Editor's choice
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 12, 2012. Some youths, aged between 12 and 23 years old, in Gaza are training in parkour which was developed in France. Parkour is a physical...more
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 12, 2012. Some youths, aged between 12 and 23 years old, in Gaza are training in parkour which was developed in France. Parkour is a physical discipline of movement focused on overcoming obstacles. Training is held in cemeteries, and in former Israeli settlements. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," poses for a photographer at a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. According...more
Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," poses for a photographer at a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. According to the Guinness World Records, Watanabe's hair stands at 3 feet 8.6 inches. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman holds a portrait of her son while waiting with others to identify his body, after a fire at a garment factory in Karachi September 12, 2012. Fires swept through two factories in Pakistan, one in the city of Karachi and the other in Lahore,...more
A woman holds a portrait of her son while waiting with others to identify his body, after a fire at a garment factory in Karachi September 12, 2012. Fires swept through two factories in Pakistan, one in the city of Karachi and the other in Lahore, killing at least 300 people. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Mineworkers take part in a march outside the Anglo American mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 12, 2012. Labour unrest sweeping through South Africa's mining sector hit top world platinum producer Anglo American Platinum on...more
Mineworkers take part in a march outside the Anglo American mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 12, 2012. Labour unrest sweeping through South Africa's mining sector hit top world platinum producer Anglo American Platinum on Wednesday, with stick-waving miners blockading roads leading to shafts and calling for a shut-down of operations. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An interior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen yesterday, in Benghazi September 12, 2012. Christopher Stevens, the U.S. ambassador to Libya, and three embassy staff were killed as they rushed away from the...more
An interior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen yesterday, in Benghazi September 12, 2012. Christopher Stevens, the U.S. ambassador to Libya, and three embassy staff were killed as they rushed away from the consulate building, stormed by al Qaeda-linked gunmen blaming America for a film that they said insulted the Prophet Mohammad. Stevens was trying to leave the consulate building for a safer location as part of an evacuation when gunmen launched an intense attack, apparently forcing security personnel to withdraw. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Nepalese children are pictured as they play at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese children are pictured as they play at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Audience members watch a model during the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2013 show at New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Audience members watch a model during the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2013 show at New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch a man practise taichi (R) during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. The royal couple is in the city-state for a...more
Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch a man practise taichi (R) during a tour in Strathmore Green at Queenstown public housing estate in Singapore September 12, 2012. The royal couple is in the city-state for a three-day visit that started on Tuesday as part of a tour to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfouri/Pool
Members of the media photograph the iPhone 5 after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012.. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Members of the media photograph the iPhone 5 after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California September 12, 2012.. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Archaeologist Mathew Morris stands in the trench where he found skeleton remains during an archaeological dig to find the remains of King Richard III in Leicester, central England September 12, 2012. A 500-year-old mystery of where England's King...more
Archaeologist Mathew Morris stands in the trench where he found skeleton remains during an archaeological dig to find the remains of King Richard III in Leicester, central England September 12, 2012. A 500-year-old mystery of where England's King Richard III was buried after his death in battle may finally be about to be solved after archaeologists found bones beneath a city centre parking lot. A team from the University of Leicester are excavating where a Franciscan friary known as Greyfriars may house the monarch's remains after he died at the Battle of Bosworth in 1485 - the last English king to die in battle. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Mona Renee Johnson becomes emotional as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mona Renee Johnson becomes emotional as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An Africa Union military truck drives past the body of a rebel, who was killed by soldiers, at the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu September 12, 2012. The rebel started shooting at civilians and soldiers as he stormed towards the Jazeera Palace...more
An Africa Union military truck drives past the body of a rebel, who was killed by soldiers, at the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu September 12, 2012. The rebel started shooting at civilians and soldiers as he stormed towards the Jazeera Palace hotel following a bomb blast. Somalia's al Shabaab rebels carried out the bomb attack on Wednesday that targeted the hotel where the president and Kenya's visiting foreign minister were holding a news conference, the group said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
The chairs of a food stall stand next to a bullet-riddled wall with impact markers on it at a crime scene in Zapopan September 12, 2012. A man and a woman were shot dead by hitmen while they were eating, while a worker and another client of the food...more
