dancing club in Wuhan, Hubei province August 31, 2012. Picture taken August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Dance students practice a move during a training session at a pole dancing club in Wuhan, Hubei province August 31, 2012. Picture taken August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 24
<p>Britain's Jon-Allan Butterworth competes to win silver in the Men's Individual C5 track cycling Pursuit at the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London September 1, 2012. In the C class competition athletes with an impairment that affects their legs, arms and/or trunk compete using a standard bicycle, the number indicates the level of impairment with 1 being the most impaired and 5 the least. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Britain's Jon-Allan Butterworth competes to win silver in the Men's Individual C5 track cycling Pursuit at the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London September 1, 2012. In the C class competition...more

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Britain's Jon-Allan Butterworth competes to win silver in the Men's Individual C5 track cycling Pursuit at the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London September 1, 2012. In the C class competition athletes with an impairment that affects their legs, arms and/or trunk compete using a standard bicycle, the number indicates the level of impairment with 1 being the most impaired and 5 the least. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
12 / 24
<p>School children line up during a ceremony to mark the beginning of a new academic year at school-liceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

School children line up during a ceremony to mark the beginning of a new academic year at school-liceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Sunday, September 02, 2012

School children line up during a ceremony to mark the beginning of a new academic year at school-liceum number 12 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
13 / 24
<p>Toronto Blue Jays Omar Vizquel gets tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jose Molina (R) to end the game during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Blue Jays Omar Vizquel gets tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jose Molina (R) to end the game during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Toronto Blue Jays Omar Vizquel gets tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jose Molina (R) to end the game during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
14 / 24
<p>A protester shouts slogan while holding a machete as he climbs across a fence towards the riot police standing guard inside during a protest march against Mexican President Felipe Calderon's administration for failing to curb organised crime, outside the National Congress building, in Mexico City September 1, 2012. Hundreds of protesters on Saturday held the rally prior to Calderon's delivery of an annual report on the opening of a new year of legislative session in the National Congress. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A protester shouts slogan while holding a machete as he climbs across a fence towards the riot police standing guard inside during a protest march against Mexican President Felipe Calderon's administration for failing to curb organised crime, outside...more

Sunday, September 02, 2012

A protester shouts slogan while holding a machete as he climbs across a fence towards the riot police standing guard inside during a protest march against Mexican President Felipe Calderon's administration for failing to curb organised crime, outside the National Congress building, in Mexico City September 1, 2012. Hundreds of protesters on Saturday held the rally prior to Calderon's delivery of an annual report on the opening of a new year of legislative session in the National Congress. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
15 / 24
<p>Mountain Spirit (L) and Shooting Star, their Playa names, dance during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Mountain Spirit (L) and Shooting Star, their Playa names, dance during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered...more

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Mountain Spirit (L) and Shooting Star, their Playa names, dance during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
16 / 24
<p>Riot police keep watch during African Champions League (CAF) soccer match against between Egypt's Zamalek and Ghana's Berekum Chelsea at the Military Stadium in Cairo September 1, 2012. The match is the first official game with fans in Egypt since February where 74 spectators were killed in a riot following a match between Al Ahly against al-Masry in Port Said. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Riot police keep watch during African Champions League (CAF) soccer match against between Egypt's Zamalek and Ghana's Berekum Chelsea at the Military Stadium in Cairo September 1, 2012. The match is the first official game with fans in Egypt since...more

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Riot police keep watch during African Champions League (CAF) soccer match against between Egypt's Zamalek and Ghana's Berekum Chelsea at the Military Stadium in Cairo September 1, 2012. The match is the first official game with fans in Egypt since February where 74 spectators were killed in a riot following a match between Al Ahly against al-Masry in Port Said. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 24
<p>Andy Murray of Britain signs autographs after defeating Feliciano Lopez of Spain in their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Andy Murray of Britain signs autographs after defeating Feliciano Lopez of Spain in their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Andy Murray of Britain signs autographs after defeating Feliciano Lopez of Spain in their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
18 / 24
<p>Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic falls to the court after defeating Maria Kirilenko of Russia in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic falls to the court after defeating Maria Kirilenko of Russia in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic falls to the court after defeating Maria Kirilenko of Russia in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
19 / 24
<p>Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi gives a speech to supporters at the National League for Democracy division head office as she visits a flooded area in the Pathein township, capital of the Irrawaddy division September 1, 2012. More than 700 villages and over 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) of rice fields have been flooded over the last few days, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi gives a speech to supporters at the National League for Democracy division head office as she visits a flooded area in the Pathein township, capital of the Irrawaddy division September 1, 2012. More than...more

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi gives a speech to supporters at the National League for Democracy division head office as she visits a flooded area in the Pathein township, capital of the Irrawaddy division September 1, 2012. More than 700 villages and over 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) of rice fields have been flooded over the last few days, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
20 / 24
<p>Three surfer buddies from Wisconsin hang out at their vintage Volkswagon on the afternoon of the Dairyland Surf Classic in Sherboygan, Wisconsin September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sara Stathas</p>

Three surfer buddies from Wisconsin hang out at their vintage Volkswagon on the afternoon of the Dairyland Surf Classic in Sherboygan, Wisconsin September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sara Stathas

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Three surfer buddies from Wisconsin hang out at their vintage Volkswagon on the afternoon of the Dairyland Surf Classic in Sherboygan, Wisconsin September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sara Stathas

Close
21 / 24
<p>Members of Britain's royal family (front L-R) Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles cheer as competitors participate in a sack race at the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 1, 2012. REUTERSRussell Cheyne</p>

Members of Britain's royal family (front L-R) Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles cheer as competitors participate in a sack race at the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 1, 2012. REUTERSRussell Cheyne

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Members of Britain's royal family (front L-R) Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles cheer as competitors participate in a sack race at the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 1, 2012. REUTERSRussell Cheyne

Close
22 / 24
<p>Spectators stand beside the 12 hole during the third round of the European Masters golf tournament in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Spectators stand beside the 12 hole during the third round of the European Masters golf tournament in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Spectators stand beside the 12 hole during the third round of the European Masters golf tournament in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
23 / 24
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets the audience at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets the audience at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, September 02, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets the audience at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Sep 01 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 31 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 30 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 29 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast