A Tibetan exile shouts slogans while taking part in a peace march to mark the 52nd anniversary of Tibetan Democracy Day, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Serbian "Orao J-22" strike aircraft flies during the international air show in Belgrade September 2, 2012. Participants from 16 countries and the Serbian Airforce demonstrated their flying skills on Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of military aviation in the Balkan country. The airshow at the Batajnica airport marks the first flight of a sole Serb biplane aircraft from the southern airfield of Nis during the 1912 Balkan war against Turkish empire. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Spectators take pictures as demonstrators shout slogans during the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protest in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. The Democratic National Convention opens in Charlotte this week. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (L) helps Crown Prince Philippe walk on a cable during the 20th anniversary of the Queen Paola Foundation, at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (L) helps Crown Prince Philippe walk on a cable during the 20th anniversary of the Queen Paola Foundation, at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Israeli police scuffle with Jewish settlers as they remove them from a roof on which they barricaded themselves in the illegal outpost of Migron, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, after eviction orders were handed to the residents September 2, 2012. Jewish settler families were removed from the unauthorised outpost in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, police said, after they fulfilled an Israeli supreme court order to vacate their homes. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A tyre is seen near Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain after he was involved in a crash at the start of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa Francorchamps September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A tyre is seen near Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain after he was involved in a crash at the start of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa Francorchamps September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People prepare to ride horses, who have been evacuated during a forest fire, back to Ojen, in a stable in Marbella, near Malaga, southern Spain late September 1, 2012. Twenty one horses were evacuated by nine people on Friday, as a forest fire approached Ojen, where they walked from Diama Equestrian Club to a stable in Marbella. Firefighters tamed a wildfire on Saturday that had threatened villages north of the upmarket beach resort of Marbella in Spain's southern Costa del Sol, allowing about 4,000 people who had been evacuated to return to their homes and hotels. Picture taken September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Manchester United's Robin van Persie (front) celebrates after scoring a hat-trick against Southampton during their English Premier League soccer match at Saint Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tibetans take part in a ritual at a function to mark the 52nd anniversary of Tibetan Democracy Day at Tibetan Refugee Welfare Office in Kathmandu, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tibetans take part in a ritual at a function to mark the 52nd anniversary of Tibetan Democracy Day at Tibetan Refugee Welfare Office in Kathmandu, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child dressed in purple participates in a procession to commemorate Peru's most revered Catholic religious icon, "Lord of the Miracles", in Lima September 2, 2012. Every year, 2,500 children of the "Children's Brotherhood of The Lord of Miracles", between 9 and 15 years old, participate in the procession to carry a 300 kg (661 pounds) replica of the religious icon along Lima's main square, before the actual festival in October. The icon's name originated in the 17th century after an earthquake destroyed most of the city, leaving only that mural standing. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Germany's Betty Heidler competes in the women's hammer throw at the ISTAF athletics meeting in Berlin, September 2, 2012. Heidler won the competition. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Germany's Betty Heidler competes in the women's hammer throw at the ISTAF athletics meeting in Berlin, September 2, 2012. Heidler won the competition. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman and two children stand in the East River, near the Manhattan Bridge, in New York, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A woman and two children stand in the East River, near the Manhattan Bridge, in New York, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Brazil's Terezinha Guilhermina (L) celebrates winning the Women's 400m T12 classification final with her guide during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium September 2, 2012. This classification is for athletes with a visual impairment. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man walks past an advertisement for the Democratic National Convention at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A man walks past an advertisement for the Democratic National Convention at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rousing call for unity among Russia's diverse...more
Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rousing call for unity among Russia's diverse ethnic and religious groups on Sunday as he led commemorations of a battle 200 years ago that led to the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Germany's Vanessa Low jumps in the Women's Long Jump F42/44 classification final at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 2, 2012. This classification is for athletes with an impairment that affects their arms or legs, including amputees. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man paddles on a board during a the "Ride for the Cause" Stand Up Paddle (SUP) charity event on Lake Leman in Montreux, near Geneva September 2, 2012. The NGO "Waves for Development" collects funds for children education programs in Peru. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (centre R) and Sophie, Countess of Wessex react as Britain's Mixed Cox Four - LTAMix4 team win their London 2012 Paralympic Games finals event at Eton Dorney, southern England September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is reflected on the side of his vehicle as he leaves The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Saskatchewan Roughriders slotback Chris Getzlaf (89) gets tackled by Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Brandon Stewart (L) and defensive back Alex Suber during the second half of their CFL football game in Regina, Saskatchewan September 2, 2012. The Roughriders won the game 52 - 0. REUTERS/David Stobbe
A girl looks on as soldiers of Moldova's self-proclaimed separatist Dnestr region take part in a military parade during Independence Day celebrations in Tiraspol September 2, 2012. Moldova's separatist Dnestr region celebrated 22 years of self-styled independence on Sunday. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Free Syrian Army sniper takes up position in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Aleppo September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Free Syrian Army sniper takes up position in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Aleppo September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Jewish settler youths pour a soft drink on Israeli police trying to remove them from atop a structure in the illegal outpost of Migron, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, after eviction orders were handed to the residents September 2, 2012. Jewish settlers began leaving the unauthorised outpost in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the military said, obeying an Israeli supreme court order to vacate their homes by Tuesday. A few said they would remain and would not go voluntarily. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