The chairs of a food stall stand next to a bullet-riddled wall with impact markers on it at a crime scene in Zapopan September 12, 2012. A man and a woman were shot dead by hitmen while they were eating, while a worker and another client of the food stall were injured, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout
A farmer washes himself with water from a police water cannon in front of a barricade, which was set up by the police to block the farmers' march in front of the national assembly in central Seoul September 12, 2012. Police used the water cannon to...more
A farmer washes himself with water from a police water cannon in front of a barricade, which was set up by the police to block the farmers' march in front of the national assembly in central Seoul September 12, 2012. Police used the water cannon to put out the fire on rice straw caused by farmers. Police said about 4,000 farmers attended the rally. The local beef cattle farmers demanded the government take measures against the fall of local beef cattle price and the soaring price of feed, which they insisted was caused by the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the U.S. and South Korea. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An olive tree is planted on the podium with other cedar decorations, at the City Center Waterfront in Beirut September 12, 2012. Pope Benedict makes a religiously delicate and potentially dangerous trip to Lebanon this weekend to appeal for peace and...more
An olive tree is planted on the podium with other cedar decorations, at the City Center Waterfront in Beirut September 12, 2012. Pope Benedict makes a religiously delicate and potentially dangerous trip to Lebanon this weekend to appeal for peace and reconciliation in the Middle East as civil war rages next door in Syria. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Judges Britney Spears (L) and Demi Lovato leave their signatures in cement at the season two premiere of the television series "The X Factor" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Judges Britney Spears (L) and Demi Lovato leave their signatures in cement at the season two premiere of the television series "The X Factor" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A single woman pushes a bachelor who rides in a shopping trolley at the 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. The boutique, with a short-term lease which expires at the end of the week, opened its doors on Tuesday,...more
A single woman pushes a bachelor who rides in a shopping trolley at the 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. The boutique, with a short-term lease which expires at the end of the week, opened its doors on Tuesday, promising a high-end shopping experience for women searching for Mr Right. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) sings next to Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez during their meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) sings next to Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez during their meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man walks with his daughter at Luxun Park during the Shanghai International Lantern Festival at Hongkou district in Shanghai, September 12, 2012. According to Chinese tradition, people try to solve puzzles on lanterns, eat Yuanxiao (glutinous rice...more
A man walks with his daughter at Luxun Park during the Shanghai International Lantern Festival at Hongkou district in Shanghai, September 12, 2012. According to Chinese tradition, people try to solve puzzles on lanterns, eat Yuanxiao (glutinous rice ball) and enjoy family reunions during the festival. The Lantern Festival is usually celebrated in winter, but in Shanghai, participants prefer to mark the festival at the end of summer to enjoy the warmer weather. The Shanghai International Lantern Festival began on September 5 and will continue until October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Buddhist novice monk walks inside a monastery that farmers are using as a protest camp in Monywa township September 12, 2012. Villagers protested against the seizing of over 7,800 acres of farmland, involving 26 villages, for a copper mine project...more
A Buddhist novice monk walks inside a monastery that farmers are using as a protest camp in Monywa township September 12, 2012. Villagers protested against the seizing of over 7,800 acres of farmland, involving 26 villages, for a copper mine project in Sarlingyi Township in Sagaing Division, about 450 miles northwest of Yangon. The mine project is a joint venture between a Chinese company and Myanmar's military-owned Myanmar Economic Holding Limited (MEHL). Some villagers say they are satisfied with the compensations paid by the mining company while some others do not want to leave their village for compensation. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Fashion designer Betsey Johnson smiles after performing a cartwheel at the end of her retrospective fashion show and 70th birthday party during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Fashion designer Betsey Johnson smiles after performing a cartwheel at the end of her retrospective fashion show and 70th birthday party during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
The collapsed cupola of Haiti's condemned National Palace crashes to the ground during its demolition in Port-au-Prince September 12, 2012. Two and a half years after a devastating earthquake ravaged Haiti, demolition began last Friday at the...more
The collapsed cupola of Haiti's condemned National Palace crashes to the ground during its demolition in Port-au-Prince September 12, 2012. Two and a half years after a devastating earthquake ravaged Haiti, demolition began last Friday at the National Palace. Plans for the new structure will resemble the former palace - but are designed to withstand earthquakes. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A rescue worker walks past covered bodies, killed during a fire at a garment factory, after they were brought to the Jinnah hospital morgue in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A rescue worker walks past covered bodies, killed during a fire at a garment factory, after they were brought to the Jinnah hospital morgue in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.